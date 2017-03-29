Pirates Release Jared Hughes

The Pirates have requested release waivers on righty Jared Hughes, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). Pittsburgh had previously agreed to a $2.825MM arbitration with Hughes and will remain responsible for at least a portion (roughly one-sixth) of that amount, unless another team places a claim.

Hughes, 31, has turned in stellar results over the past three seasons, working to a 2.41 ERA over 190 2/3 frames. Though he has recorded only 5.0 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9 in that span, he has continued to draw grounders on about three of every five balls put in play against him.

Though Hughes largely continued to perform last year, which he ended with a 3.03 ERA, there were some signs of trouble. His groundball rate fell to 57.9% after sitting at over sixty percent in the preceding two years, and he allowed a career-high 0.91 homers per nine. Though he worked at a career-high 93.0 mph average fastball velocity, Hughes also allowed more hard contact (30.1%) and drew less swinging strikes (9.6%) than ever before.

Still, it wasn’t surprising to see Pittsburgh agree to terms rather than non-tendering the veteran reliever. The concerns blossomed this spring, though. Over 9 1/3 innings, Hughes was knocked around for a dozen earned runs on 16 hits while recording just five strikeouts against four walks.