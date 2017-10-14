Offseason Rumblings: J.D., Grichuk, Cards, Twins, Rockies

Along with the Diamondbacks (his current team), the Giants, Angels, Cardinals and Red Sox all stand out as potential offseason fits for impending free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez, Jon Morosi of MLB.com writes. While the Cardinals and Red Sox already have logjams in the outfield, a trade could open up room for Martinez, notes Morosi, who adds that whether the Angels pursue the offensive superstar is going to depend on Justin Upton’s opt-out decision. The Giants, meanwhile, are in dire need of a slugger and a corner outfielder, making them arguably the most logical match for Martinez, Morosi opines.
- Outfielder Randal Grichuk has come up as someone the Cardinals could trade, and the 26-year-old realizes he may have played his last game in their uniform. On whether he expects to be a Redbird in 2018, Grichuk told Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com: “No. Not necessarily. But who knows. Anything is possible. It’s going to be a fun offseason. It’s going to be an interesting offseason to see what direction the club goes with a lot of guys. I’m excited to see what the future holds.” Grichuk has registered decent production across 1,386 career plate appearances in St. Louis (.249/.297/.488, .239 ISO) and put up back-to-back 20-home run seasons, but a lack of plate discipline has somewhat offset his impressive power and made him a trade candidate. Grichuk is projected to earn $2.8MM in 2018, his first of three arbitration-eligible seasons.
- After Twins pitchers recorded the majors’ third-worst swinging-strike rate in 2017, team brass is hoping to build a staff capable of missing more bats, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press details. At the same time, the Twins aren’t ruling out having some pitch-to-contact types on hand. In fact, even though closers Matt Belisle and Brandon Kintzler (now with the Nationals) generated fewer swings and misses than the average reliever this season, the club’s interested in re-signing the former and reuniting with the latter in free agency, according to Berardino.
- For the second straight offseason, the Rockies will have to work on shoring up their bullpen, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post observes. The Rockies signed Greg Holland and Mike Dunn to sizable contracts last winter, but Holland’s now set to opt out of his deal and head to the open market again. Colorado probably won’t be able to re-sign the closer, Saunders writes, and the fact that Holland isn’t the team’s only key reliever who could exit in free agency only worsens matters. Jake McGee and July trade acquisition Pat Neshek are also unsigned entering the offseason. Holland, McGee and Neshek were among the best options in a bullpen that made big strides from 2016 to ’17, jumping from 23rd in fWAR to sixth and last in ERA to 20th.
Comments
TheGreatTwigog
JD makes a lot more sense to me as the Boston DH rather than than OF, his defense is not good
layventsky
True, but they already have Hanley Ramirez in the DH spot.
José Carlos
Also, trade straight up Grichuk to Boston for JBJ. Allowing both players to have a complete change of scenery and take advantage of each player’s new home ballpark.
kbarr888
Why would cards give up “Power” when that’s exactly what they need to ADD. The current roster there is filled with JBJ types………..with higher ceilings than JBJ.
José Carlos
I guess you don’t understand this hypothetical exchange.
Both players are more or less the same. A change of scenery is what they both might need. In 2016 JBJ hit 26 homers and had an OPS+ of 118, showing that he also has power as Grichuk has shown with much better defense as a center fielder.
The Cardinals present MLB roster does not have even close a defensive center outfielder like JBJ which they also need now.
Also in addicion to JBJ, if they want power and more average defense then SLC should trade for G. Stanton and not for JD Martinez who can mostly supply similar power as Stanton but at a cost on their defense.
As for Randal Grichuk he may be a better hitter at Fenway than at Bush Stadium and would probably be playing every day.
In summary: I don’t think the Red Sox would accept this trade in the first place.
kbarr888
I did understand your suggestion fully……..and I agree with most of what you just said in response……..I support the “New Scenery” concept…..but the Cardinals have plenty of players to fill the need that you suggest.
My Bigger Point was that “If The Cardinals Make Any Trades……THEY NEED A BIG POWER BAT”….
….not a “nice piece to shore up the defense”.
Tommy Pham is a far superior defensive CF than Dex, and I really wish the Cards had “tried that option” before signing Dex.
*Harrison Bader is also an excellent defensive CF, and should be up for good sometime in ’18 (or certainly by ’19). He’s unproven, but Bader looks to be every bit as good as JBJ overall.
*Sierra is also in the MiLB system, and is a speedster.
*O’Neill has a huge bat, but is much like Grich when it comes to average & OBP.
Stanton is a much better fit for them, if they even make a serious effort to get either one. JD is a similar hitter, but 3 years older, and has less Raw Power.
Grich was supposed to be a 40 homer guy, but that hasn’t transferred to the Bigs. He’s become expendable, due to the MiLB guys who are ready to make the jump. He’s going to get traded…..probably in a package for a SP… (or for a stud reliever/closer)
Ejemp2006
I don’t understand why everyone keeps mentioning JBJ as a trade candidate. Solid defense. Solid bat. Low maintenance ego. That should mean he’s the type of guy you want to keep.
slide
grichuk would be a better hitter anywhere he played if he hit the ball more than he struck out
padam
JBJ any day over Grichuk. Boston wouldn’t do such a deal.
bsball63
You’re an idiot
Daryl125
Grichuk’s power is mostly to center field; that means low power potential at Fenway.
fungie
Jon Bon Jovi?
schleg
That’s what I read too!
brewcat
His d isn’t very good, but I doubt he’d agree to DHing full time at this point of his career.
timtim007
JD will be like the hottest available woman at the party, with all the guys trying their best to be the one she goes home with lol.
SundownDevil
Crossdressing fetishes for MLB players are weird.
biasisrelitive
I’ll take you word for it
Mattimeo09
Sounds like you’ve never been to a party
mlb1225
That’s the weirdest comparison I think anyone could make.
mp9
Sounds like the desperate guy in School” lol
CobyLong
The Cards should go after Neshek. Bring him back since we know what he brings to the table and he’ll add needed stability to the bullpen.
Micheal Moy
Minnesota Twins could use Grichuk to platoon in RF. We need anothet Right handed hitting outfielder.
biasisrelitive
that’s a good point and he could DH a bit as well
cygnus2112
I think that’s what he is… A platoon partner and when not starting, a power bat off the bench & defensive replacement for later innings and there’s not a damn thing wrong with that!
Except for the K’s…
PasswordIsPassword
JD will be like the hottest girl in the party all the guys go after.
Reflect
I hear JD Martinez is like a hot girl at a party or something
politicsNbaseball
Haha
madmc44
First the Sox need to hire Cora. They should get him in the fold today–he’s their first choice.
Free Agents from around baseball will want to play for him.
DD already has his mind made up who’s being traded, retained and released.
Let’s have a good Hot Stove Season.
Tahoe725
Thanks Dave for the heads up! SMH… how can you know who their first choice is? I like Cora but media has set him up to be the 2nd coming so he’s bound to be a bust. As we have seen w/ others, managing is much different when you are actually doing it than just what your resume says. I think Dave has several choices in mind and will have to wait and see who he chooses
Kane
Why would they get him on the fold?
diller79
I think JD will take less money to stay in AZ the guy is very low key and loyal and likes it there…… if Detroit didn’t blow up there whole team he would have stayed at a major discount
sidewinder11
The key is how much of a discount is he willing to take? Arizona will already go into 2018 with a near-record payroll without any additions. Greinke’s contract plus the hopefully forthcoming extension for Goldy really limit what they can do, unless they have a pile of cash hiding in a safe somewhere
Vedder80
He won’t take a discount. If AZ retains him, there will be no Goldschmidt extension.
oldleftylong
Giants will overpay to sign JD and Ausmus will be DDs pick in Beantown.
GoGreen_GoSoylentGreen
I think a Twins/Neshek reunion makes sense…
angelsfan4life412
If the angels lose out on Upton , JD would be awesome in that line up hitting behind trout.
chive
Would like to see Grichuk platoon with Chisenhall in RF for the Indians (and bring back Bruce for 1B and let Santana walk).
Cards fans, what would you think about a package built around Grichuk and Salazar?
STL-NYC
As a cards fan. I love that trade. I think the cards will need to add veteran depth to rotation and pen next year. I have a feeling weaver is going to be apart of a major trade this offseason