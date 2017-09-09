Headlines

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Trout, Brewers, O’s, Bucs, Phillies, Giants

This week in baseball blogs:

  1. Carter gave the Brewers more production than Thames. What a waste of money.

    0
    1

    • Not in the least

      For Mil, Carter batted .222/.321/.499, a .346 wOBA and 112 wRC+ with it adding up to a 5.6 OFF value. With his horrible Def added in he was worth a 0.9 WAR overall

      Thames has hit .236/.348/.507 for a .359 wOBA, 118 wRC+ and has been worth a 9.4 OFF value. Overall that’s a 1.4 WAR with his horrible Def

      That 1.4 WAR translates to a roughly $11.4 Million dollar value on the open market. The Brewers are paying him merely 15 million over three seasons though, meaning they are not that far off of receiving their total investment returned in just his first season

      Now he has not been that good at all in the second half, his Def liabilities will forever limit how much value they can extract and moving forward he probably won’t be a difference maker …but in just the 2017 season he will have still been worth at minimum 2/3rd the total 3year cash investment and he has been much more valuable than Carter was for them even with him having bassicy the same issues overall

      0
      2

      • Carter was worth .9 WAR last year and Thames has been worth 1.4. He generated almost all of that in a single month though. The brewers couldn’t get out of his deal fast enough if they had the opportunity. Opppsing pitchers have figured him out. He’s not even a 2016 Chris carter at this point.

        0
        0

        • These stat geeks continually embarrass themselves with their analytical BS

          0
          0

  2. Is this article actually suggesting that Galvis a core member of the team going forward? I’m sorry, but he’s not even a piece on the team let alone a core member going forward. If I had to pick a core four, it would be Nola, Herrera, Hoskins, and TBD (Altherr, Crawford, Williams, Alfaro, or Kingery).

    At this point, Altherr is the safest bet but I think Crawford has the biggest upside.

    0
    0

    • Yeah I was puzzled reading that as well. I agree with you that Galvis isn’t a major part of the team and the Rollins comp is just asinine, plus the article is pretty poorly written

      0
      0

      • Sadly, there never have been any standards for getting published and linked on here. Some of them have been truly awful in the past.

        1
        0

  4. Only thing I fear with Thames is that his first half, no one had seen him so they didn’t know how to pitch to him and he excelled. His second half, once they knew his weakness, has led to a sharp decline in all of his numbers. So the next 2 years, we might be looking at a guy who will hit barely .200 20hrs and 60rbis and doesn’t field that well. Hope I am incorrect on that assumption and he bounces back in 2018.

    2
    0

    • Hopefully he adjusts back to the league. He likely never was first half Thames, but exhibited enough talent and execution to prove he’s also likely better than second half Thames.

      0
      0

  5. Great article on trout winning the MVP! Someone that actually understands and quantifies why trout will win the MVP. Not to mention he’s plays on a team with only Simmons (upton of late) it’s not even close. Trout is your 2017 MVP!

    0
    0

    • As an angels fan I disagree. It belongs to Altuve this season.

      0
      0

      • It is very close, and since WAR is all people care about now, Altuve will win since he has a higher WAR rating than Trout and both teams are in contention.

        1
        0

  6. I love a fan who does there homework.

    0
    0

