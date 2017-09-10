MLB Weekend Roster Roundup: Bush, Contreras, Gattis

ROSTER MOVES BY TEAM
NATIONAL LEAGUE
- ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: 1B Christian Walker (contract purchased), INF Ildemaro Vargas, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker, SP/RP Anthony Banda
- Transferred to 60-Day DL: RP Randall Delgado (out for season)
- CHICAGO CUBS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: C Willson Contreras
- Contreras struck out as a pinch hitter in Sunday’s game.
- COLORADO ROCKIES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: SP/RP Tyler Anderson
- Recalled from minors and placed on 60-Day DL: RP Jairo Diaz (elbow inflammation)
- LOS ANGELES DODGERS | Depth Chart
- Promotions: C Kyle Farmer
- MILWAUKEE BREWERS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: SP Jimmy Nelson (strained rotator cuff/partial anterior labrum tear) is out for the season.
- PITTSBURGH PIRATES | Depth Chart
- Promotions: C Jacob Stallings, SP/RP Tyler Glasnow, RP Johnny Barbato, RP Jack Leathersich, RP Dan Runzler (contract purchased), RP Edgar Santana
- Glasnow will start on Wednesday
- Transferred to 60-Day DL: 2B Josh Harrison
—
AMERICAN LEAGUE
- CLEVELAND INDIANS | Depth Chart
- Injuries: OF Bradley Zimmer (broken bone in hand) is out indefinitely.
- DETROIT TIGERS | Depth Chart
- Reinstated to 25-man roster: 1B Miguel Cabrera reinstated from six-game suspension
- NEW YORK YANKEES | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL and optioned to Triple-A: 1B Garrett Cooper
- TEXAS RANGERS | Depth Chart
- Activated from DL: RP Matt Bush
—
FUTURE EXPECTED MOVES
- SEA: SP Felix Hernandez and SP James Paxton will be activated from DL on Thursday September 14th and Friday September 15th, respectively, according to Bob Dutton of the Tacoma Tribune News. | Mariners Depth Chart
—
NOTABLE REHAB ASSIGNMENTS
- SP Scott Kazmir, LAD (9/4)
- SP Noah Syndergaard, NYM (9/2)
- OF Clint Frazier, NYY (9/6)
- SP Nathan Eovaldi, TB (9/10)
- SP Jacob Faria, TB (9/10)
*Rehab start date listed in parentheses.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
Wasn’t the only time Willson Contreras struck out this week XD XD XD
Cousin Ralph
Nathan Eovaldi sighting? Surely TB will ride his arm to the postseason lol
baseball10
Where’s the Gattis news am I missing it?