NL News & Rumors: Braves, Brewers, Phillies, Rockies

The Braves, on the hunt for starting pitching, sent a top scout to Detroit this weekend to watch Tigers right-handers Justin Verlander and Michael Fulmer, reports Mark Bowman of MLB.com (on Twitter). Neither Verlander nor Fulmer seems like a realistic trade candidate, however. The Tigers reportedly want a noteworthy haul for Verlander, even though he’s 34, in the throes of a down season and still owed nearly $70MM through 2019. Verlander also has a full no-trade clause, so he could veto a deal even if the Braves do present an offer to the Tigers’ liking. Unlike Verlander, the 24-year-old Fulmer is both cheap and in his prime. Detroit would justifiably demand a ransom in return, then, but there’s no indication it’s interested in parting with him.
More from the National League:
- Realistically, no one would have expected the Brewers to hold a 5.5-game advantage in the NL Central this late in the season, which could lead to an agonizing deadline for the team’s decision-makers, as Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes. The Brewers, who were in on now-Cub Jose Quintana before the White Sox traded him Thursday and have interest in the Athletics’ Sonny Gray, must weigh whether to make a bold strike that eats into their farm system or take a more conservative approach. General manager David Stearns doesn’t seem eager to part with a prospect haul, telling Haudricourt: “We’ve worked very hard to build our system and organization as a whole where the level of young talent we have is a good place to be. I don’t see us, whether it’s this year or any year going forward, moving from that strategy.” Nevertheless, Haudricourt points to Gray’s team control, his connection to Milwaukee pitching coach Derek Johnson (who coached Gray at Vanderbilt) and the Brewers’ rotation questions as reasons why acquiring him would make sense.
- Speaking of the Brewers, their success has come without having left fielder Ryan Braun at full strength, and his health will continue to be an issue for the rest of the season. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday (via the Associated Press) that the Brewers will evaluate Braun daily through the end of the year, given that a strained right calf has hampered him for a while and forced him to the disabled list twice. While the 33-year-old has once again been a quality contributor to Milwaukee’s offense, having hit .260/.343/.553 across 169 plate appearances, Counsell believes there’s enough talent on hand to weather Braun’s issues. “We certainly want a healthy Ryan Braun, but we’ve had success with this team because of depth and we’ll continue to rely on that if we have to,” Counsell said.
- Phillies outfielder/infielder and trade candidate Howie Kendrick has been out this month with an injured left hamstring, and a return doesn’t seem imminent. Kendrick will join the Phillies in Miami on Monday, but only so the team can evaluate him to see if he’s healthy enough to embark on a rehab assignment, tweets Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
- Currently in possession of a wild-card spot, the Rockies will temporarily remove one of the best starters from their rotation in order to preserve his arm, according to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. Rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland, who’s top two among Rockies starters in innings (110 1/3), ERA (3.67) and ground-ball rate (55 percent), is likely to head to the bullpen and could then log some time in the team’s Triple-A rotation before resuming his starting role in Colorado. Another rookie, righty Antonio Senzatela, looks primed to take Freeland’s place in the meantime. Freeland threw three shutout, no-hit frames in relief Saturday, when the Rockies lost starter Tyler Chatwood to an undisclosed injury in the first inning, per Saunders.
Comments
MakeATLGreatAgain
And like I said, going for Verlander may not be a bad idea, and it seems like the team is being convinced of that too.
But, “it’s a dumb idea”.
opethsdeliverance
Even going back to Wren days, the Braves are always mentioned as having interest for X and Y guys, but always end up just sitting back and not making any huge trades.
partyatnapolis
aren’t the braves like at or slightly below .500??? why are they buyers?
MakeATLGreatAgain
Because we won’t be under .500 next season and we need a leader for our pitching staff. JV is the leader we need in 2018.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Who’s winning the world series next year? Somehow you can predict what will happen next year.
braves25
They are both buyers and sellers! They are looking for a frontline starter that is under contract for the next few years.
Phillies2017
“Buyers” in the sense that they’re looking for long term pieces.
Personally I hate the labels buyers and sellers. As a phillies fan, I wouldn’t hate it if we “bought” on Yellich like I’ve been hearing, assuming we don’t completely tear down the farm.
Either way, makes plenty of sense for Atlanta to go for longer-term pieces. I have a gut feeling they wind up with Fulmer
wright0525
Unless some team is going to step up an offer a Hershel Walker type of deal, Fulmer isn’t going anywhere.
912boy
Maybe Verlander and Kemp contract swap, bring up Acuna now. Trade Marsalis to Rays since they lost Colby Rasmus. Trade Teheran to Yankees for Clint Frazier and more we loaded
Sokane
Verlander is the face of the Tigers. has been for awhile. they won’t be willing to do a bad contract swap.
not to mention he’s just one year removed from a CY caliber season. I’d bet on JV rebounding more than Kemp.
they’ll want to trim payroll and get something back in return.
pseudostats
I’d rather have Steve Kemp back.
MakeATLGreatAgain
We won’t be lucky enough to get Kemp gone in a Verlander deal. I wish we could, but that won’t happen.
But, if we take on all or most of Verlanders contract, it will cost us way less in prospects than trying to get Detroit to pay his contract for us, and that’s probably how it will work if we were to do it.
Now, if we go for Cole Hamels, Texas may take Kemp off of us. I’d be happy with Verlander or Hamels.
Braves fan
Why rush Acuna up let him develop some more I know he is raking in the minor leagues but still
MakeATLGreatAgain
Oh I for sure agree about Acuna.
But, Kemp, even though I love the guy, could break apart any minute. And if that happens we’re stuck with him. Maybe the AS break has helped his legs some, but he’s still a liability and needs to be DH’ing.
Sean Rodriguez will be back soon, and I think he could cover LF for awhile.
Braves fan
Our front office knows what they want they have followed plans so far they will do what’s best
Phillies2017
Not too concerned about being able to trade Kendrick. If you need to wait for August, no problem.
We gave up Darin Ruf and Darnell Sweeney to get him, so getting pretty much any prospect back will count as a win.
No doubt there’s plenty of interest in him during the waiver trade season- team places a claim on him, eat some cash and get a C+ prospect.
Makes a decent amount of sense for a team like Kansas City- not a ton of available cash, but still seemingly going for it (although I don’t support that notion).
Give me Dziedzic for Kendrick and cash. He’s 26, pretty much ML-ready and flies under all of the prospect rankings radars. Philly can call him up assuming Hellickson was traded and run with Nola, Eickhoff, Lively, Pivetta, Dziedzic assuming Eflin is still hurt and they do the logical thing and move Vinny to the closers role where his stuff would play up.
912boy
Markakis I meant
mike156
If Freeland is going to start in Triple A, how does it preserve his arm? One wonders if Rockies aren’t looking to play with service time.
Henduland
Brinson and Ortiz for Sonny Gray.
The A’s are on the verge of sweeping the Indians largely on the backs of their trade pieces, they aren’t giving them for low level prospects.
augold5
I think a deal will be closet to Ray, Ortiz, Diaz, Harrison. I don’t think the Brewers are trading either of Hader or Brinson.
Henduland
Deal doesn’t happen then.
augold5
Thats three top 100 prospects(1 top 50) and a lotto ticket who has been playing hot of late. A’s would be stupid to turn that down.
TobyReese
We need better bullpen staff than anything.
junkmanj
As a Braves fan, I wouldn’t mind trading a haul of prospects for Michael Fulmer. It just doesn’t make sense to deal a bunch of prospects for any #2/3 starter though.
A trade for a controllable #2-3 doesn’t make much sense when you have a lot of great pitching prospects in the minors and we’re still a year or two away from actual title contention. A couple of those prospects will be middle of the rotation guys. But a TOR arm is worth biting the bullet and paying for. Besides that, stay the course with the rebuild and sell off the veterans that won’t contribute next year.
It pains me to see how well the Braves are playing as of late. Because I know how trigger happy Coppy is and I’m afraid he won’t stay the course. LOL
Braves fan
Title contention is a couple of years away but wild card contention is very much in site