Jarrett Parker Suffers Broken Clavicle

SUNDAY: Parker will undergo surgery to repair his broken clavicle, but it won’t end his season, writes Chris Haft of MLB.com. Bochy estimates that Parker will need eight weeks to recover.
SATURDAY: Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker suffered a broken right clavicle during the team’s 5-0 loss to Colorado on Saturday, reports Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle (Twitter link). The injury occurred when Parker crashed into the left field wall on a fourth-inning catch, forcing him to leave the game. Unsurprisingly, Parker will “miss some time,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters, including Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area (video link). Bochy added that he’ll have more information on Parker’s status Sunday.
The 28-year-old Parker entered the spring with only 204 major league plate appearances under his belt, but a strong showing in camp helped him win a starting job. Parker then opened the regular season slashing just .143/.217/.238 prior to the injury, though he has posted those numbers over a microscopic sample size (23 PAs). Other Giants who have seen action in left this year, Aaron Hill, Chris Marrero and Gorkys Hernandez, haven’t fared any better. Parker and those three went into Saturday with a combined .119/.194/.226 line in 93 PAs.
Parker is now the second left fielder on the shelf for the Giants, joining Mac Williamson, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury since March and is currently on the disabled list. Aside from Hill, who replaced Parker on Saturday, Marrero and Hernandez, other organizational left fielders include prominent minor leaguers in the newly signed Melvin Upton Jr. and Mike Morse. Upton isn’t ready yet, however, tweets Pavlovic, while Morse is rehabbing a hamstring injury. Justin Ruggiano, Drew Stubbs and Kyle Blanks represent a few more familiar minor leaguers, while Pavlovic cites Kelby Tomlinson and Orlando Calixte as possible Triple-A options who are already on the 40-man roster. If it’s not content with anyone from that group, San Francisco could venture outside to replace Parker, perhaps with free agent and longtime Giant Angel Pagan, though that’s only speculation.
Comments
johncena2016
Ryan Braun would be a great get however I doubt the Giants would wanna pay him that much salary and the Giants don’t have much in terms of the farm (besides Arroyo)
metseventually
Giants really can’t get anything good in terms of a trade. Unless they’d like Granderson.
fisher40
As a Brewers fan, we would want the Giants Top pitching prospect especially if the Brewers eat half of brauns salary which runs through 2021
vtadave
Arroyo, Shaw, and Beede would certainly get Braun, but the Giants would certainly have to get the Brewers to pay a large portion of Braun’s $80 million if they were to continue gutting their farm system.
sacball
I’ll take one Austin Slater promotion please
soxx44
The White Sox could trade Melky Cabrera for outfielder Austin Slater. Cabrera is in the final year of his contract.
sacball
the Giants purposefully left Melky off of the 2012 playoff roster, I doubt they’d want to trade for him
dstuart
lol no
chesteraarthur
Matt. Damon.
afenton530
Like, the actor?
vtadave
Johnny Damon?
chesteraarthur
Matt Damon!
ReverieDays
Pagan in 3, 2, 1….
BlueSkyLA
Didn’t he have an offer from Baltimore but flunked the physical? Lots of interest but no contract from anybody. Must be some reason he’s still unemployed.
theArchitect
There is. He wants a decent amount of money and a starting role. Teams aren’t willing to shell out that much cash for a talented, yet very injury-prone player
BlueSkyLA
Well everybody wants a decent amount of money and a starting role but they generally settle for the best offer they can get in order to keep playing. Kind of a risky strategy he is trying here. Doubtful his prospects improve by staying off the field any longer than he has already.
johnsilver
Agreed Bluesky. Holding out for that bigger pay day when the guy wants to play don’t work, especially if it *possibly* (I don’t know) might be an agent thing.
Anybody remember derrik Lee, who could still crush it 10y ago and was holding out for more money? he was of a LOT more use to teams than the nearly useless Pagan, whose performance of late could be replaced pretty much by many retreads floating around.
barrybonds1994
You should also consider the fact that he is content not playing baseball if it is not under the terms he desires. He just put 40 mil in the bank the past 4 years, he’ll be 36 this year and has a family. He is clearly not worried about holding out.
davidcoonce74
Yeah, he failed the Baltimore physical although he was playing in the WBC and showing no signs of injury, so who knows? The Orioles physical is apparently very strict or looks at things that other teams don’t. The Orioles also do weird stuff with their pitching prospects to avoid injury – they took away Arrieta’s and Bundy’s cutter, for example – so they are operating in different ways than any other team in baseball. But they don’t tend to have a lot of injuries, so maybe they’re doing something right?
Pagan apparently wants 5 million dollars and a major league deal. His hitting would probably warrant that, but his defense has fallen off a cliff lately, and he’s only really serviceable in left field at this point. The Giants make sense, of course, but Mike Morse could probably do the same job for less.
nentwigs
Nunez played some LF when he was with the Twins, then Gilaspie/Hill could cover at 3B and Tomlinson be brought up.
afenton530
He was… a spectacle in LF, to put it kindly
padreforlife
Angel Pagan
wiggysf
Hwang to 3B and Nunez to LF
provolonejoe
Pagan pagan pagan, what are you waiting for?
Anonymous
Someone who can last a season and not get injured from a gentle breeze.
Wolf Chan
Actually hwang played some left field in spring, he wasn’t great but not bad, Nunez hasn’t played it for a while
T206
This will be the Drew Stubbs show!!!
ReverieDays
He’ll hit .270, have 9 HRs, and get on base at a much lower rate than you’d want or expect. Sounds good!
theArchitect
We need a real left fielder, and Parker’s injury just makes it that much more obvious. FO needs to get off its bums and go get someone. While you’re at it, get a bullpen too. Stop convincing yourselves that the team is “good enough”
davidcoonce74
Why would they even be trying to win though? This isn’t an even year.
lesterdnightfly
J.S. Bach broke the same thing. Oh wait, that was a clavichord.
retire21
Now THAT’S funny.
Gil Gunderson
Ah, yes — the Well-Tempered Clavicle.
sophie11
Brett Gardner ?
padresfan
Insert Milton
padresfan
Mupton *
gmenfan
A.K.A. a career year for Parker.
woodstock005
Ryan Braun us not the answer
Trading three top prospect not worst it
The giants need to get younger
Time to rebuild
Sacrificed a few years of rebuilding
The Giants outfielder is a mess. Bullpen a mess bench is uncertain
Do not trade prospect
jonnyblah
lol
firstbleed
8 weeks if he is lucky. Surgery most likely means he is getting a titanium plate installed to hold his collarbone together. Not going to be the same unless he heals and get that removed. I just went through the same thing. He might be 100% next season.
tbone0816
Melvin Upton Jr show now.
T206
I know, the Giants trade Johnny Cueto to the Reds and eat all his salary for Adam Duvall and then the Reds can start Winker. A win win for everyone!