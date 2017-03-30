Cardinals, Yadier Molina Finalizing Extension

The Cardinals and catcher Yadier Molina are in the process of finalizing a three-year extension that will guarantee the seven-time All-Star more than $55MM, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (on Twitter). St. Louis and Molina have reportedly been in serious talks over the duration of Spring Training, with the last update over the weekend suggesting that the two sides had “made progress” on a deal.

The new contract, if it is indeed finalized, will keep the franchise icon in St. Louis through the 2020 season rather than allowing him to hit free agency at season’s end. Though he’s set to turn 35 years of age in July, Molina remained a productive backstop in 2016, hitting .307/.360/.427 with eight homers and 38 doubles in 581 plate appearances. Molina also retained well above-average marks in terms of pitch-framing — a trend that has followed him throughout a career that has seen him earn eight Gold Glove nods, four Platinum Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger. He’s garnered MVP votes on five occasions, including a pair of Top 4 finishes in 2012 and 2013.