Jarrett Parker Suffers Broken Clavicle

SUNDAY: Parker will undergo surgery to repair his broken clavicle, but it won’t end his season, writes Chris Haft of MLB.com. Bochy estimates that Parker will need eight weeks to recover.

SATURDAY: Giants left fielder Jarrett Parker suffered a broken right clavicle during the team’s 5-0 loss to Colorado on Saturday, reports Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle (Twitter link). The injury occurred when Parker crashed into the left field wall on a fourth-inning catch, forcing him to leave the game. Unsurprisingly, Parker will “miss some time,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters, including Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area (video link). Bochy added that he’ll have more information on Parker’s status Sunday.

The 28-year-old Parker entered the spring with only 204 major league plate appearances under his belt, but a strong showing in camp helped him win a starting job. Parker then opened the regular season slashing just .143/.217/.238 prior to the injury, though he has posted those numbers over a microscopic sample size (23 PAs). Other Giants who have seen action in left this year, Aaron Hill, Chris Marrero and Gorkys Hernandez, haven’t fared any better. Parker and those three went into Saturday with a combined .119/.194/.226 line in 93 PAs.

Parker is now the second left fielder on the shelf for the Giants, joining Mac Williamson, who has been dealing with a quadriceps injury since March and is currently on the disabled list. Aside from Hill, who replaced Parker on Saturday, Marrero and Hernandez, other organizational left fielders include prominent minor leaguers in the newly signed Melvin Upton Jr. and Mike Morse. Upton isn’t ready yet, however, tweets Pavlovic, while Morse is rehabbing a hamstring injury. Justin Ruggiano, Drew Stubbs and Kyle Blanks represent a few more familiar minor leaguers, while Pavlovic cites Kelby Tomlinson and Orlando Calixte as possible Triple-A options who are already on the 40-man roster. If it’s not content with anyone from that group, San Francisco could venture outside to replace Parker, perhaps with free agent and longtime Giant Angel Pagan, though that’s only speculation.