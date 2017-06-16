Rangers Designate Dillon Gee, Activate Tyson Ross, Option Jurickson Profar

The Rangers announced that righty Dillon Gee was designated for assignment. The move was made to open a roster spot for Tyson Ross, who has been activated off of the 60-day DL to make his debut for the club.
Texas has announced a withering array of other moves as well. Former top prospect Jurickson Profar was optioned to Triple-A along with fellow utility option Ryan Rua, while righty Tony Barnette hit the DL with a sprained right ring finger. Those moves cleared space for the activation of Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli, as well as the recall of southpaw Dario Alvarez.
Gee, 31, has helped Texas bridge the gap to Ross, who was signed after undergoing thoracic outlet surgery. The Rangers got 13 frames of 4.15 ERA pitching from Gee, though he didn’t inspire much confidence while on the hill. Gee allowed 17 hits and six walks while recording ten strikeouts during his stint.
Hopes are high for Ross, who was once a top-quality starter for the Padres. He’ll take the MLB mound for the first time since Opening Day of 2016, looking to make good on the $6MM commitment he received over the winter from the Rangers while also trying to set himself up for another foray into free agency.
Ross’s rehab had been slowed by lower-back tightness, which extended his DL stint past what had originally been anticipated. He also wasn’t very successful in four outings at Triple-A Round Rock, coughing up 16 earned runs on 23 hits with as many walks (11) as strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings.
Otherwise, the day’s maneuvering is most notable for the 24-year-old Profar. The former top prospect has struggled mightily this year, slashing an anemic .137/.279/.137 in 62 plate appearances. While his defensive versatility remains appealing, the ongoing failures at the plate have significantly clouded Profar’s future in Texas.
Comments
johnsilver
This is scary.. Boston will need a starter soon and Gee will be clearing waivers.. I’d rather see Owens/Vazquez/Hendrick start than this dude any day..
hiflew
I realize that injuries were involved, but I think it is still safe to say that Jurickson Profar is the biggest baseball bust of the 21st century so far. The only other ones I would consider even close to him are Brandon Wood and Jesus Montero. I guess Byron Buxton could join that group if he doesn’t turn it around too. Any others?
Hiro
Tim Beckham, Dustin Ackley also comes to mind.
Kei Igawa was also very bad.
hiflew
I wouldn’t call Ackley a bust. He hasn’t been All Star level by any means, but he has had a respectable career. Beckham is showing signs of becoming at least a serviceable major league player as well. I am in complete agreement about Igawa.
WARrior
Dont you mean Gordon Beckham? Same team but several years apart.
EndinStealth
Allan Craig
antonio bananas
How is Craig a bust? Mever a top prospect. He wasn’t even called up until a late age (by baseball standards). He had poor defense, no power, no speed. Then was traded in his late 20s. Just a stupid trade that many saw coming. You have to have high expectations to be a bust, which Craig (at least in enlightened baseball circles) never had.
TheWestCoastRyan
Mark Appel, Danny Hultzen, Donavan Tate
dodgerfan711
I said Profar was a bust earlier and someone here went ballistic. The biggest bust is Buxton because of the hype he had. Appel never had the super hype that some of the other guys had
Caseys Partner
Domonic Brown
tharrie0820
What about that high school kid the yankees took 1-1 who ended up destroying his shoulder and never pitching? That sounds like a bigger bust to me
realgone2
That wasn’t the 21st century
GeauxRangers
Also Joba.
a37H
I think that Jorge soler falls into this category if he doesn’t turn it around
halos101
brandon wood oh man
madmanTX
Laughing at the idiots calling Profar a historic bust when his career was hampered by a really bad injury. If the injury never happened and then he played badly, then maybe, but otherwise, don’t be stupid.
AngelsintheTroutfield
What’s weird is Profar still shows signs if being good. He was solid in the WBC IIRC
AndyM
That isn’t the majors. Most players on those teams are in the low minors or in international ball.
kdavis1391
not really. the teams they have were stacked with all star caliber MLB guys. Puerto Rico, Dominican Rebuplic and USA
antonio bananas
having 2-4 =/= “stacked”. those rosters were top heavy, especially the pitching.
also, small sample size. what next? “watch out, he had a great spring training”?
some guy
How about Matt Hobgood? Drafted 5th overall, never made it past AA.
antonio bananas
happens all the time
AnthonyRizzo44
I wish there hadn’t so much pressure on Profar when he was a kid. He was a freak athlete, but he was never the best prospect in baseball. No disrespect, but the guy never hit over 300 in the minors in a full season, yet people praised his hit tool. I hope things work out for him and I feel like things would if he’d get a new scenery since he’s so young.
holecamels35
The idea of “tools” and not looking at production is silly to me.
Seems like these guys bust more often than not. Lastings Milledge was a 5 tool player, Buxton was, Beckham, many others have tools but lack the production. I’d trade a prospect anyday who isn’t flat out dominating the minors.
thegreatcerealfamine
Buxton still has five tools!
ReverieDays
Strikeout, Groundout, Fly out, Injuries, and…speed?
CelticSentinel314
Speed at accomplishing the other 4.
antonio bananas
he was also like 5 years younger than everyone at each level. a 19 year old keeping up in AAA is more impressive than a 24 year old mashing AAA.
a .300 average is arbitrary. a .260/ .345/.470 slash is better than .300/.340/.390
tropicaldelivery
I think all the hype on these can’t miss prospects or top 100 prospects goes to the players head he knows he’s a hop skip and a jump to the majors so if there average in the minors they have a big league ticket
Cam
Massive generalisation.
jakec77
Dillon Gee, on behalf of the Mets, welcome back. (I realize that there isn’t yet an opening in the rotation, but it’s a long flight from Texas).
At some point, do players refuse to play for the Mets? I understand it isn’t rational, but ask any realtor about trying to sell a house whose previous owners were murdered.
CubsFanForLife
Don’t forget Gomez. He’s off the DL.
CubsFanForLife
oh, I see it now. mb
failedstate
Profar needs to find a way to the A’s.
Rob Black
I still think Rangers should dump Profar back into single-a and make him work his way back up.
thegr8
Rangers should just trade Profar
madmanTX
Wow, does nobody remember Profar’s injury? You all just see top prospect and then bust. Good thing none of you run baseball teams with that lack of vision.