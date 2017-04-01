Pirates Return Tyler Webb To Yankees

The Pirates have returned lefty reliever and Rule 5 pick Tyler Webb to the Yankees, the Yankees have announced. An impending transaction involving Webb seemed inevitable yesterday, when the Pirates opted to place Tyler Glasnow in their rotation and gave Wade LeBlanc and former rotation candidate Trevor Williams the last two spots in their bullpen.

The 26-year-old Webb did his best to impress the Pirates in camp, posting a 2.77 ERA with 11 strikeouts and just one walk in 13 innings. But his chances of making the team seemed limited given the Bucs’ heavily left-handed bullpen, which currently includes Felipe Rivero, Antonio Bastardo and LeBlanc, along with closer Tony Watson. Webb posted a 3.59 ERA, 10.2 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 in 72 2/3 innings with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in 2016.