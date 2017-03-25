Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Yanks, WBC, Sox, Twins, Tigers, Brewers

This week in baseball blogs:
- The Runner Sports asks whether Orioles third baseman Manny Machado or Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper would make for a better free agent target for the Yankees after the 2018 season.
- The Unbalanced explains why Team USA’s victory in the World Series Baseball Classic is a big deal.
- Baseball Hot Corner praises the WBC.
- Outside Pitch MLB delves into why the White Sox haven’t yet found a suitable return for on-the-block left-hander Jose Quintana.
- Big Three Sports believes “the bar is set extremely high” this year for Red Sox southpaw David Price.
- TwinsDaily.com analyzes the effect catcher Jason Castro’s pitch-framing skills could have on Minnesota’s hurlers.
- Sports Talk Philly eulogizes former major league pitcher, manager and general manager Dallas Green, who passed away Wednesday.
- Chin Music Baseball suggests that improved speed could yield a breakout season for Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos.
- The 3rd Man In argues that the Brewers should have sold high on right-hander Junior Guerra
- Legends on Deck chats with Padres outfielder Jabari Blash.
- A’s Farm interviews Athletics assistant general manager Dan Feinstein about the team’s prospects.
- Clutchlings talks with Blue Jays assistant GM Andrew Tinnish about their international signings from last summer.
- Camden Depot views a healthy version of the Orioles’ Darren O’Day as one of the majors’ premier relievers.
- Districk On Deck checks in on the projections for the Nationals’ hitters.
- Nyrdcast offers a detailed preview of the 2017 Cardinals.
- Pirates Breakdown lists a few free agent relievers the Pirates could pursue.
- BP Toronto features a piece from a former minor league GM, who explains how minors teams prepare for the season.
- Ladodgerreport wants Julio Urias to begin the season in the Dodgers’ rotation.
- South of the 6ix focuses on the Blue Jays’ rotation.
- Clubhouse Corner profiles Astros outfield prospect Daz Cameron.
- Off The Bench Baseball previews the American League East and launches The Baseball Alliance Podcast.
- Underthought looks at saves data from the previous two years and searches for a better way to evaluate closer performance.
- Jays From the Couch could see Toronto southpaw Francisco Liriano serving as the best fifth starter in baseball this year.
- Outside Pitch MLB ranks the 10 biggest trades of former Braves GM Frank Wren’s tenure.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2) deconstructs the 1986 Astros’ rotation, which helped the team to an LCS berth.
- Pinstriped Prospects polls readers on whether the Yankees should allow facial hair.
- Rotisserie Duck shares some fantasy baseball advice.
- The Point of Pittsburgh advises Pirates fans not to focus too much on spring training stats.
- Halo Headquarters wonders if longtime Angels manager Mike Scioscia is entering his final season with the club.
- Everything Bluebirds wants no part of a reunion between the Blue Jays and free agent utilityman Kelly Johnson.
- Call To The Pen writes about what’s in store for the Phillies’ rotation this year.
- Sports Heaven runs down the five main reasons the Pirates missed the playoffs last season.
- Jays Journal lists five players who have surprised for Toronto this spring.
- Mets Daddy interviews Mets pitching prospect Chris Viall.
