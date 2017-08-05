Players That Have Cleared Revocable Waivers

We’ll use this post to keep track of players that have reportedly cleared revocable waivers. Before diving into the names, a few items bear repeating. The majority of Major League players will be placed on trade waivers this month, with most instances going unreported. There are undoubtedly players (quite a few of them, most likely) who have already cleared waivers but have not been reported to have done so. Players can be traded into September, as well, but only those traded on or before Aug. 31 will be eligible for the postseason with their new teams, so there’s some urgency for contending clubs to complete deals by month’s end. And, of course, for those who aren’t familiar with the inner-workings of waiver trades, MLBTR published a full explanation of how August trades work earlier this month.
Here’s the current list:
- Jay Bruce, OF, Mets (link): The veteran corner outfielder has been a productive hitter all year long, and brings excellent power from the left side. He’s playing on a $13MM salary this year as free agency awaits. Bruce looks like an obvious trade piece, but it’s unclear whether there’ll be enough demand for an offer to intrigue the Mets — who evidently see some merit in issuing Bruce a qualifying offer at the end of the season.
- Curtis Granderson, OF, Mets (link): Like Bruce, Granderson has had a productive season (.223/.330/.446 over 358 plate apperarances), and rates as a viable August trade candidate. His $15MM salary this season will surely be a consideration for interested teams, but it shouldn’t be an insurmountable obstacle. The Brewers reportedly had at least some interest in Granderson prior to the July trade deadline.
- Justin Verlander, SP, Tigers (link): With plenty of cash still owed this year and $56MM more promised through 2019, Verlander is not a guy who’ll casually be acquired. Things are complicated by Detroit’s inclination to try to achieve real value for a cornerstone player, not to mention Verlander’s full no-trade rights — though he seems willing to entertain a move. While a deal still seems less than likely, Verlander could be a fascinating player to watch if he throws well and one or more contenders see a need for his services.
Comments
avzensports
Wow just 3
southi
That is three that are KNOWN. Nobody knows exactly how many have cleared.
partyatnapolis
true. that are known. obviously others have as well, as evident by the pirate’s moves today
tharrie0820
Rodriguez didn’t go unclaimed
tharrie0820
Kontos didn’t clear waivers either
Mack83
Your sports site is awesome as well. Kudo’s.
wright0525
The Astros continue to scout JV, as recently as last night. They seem like a team who is interested. I wonder if they will pull the trigger.
BravesFan80
Dallas Keuchel would appreciate it if they did pull the trigger. LOL