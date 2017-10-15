Poll: Improving Boston’s Offense

From an offensive standpoint, the Red Sox didn’t thrive in Year 1 of the post-David Ortiz era. While Boston finished 93-69 and won its second straight American League East title in 2017, the club wasn’t the hitting juggernaut it had been throughout Ortiz’s tenure from 2003-16. The Red Sox led the majors in runs scored six times during that 14-year span, including in 2016, and only landed outside the majors’ top 10 in runs and FanGraphs’ wRC+ metric one time apiece – in 2014, when they placed 18th and 25th in those categories.
This year’s Red Sox, whom Houston dismissed from the playoffs in a four-game ALDS, did cross the plate the 10th-most times in the league, but they fell to 22nd in wRC+ after the Ortiz-led outfit ranked first last season. The majority of the Red Sox’s regulars posted mediocre numbers at the plate, and according to Statcast’s xwOBA metric (via Baseball Savant), the only ones who outperformed their results were Mitch Moreland and Hanley Ramirez.
An Ortiz-esque thumper obviously would have been of use to the Red Sox this year, and it’s possible president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will attempt to find one in the offseason. That said, the vast majority of Boston’s position player group already looks settled for next year. Outfielders Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, third baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, second baseman Dustin Pedroia and Ortiz’s DH successor, Ramirez, are locks. Sure, the Red Sox could stand to improve offensively behind the plate, where catchers Christian Vazquez and Sandy Leon combined to rank a below-average 19th out of the majors’ 30 teams in wRC+, but each offered significant value in the pitch-framing department (per Baseball Prospectus). And with Jonathan Lucroy having fallen off in 2017, there don’t appear to be any surefire upgrades set to hit free agency next month.
While the aforementioned players are good bets to return to Boston next year, the status of center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. looks less certain. The Red Sox could trade the 27-year-old Bradley, who’s controllable for three more seasons, move Benintendi from left to center and reel in an offensive force such as J.D. Martinez or Justin Upton via free agency to join Beninendi and Betts in the grass. Martinez and Upton (if he opts out of his contract with the Angels) will come at much higher prices than Bradley, who will earn around $6MM in 2018, but the righty-swingers would likely mash at Fenway Park. And it’s worth noting that Dombrowski has already acquired Martinez in the past. When he was the Tigers’ general manager in 2014, Dombrowski took a flyer on the then-struggling Martinez.
Despite Dombrowski’s familiarity with Martinez, it’s possible the Red Sox will elect to stick with Bradley. Although he had a subpar year offensively, batting just .245/.323/.402 in 541 plate appearances, he was an easily above-average hitter the previous two seasons. Further, even if he doesn’t revisit his 2015-16 levels with the bat, Bradley’s still capable of providing surplus value in other ways. In fact, Bradley ranked third at his position in Defensive Runs Saved (nine) and seventh in Ultimate Zone Rating (4.2) in 2017. He also fared nicely on the bases, placing 11th in FanGraphs’ BsR metric. So, even in a down 2017, Bradley was still part of the overall solution for the Sox.
It’s up in the air whether Boston will have a new outfield alignment next year, whereas change at first base looks highly likely. Moreland is probably going to leave as a free agent, and the Red Sox don’t seem to have a ready-made replacement on hand. Prospect Sam Travis, 24, is fresh off an uninspiring year at Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit for almost no power across 342 PAs (six home runs, .105 ISO), and didn’t distinguish himself during an 83-PA major league debut in Boston. The Red Sox would be hard pressed to count on him, then, which could point them toward free agency or the trade market for a first baseman.
Free agents-to-be Eric Hosmer, Carlos Santana, Logan Morrison, Jay Bruce and Yonder Alonso all had successful offensive seasons in 2017 and could land on Boston’s radar. On the other hand, Dombrowski has never been shy about making deals and is only a year removed from swinging a blockbuster with the rebuilding White Sox, who have a star first baseman and potential trade candidate in Jose Abreu. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Abreu and his two remaining seasons of team control would warrant a quality haul, but the right-handed slugger and Fenway Park would make for an enticing match.
Whether the Red Sox make a play for Abreu or another high-profile hitter over the winter, it does seem fair to expect an offensive upgrade to come in some form. What do you think Dombrowski will do?
Comments
hiflew
Dombrowski will probably trade prospects for a veteran slugger. That’s always been his MO anyway. Groome + Bradley to the ChiSox for Abreu or to the Marlins for Ozuna.
Michael Birks
Of those two I would definitely prefer Ozuna, not sure I would part with Groome though
rocky7
You probably wouldn’t have a choice as the Red Sox prospect cupboard is pretty bare.
Michael Birks
That’s true, but There are other options than trading legit prospects
Bruin1012
Here come the silly trade proposals. They aren’t trading Bradley and Groome for Abreu that is a silly trade proposal and big time overpay.
The Red Sox don’t need to panic firing Farrell was overreaction enough but could be foreseen because Farrell want his guy.
The Red Sox have a good team the real question is the down year by everyone on their offense real or will guys like Mookie, Xander, and JBJ bounce back next year. Did the absence of Big Papi expose the offense or is just a down year? Those are the questions that DD has to figure out before making any rush decisions to trade potential core pieces.
The Red Sox lost to a better team probably he team that is going to win he World Series this year let’s not panic too much.
JDGoat
How’s that an overpay?
Bruin1012
It’s an overpay for Abreau not for Osuna. Trading for Osuna is complicated though.
redsox 1976
we need power fast! Trade Bradley plus Travis and 2prospect for Marcell Ozuna (Lf)and Justin Bour(1b) from the Marlins!Benitendi (cf) Hanley (dh)
redsox 1976
Bogart(ss),Peddy(2b),Bour(1b),Ozuna(Lf)Betts(rf)Hanley(dh)Devers(3b)Benitendi(cf) Vasquez ( c)! Let Holt go and sing Nunéz
sal tarantino
you are never pulling that off. Travis is a C level prospect. JBJ would be a major league contributor in the deal, for Ozuna & Bour – you need to add a few very good prospects. No one is out here trying to help the Red Sox win.
redsox 1976
Ok!! You have any idea Mrs.sal?Or DD should sing JD Martinez is a free agent and Carlos Santana !! Then trade Bradley for a catcher
bigkempin
LOL. Bradley and Groome could possibly get Ozuna, MIA will certainly ask for more. You think Bradley, Travis, and another prospect will get Ozuna and Bour?
redsox 1976
Ok put Groome and Owen plus Marrero Bradley-Travis-Castillo for Ozuna-Bour plus sing Welington Castillo the catcher i thingt his a frre agent
jrwhite21
Nope
redsox 1976
Nope?? What???
thegreatcerealfamine
Travis has no real value and JBJ can’t hit…
hende3165
The sox have much bigger needs than Catcher. They will continue with Vazquez and Leon and hope Vazquez continues to hit at a decent clip which is unlikely but either way they are fine behind the plate
san888
Nice try
muskie73
Two years of Marcell Ozuna alone is worth more than three more arbitration years of the older Jackie Bradley Jr.. The addition of three years of Justin Bour makes the proposed deal lopsided … even the top Red Sox prospects can’t even out the trade.
redsox 1976
Or trade Bradley-Groome plus 2 C prospects for Ozuna and sing Santana 56/4 years! There you have power and Hanley full time Dh
stymeedone
Why would the Marlins need Bradley? If they are trading Osuna, wouldn’t they want someone back who has more control? Or do your trades only have to make sense from the Red Sox side?
mikeyank55
Trader Dave will empty the tank of the Pawsox. He will layer in a few younger Boston players and accept taking on heavy duty salaries.
Does anyone smell a reunion with Miggy?
Brixton
I think just hoping from rebounds from X and Betts, plus adding an actual DH that won’t break the bank is what they should do.
sal tarantino
I think Bogearts peaked early. Unless they get a big slugger in there, lineup will struggle
adrian
Bogearts was hit in the hand and came back waaayy too early. That’s why his numbers fell off. Last year he peaked early.
thecoffinnail
Re-hashing Canfardo’s nonsense article from yesterday? The Red Sox have repeatedly said they are going to get back under the luxury tax this year.. Tell me how that happens if they sign Upton or Martinez? I think HiFlew nailed it.. They will trade Bradley (and more if needed) for the power bat they need so badly.. Like I said yesterday, I really like a Bradley/Price for Schwarber/Heyward trade with the Cubs.. When Ramirez leaves next year Schwarber could slide right into the DH spot. Price would replace Arrieta and would hopefully return to his old self under Maddon. Seems like a win for both teams..
Also, why not just stick Ramirez back at 1st next year and trade for someone like Matt Kemp? I know he wasn’t great there last year but he was at least passable. Kemp’s bat seems taylor made for Fenway and if anyone needs a full time DH job, it’s him.. Atlanta would probably let Boston have him for next to nothing..
Michael Birks
Pretty sure 2017 was the year they were going to get under the “cap”
Nick4747
Pretty sure the red sox have changed their minds on spending before i.e spending huge on Crawford-gonzo and then needing to get under the cap or claiming 7 year deals are bad for business and signing price.
As for that trade it looks terrible from a red sox perspective Bradley still has value with the glove and is an average hitter @ his worst schwarber gives nothing(right now) and Hayward and price are both washes to me.
Mbolled
They stayed under the cap this year, so all taxes are reset for offseason moves. They also will be allowed to have full international money, since the penalty of going over the cap is also over
gomerhodge71
Well (sigh). They can always go after Mark Reynolds.
go_jays_go
Much of the offensive woes is simply due to a down year. Like it said in the article, only Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland performed above the statcast model. That means that everyone else was either ‘neutral’ or ‘unlucky’. By simply doing nothing should see an uptick in their offense.
The only part of the article that I fully agree with is that the Red Sox could sign or trade for a premium 1B.
CubsFanForLife
If you want an Ortiz-esque power threat, why trade for Ozuna? Move Hanley to 1B and trade for Stanton. Trade Bradley if you don’t want to regularly shuffle the OF. Red Sox have the pieces to make it happen, and even though it sets them over the luxury threshold for a while, that’s a tradeoff they have to deal with if they want the big bat.
bigkempin
BOS has a thin farm after DD demolished it in trades. Trading for someone like Stanton will require ML players and just create other holes.
redsoxu571
Lazy. The main reason the Boston farm system is “demolished” is because its prospects have developed into contributors or returned contributors to the team…which is what it is supposed to do. Should Boston have just left Betts and Benintendi and Bogaerts and Devers in the minors and held on to dear life for the likes of Margot and Moncada just to have an elite farm system?
Reality: Boston has one of the most appealing collection of young MLB core players thanks to its recent strong farm system. Thanks to it being so productive and efficient at getting the best talents MLB ready, it will have to go through a restocking period now…but it also won’t need as many contributions from the farm as usual for teams for at least a couple of years thanks to that success.
Or, you could just be a toad and present everything about the team in the most negative way possible, that’s always fair!
shawnybig
Well put, the prospects they have kept for the most part panned out, gave up Moncada kept Devers even though Moncada rated much higher Looks like a good move so far. Time will tell but Devers has progressed while Moncada has struggled with certain pitches and I think is older. When we traded Anderson Espinoza , we beat the Red Sox up for, but then his pitching fell apart and then he needed tommy John surgery. We gave up Manny Margo and kept Benintendi who came out of nowhere. I mean we have added Sale and Kimble None of the prospects we have traded has made a major impact in the big leagues. And the cubbards are not bare we still have talent in the system. Michael Chavis 3b with Power 31hr .282 former #1 pick sweet breakout playing 1b and 3b in Arizona fall So maybe we keep him , Daniel. Flores high end international C added , Pitchers Mata and draft pick Houck both could be dangled at some point. Plus we have several prospects who would be top ten in several orgs. Beeks, Dalbec, CJ Chatham , Meeks etc.. All have some trade value Plus a few others. So the system is not illegal but they’re still in the top half of the league and we have made the right moves with our prospects keeping the good ones and dealing the hype projectsWe need a big bat . Sign JD Martinez trade for an OF or 1B/DH Power bat Stanton whose money will drive down asking price. Abreau Who will be out of Chicago before they are ready to contend so why not flip him?
mikedickinson
Depends. If Miami really wants to get rid of that contract, they also can’t ask for the moon as far as prospects go. Bradley, Groome and a few other guys would need to go. Maybe Hanley as he is on a much shorter deal that will expire much before Stanton and makes much less money.
thegreatcerealfamine
Hanley…You Can’t Be Serious..
Gary
Hanley wood matchup salary wise. Miami has to take something back and it’s only a year or two.
thegreatcerealfamine
They’ll never take Hanley back no matter the bait..you guys forget his previous tenure..
Gary
You forget Stanton’s contract is
TEN MORE YEARS. Tough pill to swallow, you need to take Hanley’s two years left at least.
Yankeefanatic
Ridiculous. Too many other teams are going to offer good prospect packages for the Marlins to take on unwanted salary.
Gary
You’ve got to throw a veteran in there plus the prospects.
No way anybody takes all that salary with only minimum money going back.
Miami will have to eat a huge chunk of money in that case.
redsoxu571
The easiest way Boston can improve its offense? Have the quality talent already there play up to its ability. Losing Ortiz was always going to put some hit on the offense, but the 2016 Red Sox didn’t have a full season of Benintendi (who, you know, likely will be even better next year after a solid rookie season) and a good amount of Devers in it either. The drop was CLEARLY due by FAR to worse performances by the returning players, which can happen year to year, so the offense can “fix” itself by rebounds and/or growth by young players (lest you forget, most of the Boston lineup is at the stage of their careers in which they are still getting better).
Gary
It’s called lineup protection and that’s what Big Papi provided. Without a Big Bopper You can pitch properly to these slap hitters and production goes down naturally
rocky7
Don’t want to be cynical, but let us know whether after reading your post we can cheer standing up or just stay in our seats.
Isn’t it just a possible that Bradley, Bogarts, et all might just be exactly what you are seeing in 2017 and that any previous success was the illusion and abnormal?
Objectively you would have to look at it both ways and decide whats best for the ball club rather than trying to convince yourself otherwise.
thegreatcerealfamine
Burn…
Gary
Exactly. You might have to get rid of one or two of those underperformers for an improved player.
Hopefully those that stay will have some of their numbers back to 2016 levels. Fingers crossed.
bostonbob
Two consecutive years Bogarts had down second half’s. Unless he gets stronger, he cannot sustain everyday playing without additional rest
MafiaBass
Pull the trigger on Stanton.
thegreatcerealfamine
Powders wet..lol
bostonbob
Would LOVE Stanton but not at full price.
Phillies7459
Trade for kennys vargas and give him a shot !
Nick4747
What would he cost? I’d like to try it out not as the main piece of the offseason but just to see what he’s got given his potential.
PeterDipersio
If your going to trade Bradley and Groome they better be in a package for Stanton!
bewenglandsportsss
Clearly im a red sox fan but you are saying a package of JBJ, groome, chavis and then lets just say a sam travis wont some what be close to getting stanton
If you truly believe an organization will say no to a GG defensive player with 3 years of arb eligibility with a streaky bat plus a high level pitching prospect with a top 10 3rd base prospect when they are dumping 10 years of a player when they already claimed they want under 90mill salary
bewenglandsportsss
I obviously want the red sox to not lose on a deal but JbJ is not awful like its at least really getting the marlins attention on that one
Yankeefanatic
That offer should get the Red Sox Stanton.
downeysoft42
Idk I mean I’m a Sox fan but I honestly can’t say that would be enough given what was sent out for sale, even with the huge salary i think the overall talent would require more star potential if you compare it to what DD gave up for sale, which would most likely run the farm just about dry. But that’s just my take.
Nick4747
Salary is way different with sale I’d honestly be surprised to see a trade get that much for even Stanton given the salary demands. And you kinda can’t compare a pitcher with no free agent comps available when there are offensive free agents like j.d Martinez who should be cheaper on both fronts (prospect/salary commitment)