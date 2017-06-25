Brewers Claim Stephen Vogt

The Brewers have claimed catcher Stephen Vogt off waivers from the Athletics, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN (on Twitter). Milwaukee was the only team to put in a claim for Vogt, tweets Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
The 32-year-old Vogt had been in limbo since the A’s designated him for assignment on Thursday. Moving on from the respected clubhouse leader was a difficult decision for Oakland, but the club deemed it necessary after Vogt batted just .217/.287/.357 over 174 plate appearances. That was a steep drop-off for Vogt, who served as a better-than-average offensive catcher from 2013-16, when he combined for a .260/.319/.423 line in 1,478 trips to the plate and earned All-Star nods in each of the previous two seasons.
Defensively, Vogt has struggled behind the plate as a pitch framer throughout his career (per Baseball Prospectus). Vogt hasn’t fared well at keeping would-be base stealers at bay this year, either, having thrown out just 15 percent of runners. However, he did hover around the league-average mark in prior seasons.
In the aggregate, Brewers catchers Manny Pina and Jett Bandy have offered better production than Vogt this year, having combined to slash .250/.307/.416 in 323 PAs. But both have come down to earth at the plate since hot starts, and Bandy has been especially poor lately (he’s hitting .053 this month). Bandy’s also giving the Brewers subpar production behind the plate and, unlike Pina, has a minor league option remaining. As such, it appears he’ll head to Triple-A, which would leave the righty-swinging Pina and the left-handed Vogt to work in a timeshare.
A resurgence from Vogt could help the surprising Brewers stay in the playoff hunt this season (they’re a half-game up on the Cubs for the NL Central lead), but he also comes with further team control. Vogt, who’s earning an affordable $2.965MM salary this season, is scheduled to take two more trips through arbitration.
DVail1979
veteran clubhouse presence
All ready have Braun and Garza we don’t want for that!
baumer16
From all accounts Vogt is an amazing clubhouse presence. Garza is definitely not that. Vogt was an All Star in ’15 and ’16. Makes little money. Not sure why people would hate this
Why? He’s not better than Pina, and at this point he’s also probably not better than Bandy.
davbee
Bandy 2 for his last 44. Organizational options are never a bad thing.
djhunkyherbs
He’s almost definitely better than Bandy, who’s about 2 for his last 43 and has looked hopelessly overmatched over the past month. Susac is struggling in the minors too, so the Brewers thought they’d take a chance on a guy who was an All-Star the previous two seasons. Maybe a change of scenery will do him good.
Why wouldn’t they let him clear and snag him for the minimum. Just seems like a waste of a few million.
boognailz4
Makes no sense to me unless there is a trade a brewing down the road
A side note- anyone else realize Connor attempting to show off his vocabulary with “Halcyon”? Never knew that was a word.
Connor Byrne
It’s a good word, but I cut that sentence during editing.
crazysull
In my opinion the most important position to have a veteran is behind the plate to work with all the young arms that they have. Maybe he can turn things around and start producing like Thames has when he came to the Brewers(I know Thames was doing well in Korea before he came back but nobody saw this coming) so maybe he could return to his old self and give the surprising Brewers a lineup core when healthy of Braun Thames Vogt Shaw and Villar that is a pretty deep lineup and one that certainly capable I think of making it to the playoffs. I think them and the Rockies are just a few pieces away from completing their rebuild and returning to contention, just like the Brewers were when they had Fielder Braun Weeks Hart and Ramirez.