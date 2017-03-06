Injury Notes: Kazmir, Cashner, Rosenthal, Naquin, Angels

Scott Kazmir left today’s Cactus League start in the second after a mound visit from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and the team’s trainer, Doug Padilla of ESPN.com was among those to report. Kazmir’s departure came just one pitch into his second inning of work. The southpaw missed more than a month of the 2016 season due to neck inflammation and comes with a fairly lengthy injury history, making today’s situation one to keep an eye on. To this point, there’s been no word from the team on the specifics of the injury.

Some more injury updates from around the league…