NL West Notes: Martinez, Cain, Urias, Padres

J.D. Martinez has been an incredible source of power for the D-backs, slugging 18 homers in just 173 plate appearances with his new team. There’s mutual interest between the two sides in extending their relationship beyond the 2017 season, writes Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, though there are clear challenges that stand in the way of that possibility. With Zack Greinke, Yasmany Tomas and Paul Goldschmidt already under contract in 2018 plus an enormous arbitration class (A.J. Pollock, Robbie Ray, Jake Lamb, David Peralta, Shelby Miller, Chris Owings, Patrick Corbin, Taijuan Walker, Randall Delgado, Andrew Chafin), Arizona is already likely to approach or replicate 2017’s Opening Day payroll of $103MM. Martinez suggested that he’d prefer to sign with a winning team rather than a rebuilding club that offered more money, while GM Mike Hazen (without mentioning any possible payroll constraints) said he wouldn’t rule anything out. That said, with a five-year deal looking firmly plausible for Martinez this winter, it seems to me that a reunion between the two sides is a considerable long shot, as other contenders will surely be making lucrative offers as well.
Elsewhere in the division…
- Right-hander Matt Cain isn’t sure what the future holds for him, writes John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. The former Giants ace and longtime rotation stalwart tells Shea that “being able to be a career guy (with one team) is something that’s dear to my heart.” Cain adds that he values the loyalty that the organization has shown to him over the course of his career and that he’d relish the chance to become just the fourth player to ever have spent at least 10 years in the Majors — all with the Giants. Cain, though, does not firmly rule out the possibility of continuing his career, even if it’s with another club. Giants fans will want to check out the full column, as it’s filled with anecdotes related to Cain’s legacy in San Francisco and features quotes from teammates Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey as well as pitching coach Dave Righetti, skipper Bruce Bochy and of course, Cain himself.
- Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias underwent shoulder surgery to repair his left anterior capsule earlier this season, and FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes in his weekly NL Notes roundup that the procedure actually went better than expected. Per Heyman, Dr. Neal ElAttrache anticipates a full recovery for the highly touted 21-year-old, although Urias still appears to be facing a significant layoff. Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman said at the time of the surgery (in late June) that a rehab period of 12 months was expected for Urias.
- The progress of Colin Rea and Robbie Erlin, both rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, gives the Padres another pair of arms to add to next spring’s rotation battle, writes MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell. Both pitchers joined the team in September (though not the active roster, to be clear) as they continue their rehab process. Erlin is facing live hitters and is throwing every fifth day, alternating between bullpen sessions and live batting practice. Rea, meanwhile, is up to five bullpen sessions and will keep throwing into mid-October before a six-week break. They’ll join any offseason additions as well as injured rotation hopefuls such as Matt Strahm, Christian Friedrich and Jarred Cosart in vying for starting jobs with the Friars next March.
Comments
arc89
Matt Cain will retire because he will not get anymore than a invitation to spring training this year. The only way he could make a club is as a reliever on a minimum contract. Nice guy but his injuries destroyed his arm.
jonnyblah
It’s a bummer, but he’s had a great career; a perfect game and three rings all with the same org. And a lot of innings with no run support.
jekporkins
Yeah but he got something like $125 million out of it and the org/fans love him, so don’t feel too sorry for him.
liamsfg
He had a great career. I remember back in his prime he made CG shutouts look easy and threw a couple of one-hitters every year.
dvmwitt
Cosart and Friedrich shouldn’t be in the Padres’ future. I’d rather keep Richard and Chacin, and go with Lamet, Perdomo and Strahm next year. Maybe even add a better free agent.
cjmsd
Cosart and Friedrich are under control for several more years, the Padres should see if there is anything of value there before moving on. I doubt they will turn into anything more than a 4th or 5th starter if that but they need to see what they can do if they are healthy.
Also, Richard and Chacin are quickly approaching the downside of their careers if not already there. While they have been nice cheap options they are not in any future plans other than maybe another one year deal.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Cosart and friedrich would be padres at most 2-3 seasons, more likely 1 maybe 2. Lamet is up and they still have kelly rodriguez plus their bulk of talent quantril lauer gore lucchesi etc ready sometime by 2020.
They definitely aren’t long term options unless they have like a jake arrieta resurgence to their careers.
sidewinder11
I’d love to see Martinez come back with the DBacks next season but I only see it as a possibility if they’re able to get a team to take Yasmany Tomas and at least a portion of his contract. Pollock, Peralta and JD make a very formidable outfield, at least on the offensive side.
sidewinder11
They could possible package a prospect or someone like Brandon Drury with Tomas to get a team willing to take on that contract
aff10
Even then, I can’t see anybody taking Tomas. I doubt Drury has a ton of value. He’s a fine player, but I’m not sure there are any contenders who would see him as an upgrade at second base over what they currently have and looking for an expensive DH. No one in the farm has enough value to offset Tomas either.
arc89
Best they could do is buy out Tomas contract because its so bad that no team would even take him with a top prospect.
BlueSkyLA
The news on the Urias surgery results is actually olds. Back in June it was reported that the surgery had gone much better than anticipated.
BlueSkyLA
Down-voted for truth. We can always count on MLBTR readers.
MiggyCabby24
I bet Houston is kicking themselves big time for flat out waiving J. D.. He’s just what they need in the middle of their lineup. He re-invented himself with Detroit, and now it’s paying off. He will get a big deal from some team, if Arizona doesn’t resign him.
saavedra
i think Houston is very happy about the decisions it has made the past few years in general.
Jon_Snow
But he never gets to be mentored buy you if Houston kept him. How good would he then?
TheWestCoastRyan
So the Padres are going to tender Erlin a contract. I was wondering because, by my count, he is arb eligible this offseason. Robbie Erlin is basically in the same situation as Jurickson Profar only he doesn’t get the kind of media coverage Profar got because he wasn’t a top prospect in baseball.
padresfan
I’m not sure why they would in reality. Unless he was throwing better than before
I really want to see who is disliking all these comments
Trolls
TheWestCoastRyan
Ngl it is pretty pathetic anonymously disliking everyone’s comments. Even the constructive ones.
RedFeather
Id be willing to bet that the Cardinals go all in on J.D. Martinez in the offseason. He is too good of a fit for what they need. With a new GM in line Im sure they are ready to overpay if need be.
lesterdnightfly
What new GM? Girsch is GM in name, but all he does is nod and smile while Mozeliak calls the shots.
Sure, Mo might bite on J.D., but Mo’s overpay record isn’t great, aside from Holliday.
Also, they’d have to get rid of many of their AAAA-type outfielders to fit J.D. in, and other GMs see their flaws too.
frankiegxiii
On Matt Cain, “he’d relish the chance to become just the fourth player to ever have spent at least 10 years in the Majors- all with the Giants”, didn’t he accomplish that already?
Lance
yes, Matt has done that but unless he retires as a Giant, he can’t join the club that only has Scott Garrelts, Robby Thompson and Jim Davenport as the only players to have played their entire MLB careers as SF Giants. There were 10 others who played their entire careers as NY Giants. There were no crossovers. Davenport began in 1958. Wes Westrum’s career ended in 1957 and did not go to SF.
SD Speak For Myself
Erlin should pitch for free. He got paid and has done zero since. Padres will have a stable of arms in spring training….need all of them…pitchers go down constantly. Balsley is our MVP…he fixes these broken pitchers…we have them on the cheap or trade them for prospects.