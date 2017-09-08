MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Bour, Polanco, Rodon

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- ATLANTA BRAVES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: C Tyler Flowers
- Flowers batted 5th and was the catcher in Friday’s game.
- MIAMI MARLINS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: 1B Justin Bour
- Bour batted 5th and played 1B in Friday’s game.
- NEW YORK METS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: INF Phillip Evans (contract purchased)
- Transferred to 60-Day DL: SP Steven Matz
- PITTSBURGH PIRATES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: OF Gregory Polanco, INF/OF Adam Frazier
- Polanco batted 3rd and played RF in Friday’s game.
- WASHINGTON NATIONALS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: INF Adrian Sanchez
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- BALTIMORE ORIOLES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: SS J.J. Hardy
- Hardy is not expected to play regularly.
- Designated for assignment: RP Andrew Faulkner (story)
- CHICAGO WHITE SOX | Depth Chart
- Placed on 10-Day DL: SP Carlos Rodon (shoulder stiffness)
- Role Changes: P Carson Fulmer will start on Sunday September 10th.
- Promotions: RP Al Alburquerque (contract purchased), RP Chris Volstad (contract purchased)
- HOUSTON ASTROS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: RP Michael Feliz
- KANSAS CITY ROYALS | Depth Chart
- Role Changes: RP Kelvin Herrera has been removed from the closer’s role. CLOSER NEWS
- Scott Alexander, Brandon Maurer and Mike Minor will share the closer’s job.
- LOS ANGELES ANGELS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: OF Shane Robinson (contract purchased)
- Placed on 10-Day DL: INF/OF Jefry Marte (fractured foot)
- Designated for assignment: RP Brooks Pounders
- NEW YORK YANKEES | Depth Chart
- Reinstated to 25-man roster: C Gary Sanchez reinstated from 3-game suspension
- TEXAS RANGERS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: INF/OF Ryan Rua
- TORONTO BLUE JAYS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: RP Leonel Campos
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- HOU: C Evan Gattis is expected to be activated from 10-Day DL on Sunday September 10th, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. | Astros Depth Chart
- SEA: SP James Paxton is likely to be activated from 10-Day DL during next week’s series at Texas (Monday September 11th – Thursday September 14th), according to Greg Johns of MLB.com. | Mariners Depth Chart
- TEX: RP Matt Bush and RP Keone Kela could be activated from DL as soon as Sunday September 10th, according to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. | Rangers Depth Chart
NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS
- C Willson Contreras, CHC (9/7)
- SP Tyler Anderson, COL (8/27)
- C Evan Gattis, HOU (9/5)
- SP Scott Kazmir, LAD (9/4)
- SP Noah Syndergaard, NYM (9/2)
- OF Clint Frazier, NYY (9/6)
*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.
