Tigers Intend To Hire Ron Gardenhire As Manager

The Tigers would like to hire Ron Gardenhire as their next manager, according to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Strang of The Athletic (subscription required and recommended). It seems all that is standing in the way of the move is the negotiation of a contract.
It’s worth bearing in mind that contract talks have interfered with matches before — most notably, between the Nationals and Bud Black. That said, it appears quite likely that the organization will work something out with Gardenhire, though he has also received consideration from other organizations. Gardenhire is one of only three men to have received an interview with the Red Sox.
If the move comes to fruition, Detroit will install the widely respected 59-year-old in the dugout in place of Brad Ausmus, whom the club decided not to retain past the present season. Gardenhire previously managed the division-rival Twins and most recently served as the Diamondbacks’ bench coach. He also fought through a diagnosis of prostate cancer earlier this year, returning to help guide the Diamondbacks to a successful season.
At last check, Tigers GM Al Avila had cast a wide net in lining up options. While there was no prior indication that a decision was looming, Detroit evidently has decided to go ahead and try to land Gardenhire, perhaps due in some part to ongoing competition with other organizations.
According to The Athletic, the Tigers had a clear preference for a candidate with prior time as a MLB manager, and Gardenhire certainly checks that box. He spent thirteen years running things for the Twins, beginning in 20012. That tenure spanned quite a few good years, including a run of six postseason appearances in nine years, though the team’s performance fell off sharply in his final four campaigns.
Gardy ultimately delivered a 1,068-and-1,039 win/loss record during his time in Minnesota, which wrapped up after the 2014 campaign. He failed to guide the team into the World Series, only making it out of the divisional round once despite the run of success.
In any event, postseason considerations likely won’t be much of a factor early in Gardenhire’s tenure with Detroit, if he ends up working out a deal. The team is just embarking upon a rebuilding effort that is likely to take several seasons to come to fruition, after all, placing it more in the situation that the Twins found themselves in back in 2011 — the first year of the four-year run of misery.
Comments
xabial
That’s One Domino. Three more remaining.
Steven St Croix
2 dominos
link to msn.com
mikeyank55
The Mets are once again a day late or a dollar short.
downeysoft42
So are the Sox
misterbill
Yeah, a day late in not signing someone who apparently wasn’t even on their list. Don’t you ever get tired of posting negative garbage like this? I know people here are tired of reading it.
formerdraftpick
Somewhere out there a headline will read “GardenHired!!!”
qbass187
Well done!
greatdaysports
Seems like a waste of a good manager until they decide which way they’re going.
lysander
In hiring Gardy, it’s obvious which way they’re going. They’re not going to do a total rebuild, which means they’re not trading Castellanos, Fulmer, Boyd or in the case of Kinsler, not until July. It’s good news for Tiger fans who want to watch a competitive MLB team instead of a bunch of AAA players like they had in 2003.
TheWestCoastRyan
Yes they are doing a total rebuild, they will trade Kinsler this winter and there’s no point in pretending to be competitive when you aren’t going to make the playoffs. If they wanted to be competitive they wouldn’t have traded Upton or Verlander in the first place and even then, they’d just be stuck in the middle. The middle is the worst place to be in baseball.
Mr Pike
So, when the Tigers go from the worst team in baseball to the middle they are actually going backwards?
Seriously, I’d much rather be where the Mariners and Rangers are than where the Tigers and Giants are.
TheWestCoastRyan
It depends if that improvement is sustainable and if they have the resources (see: prospects) to add to their roster to build on that improvement. They don’t. At least not yet. And if you aren’t going to make the playoffs you might as well draft 1st. Regular season record is largely irrelevant other than determining who makes the playoffs and who plays who in the playoffs.
BlueSkyLA
Tanking comes at a price. Fans don’t come out to watch a lousy team. They don’t turn on their TVs to watch them either.
oldleftylong
Uh, they’re moving on up, baby!
cubsfan2489
In my opinion, they should’ve gone with Dave Martinez. Especially IF they are going with a full rebuild. Just my opinion on Detroit’s situation.
oldleftylong
I like Dave Martinez but experience trumps potential in a rebuild.
cubsfan2489
I respect your opinion
Solaris601
Tigers are lucky to have him. Gardy was the best available in my opinion.
outinleftfield
Great hire.
CompanyAssassin
Gardenhire.
diller79
Big time move by Avila
oldleftylong
Best choice! Three cheers for AA, Hip-Hip-Hooray.
TheWestCoastRyan
So Gardy won’t start managing the Twins for 17,995 years?
redrooster
#gotheeeeeeeeeeeem
layventsky
Glad I’m not the only one who noticed that.
lysander
The contract isn’t signed yet, but if they want Gardy, they know they’re going to have to dig a lot deeper than they would if they were just cutting costs across the board and decided on someone with no experience.
leftykoufax
Great to see him back! Good luck sir!
shawnlaroche96
I was hoping the Sox were going to GardenHire him.
dugdog83
He should have been the manager 3 years ago.
ljsmith11
He’s not signed yet. All is says is they intend to sign him.
johnnygringo
to bad the kids are in charge of the team,they will gut it and worry about the bottom line, not winning, like the ole man wanted….
would have been nice to see what Ronnie, could have done with a team willing to go for it ,after years of penny pinching Terry Ryan and the skinflint McPohlands
Phantomofdb
This honestly seems more Gardy’s speed than Boston
chitown311
Sox fan here. Great hire by the Tigers!
TheWestCoastRyan
Was surprised it took this long for someone to hire Gardy. Seemed like no one wanted him for a while. Shame he ended up on a team that is unlikely to win anything for another 4 or 5 years.
GarryHarris
It may be the cancer factor that makes teams hesitant of hiring Ron Gardenhire. Also, they are still in negotiations.
Gardenhire’s Twins were always rebuilding. I thought he had a knack for getting the best people on the field and always seemed to have the best bullpen assembled from MLB’s scrap heap.
TheWestCoastRyan
A bunch of teams passed on him before the cancer thing happened. I think they might have been scared off by his subpar postseason track record, but obviously that won’t be an issue for Detroit for a while.
vinscully16
Dombrowski misses again.
lowtalker1
Nice little typo
He started in 20012
takeyourbase
One would have to think if he’s still in the mix in Boston that would be more appealing than Detroit. I don’t see this as a done deal yet. Why would you want to manage a rebuilding team over one that’s mostly in place? Although he’s an obvious choice from a rebuilding clubs point of view.
SDFriarfan
Gardenhire? Wow, old managers get recycled more often than aluminum cans.