Tigers Intend To Hire Ron Gardenhire As Manager

The Tigers would like to hire Ron Gardenhire as their next manager, according to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Strang of The Athletic (subscription required and recommended). It seems all that is standing in the way of the move is the negotiation of a contract.

It’s worth bearing in mind that contract talks have interfered with matches before — most notably, between the Nationals and Bud Black. That said, it appears quite likely that the organization will work something out with Gardenhire, though he has also received consideration from other organizations. Gardenhire is one of only three men to have received an interview with the Red Sox.

If the move comes to fruition, Detroit will install the widely respected 59-year-old in the dugout in place of Brad Ausmus, whom the club decided not to retain past the present season. Gardenhire previously managed the division-rival Twins and most recently served as the Diamondbacks’ bench coach. He also fought through a diagnosis of prostate cancer earlier this year, returning to help guide the Diamondbacks to a successful season.

At last check, Tigers GM Al Avila had cast a wide net in lining up options. While there was no prior indication that a decision was looming, Detroit evidently has decided to go ahead and try to land Gardenhire, perhaps due in some part to ongoing competition with other organizations.

According to The Athletic, the Tigers had a clear preference for a candidate with prior time as a MLB manager, and Gardenhire certainly checks that box. He spent thirteen years running things for the Twins, beginning in 20012. That tenure spanned quite a few good years, including a run of six postseason appearances in nine years, though the team’s performance fell off sharply in his final four campaigns.

Gardy ultimately delivered a 1,068-and-1,039 win/loss record during his time in Minnesota, which wrapped up after the 2014 campaign. He failed to guide the team into the World Series, only making it out of the divisional round once despite the run of success.

In any event, postseason considerations likely won’t be much of a factor early in Gardenhire’s tenure with Detroit, if he ends up working out a deal. The team is just embarking upon a rebuilding effort that is likely to take several seasons to come to fruition, after all, placing it more in the situation that the Twins found themselves in back in 2011 — the first year of the four-year run of misery.