Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Yanks, Nats, Jays, Brewers, Phillies

This week in baseball blogs:
- The Runner Sports advocates for the Yankees to swing a trade for White Sox ace Jose Quintana.
- District On Deck searches for the causes of Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez’s decline.
- Jays Journal doesn’t believe Toronto right-hander Aaron Sanchez has peaked yet.
- The 3rd Man In In expects the Brewers’ rebuild to yield positive results.
- Camden Depot suggests the Orioles use slugger Mark Trumbo as their leadoff hitter.
- The Point of Pittsburgh breaks down the Pirates’ top prospects.
- The K Zone interviews Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery.
- Chin Music Baseball lists five starting pitchers who must build on their strong second halves from 2016.
- Clubhouse Corner explains what the Double-A Trenton Thunder are doing to strike out childhood cancer.
- North Shore Nine is optimistic about Pirates right-hander Tyler Glasnow.
- Jays From the Couch isn’t worried about first baseman Justin Smoak and left fielder Melvin Upton Jr. taking on significant roles this year for Toronto.
- The Runner Sports wonders if Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius will be able to sustain the power he showed last year.
- A’s Farm previews Triple-A Nashville’s roster.
- Real McCoy Minor News chats with Indians left-handed pitching prospect Anderson Polanco.
- Mets Daddy interviews Mets catching prospect Patrick Mazeika.
- Notes From The Sally previews the 2017 Lakewood Blueclaws, who are the Phillies’ Single-A affiliates.
- Bat Flips & Nerds (SoundCloud link) speaks with former Reds catcher Chris Berset on working with the team’s current crop of young pitchers, among other subjects.
- Pirates Breakdown previews the upcoming season for young first baseman Josh Bell.
- Off The Bench Baseball offers a best-case scenario for the Yankees’ first base situation in 2017.
- Outside Pitch MLB argues that Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier shouldn’t lead off.
- BP Toronto posits that John Gibbons could become the most memorable manager in the history of the Blue Jays.
- Call To The Pen names Phillies who are entering make-or-break years.
- Baseball Hot Corner is eager to see how Red Sox starter and reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello will fare this season.
- Pinstriped Prospects regards young Yankees shortstop Jorge Mateo as trade bait.
- The Runner Sports has a piece on Astros righty prospect Jordan Jankowski.
- Big Three Sports expects Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper to provide more fantasy value than Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts this year.
- Sports Talk Philly runs down potential long-term managerial candidates for the Phillies.
- Everything Bluebirds profiles unheralded Blue Jays outfield prospect Joshua Palacios.
a1544
Another week, another website saying the Yankees should trade away all their prospects that are raking
bfolls
If you read the article, the author doesn’t really say that. He basically says they should wait to see if they are in contention at the deadline