Tigers Release Francisco Rodriguez

The Tigers announced today that they have released veteran righty Francisco Rodriguez. He’ll be replaced on the active roster by righty Bruce Rondon.

Detroit also announced that it has selected the contract of outfielder Matt Den Dekker. He’ll take the spot of Alex Presley, who’s headed to the 7-day concussion DL.

  1. My phone showed me this alert and it made my day.

  3. About time. Good riddance. 13+ ERA after his ride on the wahmbulance? Sayonara.

  4. Unfortunately I could see this day coming. There is a certain age where that once you hit it you just fall off without warning and K-ROD was its latest victim

