Players Reflect On Arbitration Hearings Series

In light of the recent arbitration hearing drama between the Yankees and reliever Dellin Betances, I remembered a three-part series B.J. Rains did for MLBTR four years ago that may be of interest. In a series called Players Reflect On Arbitration Hearings, B.J. spoke to Dan Uggla, Jeff Mathis, and Kyle Lohse about their first-hand experiences. Check out the full articles, but as you can see from these excerpts, arbitration hearings affect players differently.
- Uggla: “It didn’t bother me at all. It’s just a process, the business side of it.”
- Mathis: “There’s stuff that goes on in that room that I wouldn’t suggest anybody experience or be a part of. … You don’t want to be a part of anything like that.”
- Lohse: “It’s not a pleasant thing. It’s hard to sit there and listen to the lawyer say how bad you are when the GM is sitting right there and you feel like he fed them the info to talk about how bad you are yet they still want you.”
