Cashman On Yankees’ Trade Deadline Approach

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sat down the YES Network’s Michael Kay prior to yesterday’s first-half finale to discuss his team’s philosophy with the non-waiver trade deadline just three weeks away (video link). Cashman labeled the Yankees as “careful buyers,” with the implication being that the team will strive to improve its playoff hopes in 2017 without significantly mortgaging its future by trading away its very best minor leaguers.
“We have a long-term plan that I think people are seeing the excitement from, and we’re definitely not going to deviate from that,” said Cashman. “…Part of that long-term plan is in the short term — winning now and putting out the best effort possible, but not at the expense of what we feel can lead us to more championships, plural. … If we can find that balancing act and retain the players we desperately need to retain … I think that’s the walk we’re trying to walk.”
Cashman specifically lamented the fact that the team has had to scramble to piece together its relief corps in recent weeks, noting that scenarios like relief prospect Ronald Herrera flying cross-country to Anaheim and making his MLB debut in the eighth inning that same night is far from ideal. The New York GM also flatly called his team’s output from first base in 2017 “horrific.” That’s due largely to injuries to Greg Bird and Tyler Austin, and it remains to be seen if Bird will get back on the field and contribute at all in the season’s second half.
Per Cashman, Bird is receiving further opinions on his ankle today, so it’s possible that there’ll be an update on him in the near future. The Yankees, it seems, are waiting to gather a bit more information on that front before taking any type of action. What seems clear based on Cashman’s comments, though, is that even if it’s determined that a first-base upgrade is needed in 2017, it’s likely to be short-term help.
“[Bird] is the best scenario,” said Cashman. “This guy is a hell of a ballplayer when right and when healthy. He’s been unhealthy, obviously, for the first half. That was unexpected. It’s gone on for an extended period of time. … At the end of the day, our personal preference is that this guy should be manning first base for years to come. We’re doing everything we can with him, his agency, to find the answers to the questions that currently ail him. If not, we’ll try to fix it while keeping in mind that Greg Bird is still the future first baseman.”
MLBTR’s Connor Byrne recently ran down a number of plausible first base options for the Yankees. While several of those potentially available first basemen are longer-term assets that clash with Cashman’s comments, others such as Yonder Alonso and Lucas Duda are impending free agents that align more closely with that long-term plan (depending on the asking price, of course). White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier, too, is another free-agent-to-be that comes with a fairly significant amount of experience at first base.
Ultimately, Cashman was straightforward in suggesting that his aim is to be active on this year’s trade market, telling Kay: We hope to do something, but I’m not going to guarantee anything’s going to happen.” The team, in fact, has already been active in talks for several weeks, though Cashman referenced lofty “sticker prices” from selling clubs, adding that he believes fans would be thankful that he’s turned away the offers that have been presented to him thus far due to the extreme asking prices in terms of prospect capital.
Although their production at 1B has been horrible this year, they should be focusing more on pitching, preferably ones with team control beyond this year.
Team isn’t going to go far with the pitching they have. I would look at guys like Cole, Verlander or Daniel Norris.
I probably sound like a typical Mets fan now, but in regards to their lineup, teams are stating to realize that they will be mostly fine as long as they do not let Judge beat them.
I don’t see them adding that kind of salary along with a pitcher in decline and aging. They will have A-Rod, Sabathia, and Gardner off the books this year (unless they pick up his $12 million option). Tanaka as well if he were to opt-out which also seems unlikely at this point. I would think Ellsbury moves to LF, Judge stays in RF with Hicks patroling CF next season.
Yeah, I just think that the pitching is more likely to hold them back than first base.
On another note, I wonder if they would be a suitor for Tommy Joseph. You really need to think whether Bird can be counted on anymore, he’s missed almost all of the last two seasons and was seen as a bad first baseman before the injuries. I could be wrong, but most of the scouting reports I’ve seen on Tyler Austin were unflattering.
Joseph would give them a decent offensive player with team control and they can DH him if need be.
I still think they match up well in a deal with the White Sox if the Yankees believe Q will bounce back to career norms. 3+ years of control, signed very cheap and very durable. That would also allow them to spend on another possible free agent SP (Darvish, Cueto, etc.).
Don’t know what scouting reports you are looking at my Mets friend, but I don’t think anyone would call Bird “a bad first baseman”.! He was regarded as average to above average, certainly not below average.
Of course coming off one of the best in Tex, any comparison has two be realistic.
And, as far as your scouting reports on Austin….dittto, maybe not an all star but lately the Yankees have been playing teams playing non first baseman at the position just to get their bat in the line-up which is becoming fairly common practice in the AL….oh that’s right your a NL guy.
Don’t think anything of this guy Joseph that everyone keeps trying to push on the Yanks.
You White Sox fans need to realize that the Yankees aren’t going to pay the ridiculous minor league player price that management wants for a middle of the pack starter like Quintana (oh here come all the peripherals on how good he actually is when in reality, his calling card is 200 innings and a team friendly contract which is all you hear over an over again).
All your wishing and hoping need to be applied to the Astros, Red Sox, Brew Crew or Cubs….but not the Yankees.
Just don’t think the Yankees are going to scuttle their long term plans for Quintana….given that he’s not a #1 or even a #2…..and with his less than stellar year….chances are nil that anything ever happens.
I think you’re going to be shocked at what he eventually brings back whether it be this month, off-season, or next July. Yankees or not. Like I said below: he will get traded for a haul or held until his value is back up. There really is no middle there.
Also: Yankees’ scouts have been in attendance for his starts.
Dude , he’s ( Joseph ) is way Better than anything the Yankees have at 1st Base , and is he Young and Cheap !
36 home Runs in one full Year !
Of course they have. Just Incase the sox lower their astronomical price on the guy
The only way Quintana is “middle of the pack” is if you are only looking at the top 40 or so starters in the league. Then yes, he’d be right around the middle of that list.
You Yankees fans got spoiled by last summers trades. You think you have to win every trade. What has Cashman offered for Quintana? Your FO is the real problem. Beware the rule 5 draft, it is gonna sting ya!
Quintana certainly is a 2 – easily.
top 10 since 2012
Lel rule 5… keep the best wholesale the rest
So the Yankees scouts are there. So what?
Do you understand the rule 5 draft? If so please enlighten us on how the Yanks will get stung.
Their other places also.
*They’re
Quintana is 45th in era 40th in whip and 27th in baa. He is a high #2. Look what your Yankees got for Miller and Chapman(thank you for the ring) why are you and cashman shocked at other teams asking prices? Throw your pitching prospects out there on the mound and see what they do compared to quintana .
Absolutely. Thus, I see Cashman pulling the trigger but it will be a blockbuster if not now that reduces the quantity so the 40 man roster gets adjusted. The key is it might be for a young stud that will allow them to still get under the luxury tax threshold in 2018. Could be at years end. Maybe with Washington if BH makes it clear he won’t re-sign. if not Harper, someone else young who has yet to sign that monster contract. They and the Red Sox will both again free spend once they reset their respective thresholds.
I think he means in the sense that they have a lot of guys who have to added to the 40-man this winter. Some will likely be exposed in the Rule 5 Draft.
exactly which is why a five for one trade makes sense. might have been why the Red Sox over paid on the Shaw trade last year. if they didn’t spend the parts, others would have been exposed and lost with no return.
In that scenario no players that matter like last year are to be lost. His statement in no way explains why they’d be stung,needs to show research while making such a generalization.
100 % correct, Bear. The elephant Cashman doesn’t address are the players the Yanks can’t protect in the Rule 5. I think no team will be more active in trades in the coming 3 weeks than the guys in pinstripes.
We went over this the other day. Are you slow? The Yanks are way over-extended on draft eligible players they can’t protect. Cashman can move some in July or do a sell-off for nickels in November. Teams get $50,000 for the guys they lose in Rule 5. Clearer for you now?
who the hell is NYY going to lose that matters??? like Luis Torrens this year? anyone who is someone goes on the 40 man, anyone who might be someone is moved if cash gets something he wants. anyone who is nothing gets gleefully selected by bad teams who are forced to keep them on the 25 all year or send them back with MLB experience! please son use your head, the rule 5 draft rarely turns out good players, and the ones that have become something weren’t expected to and that’s a crap shoot just like all prospects.
Your 40 man roster is protected, as are certain exemptions. Anyone left is fair game. Yankees lost 4 this year.
and those 4 have done what?? yes, nothing. GMs know about the rule 5 and make sure nothing of value leaves.
link to riveraveblues.com
Read, learn, shut up
Congratulations kid, you read an article written by someone else and still can’t answer the question of what the Yankees lost. Before you tell someone to shut up first you can provide some sort of evidence as to why player X, Y, or Z is sooo important that new York should trade them away just to keep a different player or vice versa. Sure players will leave but GMs keep the best and add more talent down the line. Its a pyramid, if you aren’t the best you can be at the top. While you are at it keep following everyone else are like sheeple and not thinking for yourself.
Well you did one out of three. I guess that is all I could have hoped for.
So if Torres, Wade, Frazier, Montgomery and others are no longer exempt they will have to be on the 40 man roster to protect them from being drafted. Who would you remove from the roster and make available?
I agree with fighterflea, Cashman is too good a GM to just lose guys for no return. He will make moves.
BTW, what an awesome and impressive performance by Judge last night. We can all appreciate that display of power and skill.
They are already on the 40 buddy, keep dodging the question of what they have lost though…
Gardner’s option is 2019. He’s still on the team for 2018.
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s wrong on Gardners contract. Joseph,Quintana,and lately Hand…no,no and no. Please stop trying to set these scenarios because the Yanks aren’t paying your prices and are set on a plan.
Gardners option isn’t until after next year. He’s locked in for 2018
And sooner than Later that Bat ( Judge ) cools down Too !
You hope
Sure William. It did last night too? I guess you were disappointed at not seeing Conforto in the HR derby. Or maybe Grandy who has been hot?
You guys can have Daniel Norris
You do sound like a Mets fan chri. All you have to do is open your eyes to see that when you take Castro, Holliday and Hicks out of the lineup and have zero production from first base you have a sputtering offense.
Ever since seeing Its Always Sunny, I can’t hear/read the word “implication” without thinking of Dennis Reynolds “implication”
Lmao…great show and episode
If the Yankees are wanting short term help, Frazier and Swarzak would be a decent upgrade and not cost a ton. Frazier has been hot over the past 5 weeks or so.
Could see that.
No damn way they’re bringing back swarzak
Yah, why would they want a reliever with a 2.41 ERA and 2.17 FIP?
You might just want to check out where he played last year, and look at his numbers as well. He gave up TEN Home Runs in just 31 innings. (And his groundball rate is actually lower this year). Would not want him back at all.
You might just want to check out where he has played this year, and then look at his numbers as well. He has given up ONE home run in 41 innings. His gb% is down, but his hard hit percentage is also significantly down. And it’s not like he’s pitching in a pitcher friendly park these days either…
Are you convinced he’s still the same pitcher as last year? Do you not believe bullpen pitchers can improve?
He’s not exactly pitching in a pitcher’s paradise this season.
NL west… yeah we know
“Do you not believe bullpen pitchers can improve?”
Bullpen pitchers can decline just as much as they improve. Looking at his yearly numbers, he’s very inconsistent. Good some years, terrible in others.
Also, YS is probably the hardest park for a RHP to pitch in in all of baseball.
And here are this year’s Park Factors
Runs – YS 6th, GRF – 14th
HR – YS 3rd, GRF – 18th
Hits – 24th and 25th (weird they are both that low)
2B – 19th and 25th
“Are you convinced he’s still the same pitcher as last year? ”
His velocity is basically the same. He has thrown the exact same 2 pitches at nearly the exact same rate. And you’re right about the hard ball rate being down But his softball rate is also down and his Medium Rate is way up. His Pull% is down but his Cent% is up.
The biggest drop I do see is his O-Zone Contact%, which I know will not be sustainable (47.2%, career is 69.4%).
Maybe if he were back on the Yankees he wouldn’t do as poorly as he did last year. But I’m fairly certain he wouldn’t be as good as he is done this year with the White Sox.
Fair enough.
Although I do think “Park Factors” can be an extremely sketchy way to evaluate parks. Obviously there are certain parks that are more homer friendly than others (think Coors, for obvious reasons), but a lot of it also has to do with the teams that play there. 81 games are played at Yankee Stadium every year. The Yankees obviously play in all 81 of those games plus whoever they are playing. Yankee Stadium is obviously very homer friendly, but that lineup is likely going to hit many more home runs than the current White Sox lineup, no matter which stadium they play in. A better way to look at it might be to just look at the stats for the visiting teams, but even then, you’re relying a lot on the home team’s rotation for those stats. I think the overall trend is much more important than the year-to-year stats.
If I recall correctly, the Yankees started playing in the new Yankee Stadium in ’09. Since then, park factors had the stadium ranked top 4 in homers every year (many 1st place finishes) except 2012 (8th) and 2013 (9th). Did something change for just those two years that made the park less homer friendly? I’d imagine not.
The same thing goes for the White Sox. Their current stadium was built in the ’90’s. Park factors on ESPN only go back to ’01, so going by those numbers, they were top 7 in homers all but 1 time from ’01-’13 (with many 1st and 2nd place finishes). In ’14, they dropped to 13th. In ’15, they moved back up to 8th. In 16′, they were 10th. In ’17, they are currently tied for 18th. Only 2 things at the stadium have changed since ’01: 1) the name on the field, 2) the players on the field. Based on the stadium’s history, I’m nowhere near willing to say Guaranteed Rate Field leans towards being a pitcher’s park with regards to homer-proneness, despite what the numbers show so far this year.
And I agree that it’s weird how low they both are in hits, especially when neither pitching staff has been particularly good so far this year.
Yankee Stadium is not exactly a pitcher’s paradise either.
Small playing fields may allow the OF to play shallower, meaning fewer hits fall in.
You also have to put into consideration the fact that all AL east parks are hitter friendly too, along with the lineups those teams put out everyday. Probably a bit harder to pitch in the AL east which may be a reason for the difference in some of his numbers
Tommy Joseph and Pat Neshek for Thario Estrada and Jorge Guzman
Phils need more for a All; Star Relief Pitcher and a first Basemen that Just Averaged 36 Home Runs over a Full Season. I don’t see the Yanks pulling the trigger though on a Major Long term Fix like Joseph now. .
They have cheaper , short term Bats in Duda , and Frazier, Mets won’t give Duda away for nothing and WS will asked to much for an aging unproductive 3rd basemen .
Look for Red Sox to make move on Frazier and Duda stays with Mets !
Neshek is a rental and Joseph is average at best. Two lower level prospects with good upside is what you’re looking at.
Joseph’s , 36 Home Runs in one Full Season is NOT average !
hes an awful defender, no defensive value and his OBP is a joke. Power is the only thing he offers
Chris Carter hit more than that last year. Homeruns aren’t everything. Joseph is average.
Chris Carter hit 41 homers last year. And that’s all I have to say about this.
Yea I thought that looked weird
Agreed-Sounds like Chris Carter—why give up a boatload of talent.?
I think the Phillies will get just slightly more than that, but that’s about as honest a value as I’ve seen.
No way the Yankees are giving up Guzman and Abreu after fleecing the Astros for those 2
He created this paradox
In reality, they look set at catcher, short, and outfield
1st base? No one really knows if Byrd will hit
3rd base? I mean if didi is manning short, they could slide Torres into 3rd for the time being, but will be hit? Will he recover?
Pitching… they got 8/9th inning guy
Starting pitching? Meh
Some of their relief pitchers? Meh
I believed their window opens next year to contend. They’re just flirting this year… unless they get bold and grab missing pieces
This Frazier trade rumor is beginning to surpass the Tehran rumors of last year. Frazier isn’t the player he was two years ago; he is a complimentary player at best. Not everyone can play in New York. Also have to be careful trading for players that have never played on winning teams. Lot easier to hit or pitch for teams that are just playing out the season versus playing for a team competing for a post season birth.
“not everyone can play in NY” is fallacy and arrogant quite frankly.
Frazier never really was a star, and would be a useful power piece for the OBP guys the Yankees have in the first 5 spots in the lineup.
And Frazier has been in the playoffs twice
don’t find that comment “arrogant” at all in fact its “spot on”!!!
Pressure cooker environments like Boston and NY where you have lots of media coverage and every single positive or negative is analyzed and discussed on talk radio can reduce a good players overall abilities to middle of the pack at best.
There are countless examples of this and if you call yourself a baseball fan, you’d realize this.
Frazier probably has seen his best days, and even as a rental, what does it accomplish if the Yankees acquire him, play him, and still don’t make the playoffs.
Right now the Yankees are still a year two away from putting the team on the field they feel will more than compete in the AL East, let alone possibly get them back to the World Series.
How do you know your prospects/youth can handle the pressure?
theres pressure like that for every major league team. Only difference is you get ESPN time if you play for NY/Boston.
Lol..that’s too funny. Change the Song. “Yankees/Sox bias”
What does it accomplish if the Yankees acquire him, play him, and DO make the playoffs?
David Price can’t handle pitching in Boston. If a guy is a mental midget, they can’t handle the media in big markets where they’re grilled for underperforming. David Price is pissed that he can’t collect his paycheck without having to answer questions about why he can’t pitch in October.
David Price a mental midget? That might be a first for a Vanderbilt alumn.
price is 31. maybe it’s not “the pressure” and maybe it’s just post steroid era aging curves?
Dude is from NJ. I’m sure he’d love playing there
For the most part I agree with your comments totally.
Stats developed on losing teams that never even sniff the playoffs must be scrutinized carefully as to how they might translate to a “winning” atmosphere and being the fishbowl as they say every game with high performance expectations.
*Checks teams Frazier has played on in the past* Yep, Frazier has played on winning teams (and has played in the playoffs).
I believe Frazier would be fine in NY, might even revert back to his All Star numbers with the change in scenery. He handled the pressure of Home Run Derby with no problem and he has played on a playoff team. My problem is with guys that have good “Fantasy League” numbers who play or pitch for losing teams being mentioned as trade material. These real life GM’s that direct major market teams recognize the scrutiny these potential players will face when coming over in trades. Having 6-8 local media personnel following a team is a lot different than 20-30. That is real world scenarios, not fantasy.
It’s not everyone can play on the Yankees
It’s not everyone can deal with those type of fans in the al east
Or pressures with a rich history like some of those teams
Doesn’t matter if someone hasn’t been on a winning team or not. It comes down to personality. Do the mesh and jive well with the club house feel or is it a bad fit ?
yankee fans in the new yankee stadium (business meetings) aren’t the old yankee fans. stop.
I would do one of two things. Blow up the roster while keeping the farm in tact and contending for a wild card or leave it alone with minor tweaks and hope to right the ship with some late season call ups to spark roster.
When I say blow up the roster I mean:
Theo and Cubs-Trade Pineda and Hicks to the Cubs for Kyle Schwarber to play first.
That’s your first base solution now and if bird doesn’t return right the future.
Nats-Work with the Nats to deal Betances, Clippard, Shreve, and Elsbury with $50 million if they are willing to take on the remaining (30 mill left) contract for two of their top 5 prospects. Nats could use a cf since losing Eaton and getting Elsbury who would have to waive contract at 3 more years at 10 million per could be a steal as well as bolster there bullpen!
Hahn and the White Sox-Trade the Nats prospects with Andujar or Mateo plus Ian Clarkin and Torreyes (Not TORRES!) for Quintana and DRob entire remaining contract which isn’t so bueno.
Drob contract is not team friendly at all so whichever team does get him itherbrhen Yanks maybe they would most likely request the WS eat some of the contract especially the Nats!
Promote Adams and Acevedo.
Promote McKinney to be 4th outfielder.
Gardner -cf
Frazier- LF
Judge – RF
Holiday- dh
Schwarber- 1b
Sanchez- c
Headley – 3b
Castro -2b
Didi- SS
Bench- Wade, Romine, McKinney
6 man Rotation
Tanaka
Severino
CC
Montgomery
Quintana
Adams
Bullpen
Chapman
Drob
Green
Warren
Acevedo
Webb
Heller
This idea would never happen and I’m sure many Yankee fans would be pissed at some of the suggestions regardless because the idea of trading any prospects plus one of the best young bullpen arms in the game is bad business right now and for the most part I agree. Most of the troll WS fans will argue that they should get every teams top five prospects for any of there over valued players. Some Nat fans would not be willing to take Elsbury regardless if the Yanks ate a huge chunk of his contract while giving up two top 5 prospects even though they are getting possibly one of the best young bullpen arms in baseball the last five years!
The Cubs still value Schwarber as one of the best young hitters in the game regardless if they would be getting a 27 yo outfielder who if not for pulled hammy would be in the all star game plus a pitcher in Pineda that in the NL would turn into Ivan Nova which is what they need to defend their title.
Because trading four MLBers + loads of salary in the same trade happens all the time?
6 man rotations don’t work
Why are you trading Betances then going for DRob?
Gardner can’t play CF anymore
and Betances is wildly overrated. He walks way too many guys to be considered elite
If the Yankees announced that Betances was on the trading block…the teams looking to work out a trade would go around the block.
And, Bub, your talking about an AllStar player here.
You really don’t know much about the Yankees do you.
But… isn’t he an astronaut?
Over the past 3 1/2 seasons, Betances is tied for the highest WAR among all relievers in baseball at 9.2. He is now a 4 time all star for the 4th consecutive season. Despite the High BB rate, he is ranked 5th in K-BB% in that same span, just one tenth of a percentage behind Craig Kimbrel. His ERA- is ranked 5th, and his SIERA is 6th.
There’s no doubt he’s struggled a bit this year, but it’s due to a bad 2-3 week stretch. I would say 3 1/2 seasons worth of numbers for a prime player is a far better sample than 2-3 weeks.
8 of betances 26 BBs came in his last 4 appearances. its a blip, not a trend. he has a 16+ k/9. his BB/9 will trend back down to 3-4 as his usual. you’re being ridiculous.
Its pretty amazing how little you know about the Yankees yet you still comment….who says Gardner can’t play center any longer. His defense has translated to a Gold Glove in LF and still maintains the speed to play center.
He’s not playing because Ellsbury does not translate to LF, and Hicks is better deployed splitting time between LF and Center.
Gardner doesn’t play CF because they have Ellsbury. To say he can’t play it anymore is false.
Or he hasnt played CF everyday in 3 years, and is older now
Neither of those 2 valid points support your argument that he can’t play CF though.
I mean, we dont know if Ryan Howard could play shortstop because we never tried, but we all know how’d it go
Joe has played Ellsbury, Hicks and Mason Williams at CF. It is telling that Joe doesn’t view Gardner as even a backup option at CF.
Or he views Gardy as his best LFer which he is. And come on Brixton, you know that’s a horrible comparison
Look at the lineup on Saturday..oh wait who’s that in CF. you’re welcome.
Yankee stadium has one of the largest LF. It takes a CF to cover it.
Not really, no. He’s been playing Clint Frazier in LF some now and not moving Gardner over to CF.
Quintana is either going to get traded for a haul or kept until at least the off-season to rebuild value. They won’t move Q for anything less than they are asking.
You’re probably right….if your W/Sox can convince someone to give us a haul, its worth it longer term….otherwise, you seem to have a dependable 200 inning guy for the foreseeable future.
alexgordonbeckham
Yep. They stand a very good point right now.
If the WS wait again, Q’s value will go down, not up. I still think he’s pitching in Chicago after the deadline.
Hahn is not getting full value for any of his short term players, and will get less for Quintana and Frazier than he would have last winter!
Ah yes, I remember when I played MLB: The Show…
Lmaooo why the hell would they even trade hicks for schwarber
Schwarber is a .230 hitter with 35-40 HR upside. You can find that anywhere these days
If he is a .230 hitter, with that type of power potential, he would need 550-600 at bats to accomplish that kind of power which by the way may be why Maddon was in to batting him leadoff? More at bats at the top of the order typically.
Not just typically. Always. No scenario where the 7 hitter has more at bats than the 1 hitter in the same amount of games played.
Schwarber potential is much greater then that so stop basing it off a bad season. That being said his value is way down and Hicks plus Pineda is therefore a very fair trade as it stands. Hicks could have been an all star if not for pulled Hammy. Pineda needs to pitch in the NL and the Cubs are looking for a starter! Pineda has dynamic starts and then awful ones in the Al which would be reduced in the NL.
slider32
slider32
Cashman is way ahead of schedule, and he will have some good options down the road at first, and pitching. Right now there isn’t difference maker out there, but something might develop in a few weeks. I like Darvish and Bour for the Yanks at the right price.
In the mind of most baseball pundits and fans alike, Kyle Schwarber does not profile as a MLB leadoff man nor a #7 hitter. He’s most suited as a middle of the order batter, probably in the #5 spot on a Cubs team that correctly has Anthony Rizzo as it’s #3 hitter but Kris Bryant misplaced at #2 instead of batting cleanup.
Of course, “Genius” Joe Maddon and some geeks in the front office apparently thought that having the clubs best 3 power hitters hitting 1-2-3 made more sense. How’s that worked out so far in 2017?
Schwarber was a disaster leading off and Bryant, despite a solid .928 OPS has a woeful 38 RBI’s as the teams #2 hitter. Waiting for all the diehard Maddon fans, sabermetric geeks and fantasy baseball GM’s to chime in with their excuses and say how ignorant I am with my thought process…as usual.
Funny-Funny stuff. I agree with you on the armchair GM’s and Maddon.
We just dumped him Chris Carter
Maddon may not know how to fill out a lineup but they have fun dress ups for the road trips. Isn’t that more important?
Maddon should have had Kyle Schwarber “dress-up” as Rickey Henderson when he anointed him the Cubs leadoff hitter to begin the season. lol
Quintana and Robertson aren’t being packaged together unless multiple top notch prospects are going back to Chicago. Robertson’s contract is nowhere near bad enough for a move like that, and his performance has easily been good enough to move him for a legitimate prospect and not just a pure salary dump, especially if they’re willing to eat some money (which they were willing to do in the offseason).
That’s a lot of moving parts to add Quintana, Schwarber and DRob.
1. McKinney? He’s batted .250 at AA and has had 10 games in AAA. I’d prefer Hicks or Ellsbury over this guy. Frazier has had a few good games; not enough to trade two outfielders away.
2. Schwarber needs to show he can hit. Definitely not worth trading a starting pitcher and OF for right now. Minor leaguers? Sure.
3. Replace Shreve and Betances with DRob and a bunch of rookies? Shreve has been a decent LOOGY and I don’t see enough benefit in Robinson over Betances.
4. Replacing Torreyes with Wade? Wade has looked lost in the majors so far.
This trade scenario looks more of a dismantling. A much weaker bench and bullpen than what they have now. Quintana is not a difference maker in that rotation.
Please – you think the Yanks would get 2 top prospects for that pile of mediocrity sent to the Nats?
Betances is garbage? Have you looked at your Nationals Bullpen? Betances is and has been the best young bullpen arm in baseball the past 5 years. The fact your getting Shreve (a loogy) Clippard (you know him well) and Elsbury at a much reduced price is an added bonus. For Betances alone you would have to give the Yanks 3 of your top 10 prospects! Age, contract, stuff, you think he’s garbage and its why your a Nats fan!
Betances has been garbage this year. 3 top 10 prospects for a guy with an 8.3 BB/9?
Betances isn’t garbage but he is having a problem with control right now. He is going to have to show some improvement in control before anyone would be willing to trade for him at this moment. The Yankees are not going to trade him though especially at the point he is now would not be the first pitcher to suddenly lose control and not get it back.
Manm, there is a lot of fantasy in these trade proposals. None of these would fly, yeeesh. Cashman is a genius but it would take other dumb GM’s to pull of these off…
Yes lets trade our 25th best prospect for your all star because our team shouldn’t give up anything. That is what I read all the time on every comment for any team. What many of these people don’t understand what is in it for the team trading their allstar?
Question about Cashman being a genius. I always thought that with the budget the Yankees have they should be at the top on a regular basis.
I honestly don’t know if he is good or not. Seems to me he sucks but I would appreciate how he can be considered so good.
Well for one thing , over half the times we never knew if it was ownership or Cashman making the decisions in the clubhouse. Cashman convinced Steinbrenner to sell last year and he turned a 15-20 ranked farm in a top 1-3 farm by trading just 3 player (Chapman, Miller, Beltran)
He’s basically rebuilt an organization without having a losing season. Something none of Theo Epstein’s current team or former teams have ever done, and they have had high payorlls too (and I think Theo is a Great GM/Pres. of Baseball Ops).
Also, why do we only question the Yankees about being at the top with their budget? The Red Sox finished in last place 3 times in a 4 year span. The Cubs prior to 2015 and 2016 were terrible for quite a long time. The Dodgers and Tigers as of now haven’t won a WS in nearly and over 30 years respectively.
I wouldn’t call him a “genius” but I certainly would not say he sucks.
Agreed. I’d be pretty satisfied with the job he has done over the last couple years if I was a Yankee fan. Don’t really think he deserves to be called out like that…
ABT
well written. Cashman has done a lot with a lot.
Theo inherited a 100+ loss Cubs team. The Yankees got massively overpaid for 3 players because they all felt they could win the World Series, its luck for Cashman on that one.
They’re both really awesome GMs
Theo basically inherited a blank slate and was allowed to do whatever he thought necessary to build a championship team, including making the already bad team even worse for 3 straight years after signing his deal. Not many GM’s are given that luxury.
That being said, he deserved that EXTREMELY long leash and freedom based on his previous results. I think any team would be very happy to have either one of those guys leading the charge.
Agreed.
Thank you.
Look at where they finished in the east since 1996. Then count the rings..OMFG
In fairness, a lot of that was from Gene Michael , But Cashman did make some key acquisitions that helped (Scott Brosius, David Justice , Roger Clemens, El Duque , etc)
I just get so tired of these jealous whiner fans of other teams singing the same old song. Yea,but Cash has been there in some capacity since 2005 and gets no credit.
*1995
Yankees fans: “We will give you brett gardner for Quintana and Robertson but no more than gardner because that is even pushing it”
never read that, but its your life, we just happen to exist too
White Sox fans:
“Quintana is an ace therefore forget what you’ve seen this year and surrender 4 of your top 10 prospects immediately”!
And all the plaques in monument park.
Yeah this proposal has never been made…
So I guess what Cashman is saying is that he’s not going to trade 2 or 3 top prospects to the Padres for Brad Hand.
(You would need to follow the thread from the other day to get that reference).
Hilarious how those Padres fans think they are getting Torres for Hand!
Nobody has said that.
I’ve read that many times…
I’ve also read that talent/value-wise they should be able to get Robles for Hand, but they don’t want him because they already have too many outfielders.
I mean there are a couple Padres fans who have said that and they’re dead wrong.
That being said I’ve seen an equal amount, if not more, Yankees fans suggesting the Padres should get a fringe prospect like Jake Cave in exchange for arguably the best reliever on the market this year so there are people on both sides here who clearly have no idea what they’re talking about.
I think it’s just a bit of positioning from either side. Padres ask about Torres to let the Yankees know they’re not in the market of giving away Hand. Yankees offer Cave to show how far off they are on reaching a middle ground. Happens all the time.
The Yankees took a path last year, and it was a breath of fresh air after the years of high-paid declining veterans make the team slow and boring. The kids are reason for optimism. As is perhaps getting under the Luxury Tax threshold. I don’t think Cashman wants to blow that up
The Yanks need starting pitching. Period. And not just for this years run, but going forward. This years rotation is just hanging on. I originally figured them for last in the division because of the starting pitching rotation. Can it hold on?
The young pitchers like Montgomery, Severino, and Green have been their best pitchers the first half. Yanks will have a lot of money to spend next year on pitching and they have a bundle of young pitchers doing well in the upper minors this year. The future is bright for this team and Cashman knows it. He’s not going to be fooled into taking a marginal players at this point.
Everyone mentioned so far has been a marginal player according to Yankees fans and Cashman clearly states “Part of that long-term plan is in the short term — winning now” so i’m expecting they have intentions of adding something…..”marginal”.
Hard to fault GM Brian Cashman for not wanting to mortgage the Yankee future but he is not getting a much needed quality and controllable young starting pitcher like Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana or Gerrit Cole if he refuses to part with a couple of his “very best minor leaguers”.
I believe a recent article said Hahn was looking for two top tier prospects as the starting point in conversations for Quintana. So….two of Rutherford, Frazier, Adams, Florial, and Sheffield is needed. Maybe Mateo or Andujar would be a fit if Hahn seen a 3rd piece in the mid/lower tier he really likes.
If the price isn’t met, then Quintana stays. White Sox fans are ok with that.
Ok then!
Keep him.
Yes we are!