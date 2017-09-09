Yankees Sign Ronny Rojas

The Yankees have signed Dominican shortstop Ronny Rojas to a contract with a $1MM bonus, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports. New York had been the front-runner to land Rojas dating back to July 2, the opening of this year’s international signing period. Rojas wasn’t eligible to ink a deal until his 16th birthday on Aug. 23.
The Yankees entered July with $4.75MM available to spend on the international market and quickly signed a few touted prospects, yet they nonetheless increased their total to around $8MM after acquiring pool money in various summer trades. In the 6-foot, 170-pound Rojas, they’ll get a player whom both Baseball America and MLB.com rank as this year’s 11th-best international prospect.
Despite his young age, the switch-hitting Rojas already carries plenty of offensive polish from both sides of the plate, per Badler (subscription required and recommended), who notes that he has 15- to 20-home run potential and a chance to play either short or second base in the majors.
Comments
Cuso
Ro-Ro
dynasty
I was about to make a sarcastic comical comment but per this article he actually sounds pretty good.
hitman23
The Yanks are going to build that minor league depth back up fast.
goblins
Can’t believe Dealing Dave Dombrowski traded 2016 #1 draft pick B.Ruth, 2016 #1 prospect Mateo, 2017 preseason Ace Kaprielian, 2017 Top 100 prospect Fowler, AA Ace Littel, 2015 1st round draft pick Clarkin, and the most valuable trade prospect, Refsnyder.
bronxbombers
Please stop this is not funny anymore
thegreatcerealfamine
Can’t believe Pedroia blew what little chance he had for the HOF this week.
soup94
CTbronx7
Cashman went “all in.” The miscalculation was based on Judge being for real and not Kevin Mass Jr. His greatest regrets will be trading Mateo and Dietrich Enns, the underrated lefty given away for the useless Jaime Garcia.
thegreatcerealfamine
You can’t be for real..
dwhitt3
Mateo and Enns were the ones I was most fine with seeing leave
Yankeefanatic
Don’t now about Enns but I do believe in Mateo and James Kaprilian. But you have to trade potential to get the real.
yanks02026
James K who is never healthy and would be almost 25 years old before throwing another pitch in the pros. Then who knows how long it takes for him to get called up. Im so glad they go rid of him.
MB923
Goblins the troll is back!
rxbrgr
Is that worth $1m less to bid on Otani?
yankees500
The thing is that Otani is not going to be payed what he deserves. That’s impossible with the new international rules. Likely it’ll be whatever team offers the best place for him and promises him an immediate contract extension after he signs
thegreatcerealfamine
Hopefully he sees how patient the Yanks have been with Tanaka and feels the most comfortable here.
yankees500
Yeah. I agree. You’re right the Yankees have been vey patient with masa not only this year, but with all his injuries he’s had. Hopefully otani would feel confident and comfortable in New York
AndyM
Would love to see him as a Yankee!
Rob
Paid*
Cousin Ralph
The Yankees farm system is soooo loaded with premium talent. It’ll be them and the Dodgers duking it out for WS titles the next decade