Rangers Acquire Clayton Blackburn From Giants

The Rangers have acquired right-hander Clayton Blackburn from the Giants for minor league infielder Frandy De La Rosa, per announcements from both teams.
It’s no surprise that San Francisco found a taker for the 24-year-old Blackburn, who began generating interest after the Giants designated him for assignment Tuesday. Baseball America ranked Blackburn among the Giants’ 10 best prospects from 2012-15, including sixth in 2014, but his stock dropped with a disappointing 2016. In 136 1/3 innings, Blackburn logged a 4.36 ERA, 6.67 K/9 and 2.31 BB/9. That came after a far better showing in 2015, when he pitched to a 2.85 ERA – with 7.24 K/9 and 2.34 BB/9 – in 123 frames. The optionable Blackburn figures to provide starting depth for Texas, which has already sent him to Triple-A.
De La Rosa, meanwhile, has now been part of two deals since signing with the Cubs as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in 2013 (Chicago shipped him to the Rangers for righty Spencer Patton in 2015). At the time of the first swap involving De La Rosa, Baseball America’s Vince Lara-Cinisomo noted that he has “plus speed and decent hands but lacks the consistency to play shortstop, profiling as an offensive second baseman.” The 21-year-old switch-hitter has batted .253/.317/.352 in the minors, primarily at the Single-A level.
Comments
TMoneyDogVIP
Lol read this as “Rangers acquire Clayton Kershaw”
Patick L
…for Rangers entire starting lineup 😉
BusterMove
Dodgers say no.
Connorsoxfan
Me too!
usafcop
Darvish…Perez….Mazara…and Odor for Kershaw….Puig and Forsythe….just saying….maybe a couple minor leaguers thrown in to complete blockbuster trade….
chesteraarthur
1 year of Kershaw is valuable, but nothing even close to that neighborhood.
Connorsoxfan
I would if Kershaw resigned, but otherwise, no.
bravesfan88
I figured Blackburn might be able to fetch the Giants a little more, in terms of value, but this will be a good depth move for Texas.
You can never have enough quality AAA depth, and the Rangers made a pretty good move to pick up Blackburn. He is young enough, to still work on a few things, and to still have a shot at being able to reach his somewhat lost potential.
Even if Clayton Blackburn maintains the course he’s on, his floor will be good enough. Ultimately, even without any progression, he could be an unspectacular #5, capable of giving a team a quality start here and there when necessary…
Again though, I just figured more teams would be offering more for Blackburn’s services, but apparently that wasn’t the case. Well, either that, or maybe the Giants just think highly of their return, and really like what they have in Frandy De La Rosa..
Wolf Chan
well, the giants know their infielders but I was hoping that it would be an outfielder with as many infielders are in the system.