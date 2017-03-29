Pirates Release Jared Hughes

The Pirates have requested release waivers on righty Jared Hughes, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). Pittsburgh had previously agreed to a $2.825MM arbitration with Hughes and will remain responsible for at least a portion (roughly one-sixth) of that amount, unless another team places a claim.
Hughes, 31, has turned in stellar results over the past three seasons, working to a 2.41 ERA over 190 2/3 frames. Though he has recorded only 5.0 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9 in that span, he has continued to draw grounders on about three of every five balls put in play against him.
Though Hughes largely continued to perform last year, which he ended with a 3.03 ERA, there were some signs of trouble. His groundball rate fell to 57.9% after sitting at over sixty percent in the preceding two years, and he allowed a career-high 0.91 homers per nine. Though he worked at a career-high 93.0 mph average fastball velocity, Hughes also allowed more hard contact (30.1%) and drew less swinging strikes (9.6%) than ever before.
Still, it wasn’t surprising to see Pittsburgh agree to terms rather than non-tendering the veteran reliever. The concerns blossomed this spring, though. Over 9 1/3 innings, Hughes was knocked around for a dozen earned runs on 16 hits while recording just five strikeouts against four walks.
tuckshop25
Whaaaa? But who are we going to complain about now?
ronnsnow
Bastardo
batman
LeBlanc and Bastardo come to mind as a couple possible scapegoat replacements, lol
bush5104
Man, he must have really fell off again this spring. He was noticeably off last season as well. Well wishes, Jared.
bastros88
he’d be a good pickup for any team, he had a down year, but was still respectable
batman
Hes gotten noticeably worse over the past couple seasons. But I agree, wouldnt be a bad pick for the right team, probably one out of contention tho IMO
lonleylibertarian
You obviously did not actually see him pitch -either last year or this spring
ronnsnow
Sad to see him go, but its been a long time since he’s been effective. Good riddance.
[email protected]
Yea ….now if we could get rid of Jay Hay, Cervelli and Jordie Mercer I’ll be smiling like a butchers dog
ronnsnow
JHay I agree with with the emergence of Adam Frazier. But Cervelli and Mercer? Come on dude.
bastros88
why would you want Cervelli off the team?
tylerall5
Cervelli is a top catcher in the NL. Sure he doesn’t hit dingers, but he hits for average and plays great defense. And Mercer is a good, quality SS. I would like to move on from J-Hay however.
CompanyAssassin
Thats a little broad of a statement
nutbunnies
Am I looking at the same B-R page as everyone else in here? Yeah his 2016 was worse than 14 and 15, and his FIP wasn’t great, but he generally had an OK year. You could certainly do worse than Hughes.
ronnsnow
You have to watch Hughes pitch to know how bad he’s been
bastros88
he had a really tough spring, resulting in his release, plus a couple of “down years”, a rebuilding team will probably claim him
swartnp7
don’t look at the BR page. watch his games. no thanks and adios.
CompanyAssassin
Could always be seth maness
connfyoozed
I’ve really never been a fan of Hughes, even though his numbers looked good until last year. He’s easily replaceable. I’m fine with giving other guys a chance.
connfyoozed
Amen, Ron. His numbers seem to usually look good, but other than inducing double play grounders he has no redeeming qualities. You can go through a whole bottle of Mylanta watching him pitch just once.
24TheKid
@jerrydipoto
monkeyking42
Hughes was usually brought into fireman type situations with men on base mid-inning. I wonder if that skewed his ERA and made him look better than he was, since inherited runners scoring were charged to the previous pitcher.
JDGoat
Could be id like to see a stat made that had an era and inherited runners scoring mixed somehow. I don’t know how you could do that but I’m sure somebody could figure it out.
gozurman1
When he was right, the inherited runners did not score. He was not right last year hence the FIP increase well over his ERA. He was leaving the ball up too much hence the lower ground ball rates and the increased homer rates. Was hoping it was because he had been dinged up last spring and a couple years ago he had an off season/spring training injury and was off all year. Bummer cause I loved to watch him pitch when he was on and fun to watch his enthusiasm. Hope he can get if figured out.
tylerall5
Great personality, not so much on the mound.
holecamels35
Typical yinzer who repeats everything from sports talk radio. One bad year and suddenly the player is useless.
Mercer is an above average shortstop, Cervelli is solid as well, bet you would have been the first one complaining when they didn’t re sign him.
ronnsnow
Its difficult being an intelligent baseball fan in Pittsburgh, “City of Whiners”. The media sure doesn’t help, just fueling the Yinzers.
rc21pa
Well I’m betting the pirate elite are keeping their fingers crossed that he gets picked up by someone or anyone otherwise that’s another 500k the pirates will paying that they will use as a excuse of why they can’t spend money. Forget the 2.3 million more off the books that can and should be used to improve the team.
Hey wait, there is that 2-3 million I said they can use to buy a 5th starter. Anyone out there left in free agency?
seon_pierce
First Jeff Locke and now this??
steelparrot
He cleared waivers, I guess he gets picked up pretty quick on a minor league deal.