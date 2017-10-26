Diamondbacks Promote Jerry Narron To Bench Coach

The Diamondbacks have announced their coaching staff under manager Torey Lovullo for the upcoming season. Most notably, Jerry Narron will take the open bench coach position.

Arizona needed to find a replacement for Ron Gardenhire, who departed recently to become the Tigers’ manager. The organization turned to Narron, who had subbed in for Gardenhire earlier in the 2017 season when the latter was sidelined by cancer treatment.

Narron had initially been tabbed to manage the Snakes’ top affiliate, but ended up staying with the MLB club during its Wild Card run even after Gardenhire returned. He has previously spent five seasons as a manager and eight as a bench coach, so this is familiar territory.

There’s only one other change in the D-Backs staff after a successful 2017 season. Ariel Prieto, who had served as a coach and interpreter, will be replaced by Luis “Pipé” Urueta. You may recall that Prieto was investigated for wearing an Apple Watch during the Wild Card game, though no wrongdoing was found in an investigation.