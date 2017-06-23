Red Sox Sign Jhonny Peralta

The Red Sox have agreed to a minors deal with veteran infielder Jhonny Peralta, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe was among those to tweet. He’ll report to Triple-A for the time being, where he’ll line up at third base and attempt to give the organization another option at that area of need.
Boston has struggled to find a solution at the hot corner this year. The ineffective Pablo Sandoval, currently on the DL with an inner-ear infection, seems likely to undertake a rehab assignment and join Peralta at Triple-A. It remains to be seen how the club will ultimately handle things at the major league level when both are ready, and a deadline move still seems plausible as well.
Peralta, 35, was cut loose recently by the Cardinals after a rough start to the season. He failed to record an extra-base hit in 58 plate appearances while reaching base at a meager .259 clip. Once a quality defender at short, in spite of limited ranger, Peralta has also seen his defensive ratings slip in recent years.
Previously, of course, Peralta was long an everyday regular. That included a run with the Tigers, then run by current Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Boston also added former Detroit stalwart Doug Fister today. Boston will only owe Peralta a pro-rated portion of the league-minimum salary for any time he spends in the majors, with the Cards responsible for the rest of the $10MM he’s owed in 2017.
Comments
redsox0065
Great pickup for the sox
padresfan
Have you seen him play this year? I have you seen his numbers?
This was an awful pick up
CompanyAssassin
Terrible pickup really
ghostoforsillo
Could be worse. Could be starting Rutledge, Marrero and Tubby McFat.
LADreamin
Tubby McFat is Pablo’s government name, of course.
PBABowler27
Have you seen their numbers at third base this year? They can’t do any worse.
WazBazbo
It would be an awful pickup if they were paying out any significant cash. At the pro-rated portion of league minimum, he’s worth the flyer, just to see if the ol’ “change of scenery” lightning in a bottle syndrome works.
bleacherbum
Awful pick-up. It’s like another version of Sandoval lol so they just picked up more trash like they already had. Trade for one of Moustakas, Frazier, Prado or Solarte and stop picking up bums on the scrap heap.
yankees500
I’m kind of surprised that this isn’t a major league deal. They’ll still trade for moustakas or Frazier imo
CompanyAssassin
I’m not, his numbers are pitful, doesn’t deserve a major league contract.
jonnyblah
Or I could see Nuñez going there at the deadline.
padresfan
Just picking up all the scraps today
nmendoza44
Boston is getting desperate today.
johnsilver
Guess it’s Devers and Chavis taking turns at portland playing 3b for awhile with the other DH’ing and Longhi splitting between 1b/RF.. This mean No Okimey at Portland now because of this worn out guy? Shame if it is because Okimey has nothing else to prove at A ball and needs the promotion.
jrwhite21
Ockiney used to hit on this girl I went to college with on insta
Rocketride
So washed up Peralta is replacing washed up Sandoval. LMAO
Joe Kerr
Predictable
Sasha C. Handelman
Fister and Peralta are probably past their “primes” but for the time being are depth options. Fister will start Sunday and then most likely will end up in the bullpen when Erod comes back.
Peralta nobody really knows what he could represent or do other than a depth option but most likely they will go and acquire a better third baseman either prior or at the deadline
Sasha C. Handelman
Peralta had some good years with the Indians/Tigers/Cardinals but as I mentioned he’s past his prime, so whatever he can attribute is worth giving a shot.
Marerro is a great glove guy but has limited offense, Rutledge is what he is.
My guess is they will get see what the cost is for acquiring a Moustakis/Frazier/Lowerie/Nunez is before turning to Devers.
Though Devers will most likely by beginning of July will have been promoted to AAA and perhaps by August 1st, if DD hasn’t acquired someone could come up.
Jim Rooney
It not a terrible pick-up. Its more of a nothing pickup. No risk, costs nothing. If he has a revival, its a huge win….if not, release him, no harm done.
Bosox37
wow, fans living up to the idea of being being whiners. Soo many people whining, it gets comical, w/ their thought process. This is a pretty good deal. Its not a ton of $$ and lets see if it works out. Maybe this a new start for him, lets see how it plays out.
Cardinals5
Dude is washed up. Lost bat speed and can no longer catch up to the fastball let alone hit breaking balls. Lbvs