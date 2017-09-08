Headlines

MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Bour, Polanco, Rodon

By | at

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM

NATIONAL LEAGUE

  • ATLANTA BRAVES Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: C Tyler Flowers
      • Flowers batted 5th and was the catcher in Friday’s game.
  • MIAMI MARLINS Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: 1B Justin Bour
      • Bour batted 5th and played 1B in Friday’s game.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

