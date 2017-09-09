Cafardo’s Latest: Machado, Nunez, Red Sox, Giants, Moose

The Orioles may have to shop superstar third baseman Manny Machado in the offseason if there’s no hope of reaching a long-term deal with the 25-year-old, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe contends. General manager Dan Duquette revealed that the Orioles have made at least two attempts to lock up Machado and will likely try again, per Cafardo. However, given that a historic payday could await Machado in free agency after next season, it’s difficult to imagine him eschewing a chance to shop his services around the league. While Machado’s numbers this year aren’t quite up to par with his spectacular 2015-16 output, he has gone on a second-half tear and is enjoying his third straight 30-home run season.
More from Cafardo:
- Red Sox utilityman Eduardo Nunez is likely to find a better contract and a bigger role elsewhere in the offseason, Cafardo suggests. The 30-year-old has slashed an outstanding .311/.343/.528 with eight homers in 169 plate appearances since the Red Sox acquired him from the Giants on July 26. Most of Nunez’s work in Boston has come at second base, where Dustin Pedroia was out from July 29 until the end of August. Pedroia is now back, though, and is obviously the team’s top option at the keystone. He’ll continue to man second next season, and Boston also has everyday players locked in at Nunez’s other positions (third base, shortstop and the corner outfield). A team with less certainty in any of those areas could be a more realistic fit for Nunez going forward, then, and Cafardo lists the Mets as a possible suitor. With the exception of shortstop, where the Mets figure to stick with top prospect Amed Rosario, they’ll enter the offseason with questions at all of Nunez’s positions.
- Considering Nunez is gone and their reunion with Pablo Sandoval hasn’t yielded positive results, the Giants will enter the offseason with a need at third base. They could address that by signing soon-to-be free agent Mike Moustakas, notes Cafardo, who lists several other teams as potential landing spots. In 2017, perhaps his final year with the Royals, Moustakas has slashed .278/.318/.543 with career-high power numbers (36 homers, .264 ISO) across 528 PAs. Set to turn 29 on Monday, Moustakas figures to be among the most coveted players available in the winter.
- Red Sox Triple-A outfielder Bryce Brentz is drawing interest from Japan, according to Cafardo. However, the 28-year-old would like to parlay his .271/.334/.529 line with 31 home runs in 494 plate appearances into a major league contract during the offseason. Brentz has been a member of the Red Sox since they used a first-round pick on him in 2010, but he has accrued just 90 PAs with the club and hasn’t seen the majors this year. Despite his 2017 power surge, the Red Sox didn’t summon Brentz to the majors Sept. 1, perhaps sealing his fate with the organization.
Comments
Gary
Brentz is DONE. Hasn’t sniffed tbe majors this year, and is controlled by a team near LAST in mlb hr’s.
Take the multi year Japan contract and decent money buddy.
22222pete
I believe he is a minor league free agent after the seaaon and free to sign anywhere
Cousin Ralph
Bryce Bentz is a head case and a career minor leaguer. That said, the SF Giants should take a flier on him. He’d be the best hitter in their lineup, other than Posey lmfao!!
Bert17
With Young’s contract up, I bet we see Brentz in the Sox major league camp to see if he can be the 4th outfielder at league minimum. Some winter ball with a first base mitt could actually make him a reasonably valuable bench player. I think the Sox can keep him from being a minor league free agent by adding him back to the 40-man roster at the end of the season. No roster spot now, but they’ll have one as soon as all of this year’s free agents are gone and their spots are open.
Connorsoxfan
SF could just sign Nunez.
stubby66
trade Brentz to San Francisco see what he can do
johnsilver
Didn’t SF try out last season’s Pawtucket whiz kid in Chris Marrero and get a failure? Brentz is old also at 29 and no better.
stretch123
Giants should acquire Martin Prado from the Marlins. Marlins eat half the salary, Giants give us a fringe prospect. Brian Anderson needs the playing time in Miami
Cousin Ralph
Just what the Giants need, another injury prone, aging veteran. Has it dawned on deluded Giants fans and the Giants front office their club is in dire need of a youth movement?
Adios pelota!
I’m pretty sure stretch is a Marlins fan cousin Ralph. Cause as a Giant’s fan that scenario is absurd.
rayanselmo
Yes. Yes, it has. I’ve been advocating for just that. No Prado, no Moustakas, no Nunez, preferably no FAs at all, and start unloading some of the more expensive vets (Pence, Span, Shark, Melancon) for what little they can get for them.
Cousin Ralph
You should be running the Giants. Not Bobby Evans and Brian Sabean
Wolf Chan
Totally on the guys you mentioned, if something miraculous doesn’t happen I hope that at least pence and span do really well and make good rentals at the deadline, of they scout well for their first round next year and get a few decent non Superstar prospects it would do a lot to start restocking the system. I do believe you need veterans on the clubhouse but I don’t think you should pursue then first when hunting in fa unless it is on a1 year deal or as a rental, span got too many years.
Cousin Ralph
No team is gonna want Shark, Span, Pence, Melancon….they’re toast
TheWestCoastRyan
Idk about toast but yeah, their contracts have no surplus value.
goblins
Why would the Marlins do that? Prado is very versatile and valuable. Certainly worth more than a fringe prospect AND having to eat half his salary.
Priggs89
He’s going to be 34 next year and coming off a horrible season. He’s not going to be worth as much as you think.
Cousin Ralph
The real question is, why would any team wanna trade with the Giants? Other than MadBum they literally have nothing. Bobby Evans and Brian Sabean are clowns
hopper15
Clowns with 3 WS Rings.
Brooks5Robinson
I wanna be a clown.
liamsfg
Pennywise?
Cousin Ralph
Clowns who are currently getting lapped by the rest of the league as they remain stuck in the past
hopper15
Stuck in the past? You make it sound like most of their success happened over 10-15 years ago. Just last season they were a playoff team. Even the team with the best record in baseball right now hasn’t won the WS in nearly three decades.
Cousin Ralph
2, 3, 5, 10, 20 years ago. It’s the past. Sorry, you obviously can’t let go of said past and are hoping and praying the 2010-2012-2014 SF Giant teams pop up out of the hot tub machine and win a divisional title before next century. The way that sad franchise is headed, I highly doubt it
JD396
Nunez is one of those guys who is way better than you think he is when you watch him every day.
Brat922
Agreed on Nunie! Hope SFG goes for his return!!
slapnuts
Trade Bogearts. PLEASE. Problem solved
BoSoXaddict
If Jeter and conpany would be interested in Xander as a centerpiece in a Stanton deal, maybe that could actually happen. I’m guessing, however, that they’d insist on one of the other “Killer B’s”
Cousin Ralph
I still don’t get how Derek Jeter is the owner and making all the player moves when he only chipped in 25 mill of his own money. Sounds “fishy”
rocky7
BoSoxaddict
It would take a whole lot more than Xander as a centerpiece for Stanton and you might want to be guessing at a whole lot more frontline players rather than just minor league fodder to land that guy.
Xander is good but now where near the impact of Stanton…..!
Cam
Jeter has as much personnel influence as Magic does for the Dodgers. Which is zero. Minority partner who’s there for name value.
thegreatcerealfamine
That is just a biased and uninformed post…
Cousin Ralph
You’re insane if you think new Jeter is gonna gift wrap Stanton to the Sox with Xander as the centerpiece. Xander is highly overrated
traventapson
Everyone talks about the Giants like they would be able to spend top dollar to get an elite bat in the offseason (either through free agency with Moustakas or JD Martinez) or executing the unlikely Giancarlo Stanton trade that has persisted as a baseball tabloid for weeks now. Don’t these people know that the Giants are perhaps the most financially handicapped team in the league? They have 179 million already committed to next years team, which doesn’t include increases in arb figures for Panik and Strickland). They need to get creative to dump payroll before even considering these moves. Which is by no means an easy task.
tad2b13
You seem to forget one important fact. The Giants own their park, and IIRC the debt service has been paid off. The Giants have exceeded the CBT threshold in the past, and would probably be willing to do so again. They need to be competitve to be able to keep fans coming back, and they certainly don’t want to appear to be laying down for the Dodgers. The FO wants to win. They will do what’s necessary, and if that means spending a lot more, they will.
Cousin Ralph
So spending money (overpaying) like a drunken sailor on players past their prime is the answer? I hate to break it to Giants fans, but your club is gonna be perennial cellar dwellers the next decade. Your FO hasn’t a clue how to draft/develop young talent. It’s time to rebuild
tad2b13
So spending money equates to over-spending only if the Giants do it. The Giants payroll is about $100m less than the Dodgers. The Dodgers are okay, but if the Giants spend more they’re throwing their money around like drunken sailors?
Plus, you kind of missed point since the original post was saying that the Giants had very little room to spend because of the current salary obligations. I was saying that was not true because they have plenty of money to spend if they want to. No where did I suggest (and only a huge assumer would), think I was.
Cousin Ralph
If the Giants have little room to spend, whose fault is that?
tad2b13
How dense are you? My point was their budget is not limited.
Wolf Chan
The giants don’t know how to draft and develop? What world are you living in? Take a look at the recent past, bum, Cain, Timmy, wilson( I know they aren’t much now but we’re elite just a few years ago), panda, Posey, panik, belt, crawford- all the guys responsible for the rings came through the giants system. The giants have had low picks and no picks since 2010 which is way worse than it seems, think of it this way- the team that drafts first overall has 2 drafts one pick after the team with the last pick, so a team like the Astros or the Padres or Phillies who had a long drought had years where their picks were way better than the giants, last year the giants didn’t even get a first round so they didn’t pick till almost the third round
Cousin Ralph
How dense are you to not realize I was being sarcastic? That aside, who cares if the Giants have money to spend? They’ve shown time and time again they’re clueless as how to invest wisely
Cousin Ralph
“We’ll give the Dodgers a good run for their money if we sign Justin Upton and Andrew Cashner to mega million dollar contracts” – Giants Fan in the current year
Cousin Ralph
What impact near-ready prospects have the Giants drafted or traded for in the last 5 years? Tsk Tsk
Cousin Ralph
Stop living in the past. The current management as structured is loyal to a fault chasing the glory days, whilst ignoring developing premier young talent
hopper15
Agreed tad2b13 . Plus they know a potential dynasty (GS Warriors) is coming to town in 2 years. If they want the fans to keep filling the seats they better reload rather than rebuild.
liamsfg
Lol non-factor. Giants games are very affordable, Warriors tickets cost around 10x as much.
Brat922
The Giants have more money than the Yankees and Dodgers together. Don’t worry about them!
empiresam
Brentz did an OK job in a very limited sample size. He knew the entire season that it would take an injury with a resulting long term disabled list move for a 40 man spot to open. Fortunately for Boston that hasn’t happened. Expect Castillo to replace Young as the reserve RH hitting outfielder next year once the team is over the luxury tax implication of bringing him onto the 40 man roster now.
22222pete
He fell ouf of favor shooting himself in the levg in 2013. The Red Sox lack of interest in him suggests they may not feel his break out is “real”
jmi1950
The Red Sox have 10 hitters back for 2018:
OF — Betts, JBJ, Beni;
IF — Hanley, Pedey, Boegy, Devers;
U — Holt: C — Vaz & Leon
That leaves 3 spots for Rusney Castillo (if he shows enough in the spring) Sam Travis and Swihart (out of options) plus a RH/IF to replace Rutledge. So I doubt that Brentz will be willing to resign with Boston even if they want him back enough to offer him a contract.
DimitriInLA
Make Manny one more offer. If he declines, shop him. Simple.
Brooks5Robinson
6 years 178-180. Thats it. Anything more than that cripples the team for years to come. Give him more annual salary with less years. Someone wants to make him a 400 million offer , kudos to Manny.
tad2b13
Then say goodbye, 6/180 isn’t going to do it.
Johhos
6/200 would seem about right, maybe a 7th year non guaranteed . Either that ,or an opt-out after year 3 or 4 Birds need to throw money at some pitching too.
Cousin Ralph
Manny Machado is settling for nothing less than 8-9 years at around 275-350 mill
Brooks5Robinson
Name a couple teams that can pay it that dont have a 3rd baseman locked up albeit he can play ss also , Dodgers have justin Turner/ seager. Yankees Are no longer signing long term deals. Red sox have 125 million tied up in pablo and rusney castillo. Are the Braves a possibility?
Phillies2017
While I’d advise against it- Philly is among the wealthiest organizations in the league overall and have nothing but Odubel Herrera and the dead Saunders and Harrison money on the books beyond 2017.
They could easily be players for Manny, although I’d advise against any mega deals just yet. Wait until they find some level of success.
Cousin Ralph
The Yanks have money coming off the books. They’ll be able to easily afford Machado come 2018-2019 offseason. And the Phillies will be set up as well
Cousin Ralph
Manny Machado is as good as gone. He doesn’t wanna play with a mediocre organization no more. He wants to win. I can def see Dodgers, Phillies, Yanks or Astros landing him.
Brooks5Robinson
Arent the Phillies rhe worst team in baseball, Manny doesnt care About winning. Mannys going to the team who pays him the most. If the Dodgers offered him 300 million and the padres offer him 301 million. Welcome to san diego !!!
Caseys Partner
Not 301 million, but 350 million absolutely. They all play for money. A few are honest about it.
Phillies can sign both Harper and Machado.
angelsfan4life412
Nunez would be a perfect fit for the angels, speed and has some power.
B-Strong
Definitely will suck to see Nunez go next year. Id rather the Sox got rid of Xander and locked in Nunez instead. Hes way more versitile than Xander for sure.
rocky7
Nunez will break your heart always at the wrong time.
You haven’t seen him play a full season, just the surge after the trade with the bat.
His versatility simply doesn’t outplay his penchant for making a boneheaded play always at the wrong time. Why don’t you think that the Twins and/or the Giants would decide it was better to trade him for something rather than make him an important part of the team forward.
Why do you think he never stuck in some role on the Yankees? I know I’ll be branded as a Yankee fan but after watching this guy through many games and at bats, you just came away scratching your head at both his offense and defense at times.
Xander is still a very steady players both ways. I think it would be a mistake to trade a guy like this.
mstrchef13
Try to lock up Machado, but I agree that if he is unwilling to sign a contract before the start of free agency, then he should be traded. The O’s don’t have any 3B in the system worth caring about, so they need to know whether or not to pursue Moustakas (or, more likely, someone lesser) in free agency because I really don’t want to think about Flaherty being the Opening Day 3B. Or, worse, Chris Davis at third. Also, if the O’s do end up in Trade Manny mode, then they also need to be in trade Trumbo, Britton, and Jones mode. No one right now means more to the franchise than Adam Jones, but four of the top five position prospects are outfielders. Right now there is just one OF spot open for next year, assuming that Mancini is your everyday LF.
xpensivewinos
Pedroia sucks. He’s a total shell of whatever he once was. Yet another position where the Red Sox will be getting below average production. Something they were able to mask last year with Ortiz, Betts, Hanley, Bogaerts and Bradley all hitting extremely well.
Giants51
Bring him up….. we could use a little pop in the lineup