MLB Daily Roster Roundup: Calhoun, Frazier, Martin

By | at

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM (9/11- 9/12)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

  • CINCINNATI REDS Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: OF Jesse Winker
    • Promotions: RP Deck McGuire (contract purchased), RP Keury Mella
    • Designated for assignment: RP Barrett Astin (story)
  • NEW YORK METS Depth Chart
    • Promotions: C Tomas Nido
  • PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: C Andrew Knapp
    • Promotions: SP Henderson Alvarez (contract purchased), RP Victor Arano (contract purchased)
      • Alvarez is expected to start sometime this weekend.
    • Acquisitions: RP Zac Curtis claimed off waivers from Seattle Mariners
    • Placed on 60-Day DL: RP Jesen Therrien (strained elbow)
    • Transferred to 60-Day DL: SP Zach Eflin
  • ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Depth Chart
    • Promotions: OF Magneuris Sierra
    • Optioned to Triple-A: INF Breyvic Valera
  • SAN DIEGO PADRES Depth Chart
    • Promotions: RP Cory Mazzoni (contract purchased)
    • Placed on 60-Day DL: RP Carter Capps (blood clot)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

  • BALTIMORE ORIOLES Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: OF Craig Gentry
  • MINNESOTA TWINS Depth Chart
    • Promotions: RP Gabriel Moya 
    • Designated for assignment: INF Engelb Vielma (story)
  • NEW YORK YANKEES Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: OF Clint Frazier
  • TEXAS RANGERS Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: 3B Adrian Beltre, RP Keone Kela
      • Beltre is not expected to play much aside from an occasional pinch-hit appearance.
    • Promotions: 2B/OF Willie Calhoun (contract purchased) TOP PROSPECT 
      • Calhoun played LF and batted 7th in his MLB debut on Tuesday.
    • Released: SP/RP Tyson Ross (story)
  • TORONTO BLUE JAYS Depth Chart
    • Activated from DL: C Russell Martin
      • Martin was not in Tuesday’s lineup, but is expected to play regularly beginning on Wednesday.

FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES

NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS

*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.

