MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Calhoun, Frazier, Martin

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM (9/11- 9/12)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- CINCINNATI REDS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: OF Jesse Winker
- Promotions: RP Deck McGuire (contract purchased), RP Keury Mella
- Designated for assignment: RP Barrett Astin (story)
- NEW YORK METS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: C Tomas Nido
- PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: C Andrew Knapp
- Promotions: SP Henderson Alvarez (contract purchased), RP Victor Arano (contract purchased)
- Alvarez is expected to start sometime this weekend.
- Acquisitions: RP Zac Curtis claimed off waivers from Seattle Mariners
- Placed on 60-Day DL: RP Jesen Therrien (strained elbow)
- Transferred to 60-Day DL: SP Zach Eflin
- ST. LOUIS CARDINALS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: OF Magneuris Sierra
- Optioned to Triple-A: INF Breyvic Valera
- SAN DIEGO PADRES | Depth Chart
- Promotions: RP Cory Mazzoni (contract purchased)
- Placed on 60-Day DL: RP Carter Capps (blood clot)
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- BALTIMORE ORIOLES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: OF Craig Gentry
- BOSTON RED SOX | Depth Chart
- Injuires: INF/OF Eduardo Nunez (sprained knee) will miss some time, but expects to return before the regular season is over.
- DETROIT TIGERS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: SP Michael Fulmer (ulnar nerve transposition surgery) will miss the remainder of the season.
- Promotions: OF Tyler Collins (contract purchased)
- Placed on Paternity Leave List: SS Dixon Machado
- Released: RP Arcenio Leon
- KANSAS CITY ROYALS | Depth Chart
- Acquisitions: RP Mike Morin claimed off waivers from Los Angeles Angels.
- Designated for assignment: RP/SP Onelki Garcia
- MINNESOTA TWINS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: RP Gabriel Moya
- Designated for assignment: INF Engelb Vielma (story)
- NEW YORK YANKEES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: OF Clint Frazier
- SEATTLE MARINERS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: OF Jarrod Dyson (sports hernia) is out for the remainder of the season.
- Guillermo Heredia has taken over as the team’s starting CF.
- Activated from 60-Day DL and outrighted to minors: SP/RP Ryan Weber
- TEXAS RANGERS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: 3B Adrian Beltre, RP Keone Kela
- Beltre is not expected to play much aside from an occasional pinch-hit appearance.
- Promotions: 2B/OF Willie Calhoun (contract purchased) TOP PROSPECT
- Calhoun played LF and batted 7th in his MLB debut on Tuesday.
- Released: SP/RP Tyson Ross (story)
- TORONTO BLUE JAYS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: C Russell Martin
- Martin was not in Tuesday’s lineup, but is expected to play regularly beginning on Wednesday.
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- DET: SS Jose Iglesias will be reinstated from Paternity Leave List on Wednesday September 13th, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. | Tigers Depth Chart
- MIN: SP Adalberto Mejia will be activated from DL this week, according to Phil Miller of the Star Tribune. Mejia’s last rehab start was on Sunday so Friday or Saturday is when he’ll likely slot into the rotation. | Twins Depth Chart
- SEA: SP Felix Hernandez and SP James Paxton will be activated from DL on Thursday September 14th and Friday September 15th, respectively, according to Bob Dutton of the Tacoma Tribune News. | Mariners Depth Chart
—
NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS
- SP Scott Kazmir, LAD (9/4)
- SP Adalberto Mejia, MIN (8/30)
- SP Noah Syndergaard, NYM (9/2)
- SP Nathan Eovaldi, TB (9/10)
- SP Jacob Faria, TB (9/10)
*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.
