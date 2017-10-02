MLB Investigating Braves’ Kevin Maitan Signing

9:31pm: Coppolella and the Braves allegedly agreed to a deal this summer with 14-year-old Haitian Dominican shortstop prospect Robert Puason, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. As Rosenthal points out, Puason isn’t eligible to sign until he’s 16, so the Braves are in violation if they did indeed reach an agreement with him. But the league is also investigating other teams for agreeing to sign underage prospects, per Rosenthal. One international scouting director informed him that up to 15 clubs have reached deals with players who, like Puason, aren’t allowed to sign until 2019. Keith Law of ESPN adds (on Twitter) that there are some prospects who can’t sign until 2020 but already have verbal agreements with teams. The current international setup has led to frustration from baseball officials, meaning there will be another attempt to institute a worldwide draft after the collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021, Rosenthal writes.
As for Maitan, Rosenthal relays that MLB hasn’t found any improprieties in his signing to this point, though that could change.
6:19pm: As part of its investigation into ousted Braves general manager John Coppolella’s alleged violations of its international rules, Major League Baseball is looking into the team’s 2016 signing of prospect Kevin Maitan, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports in a must-read piece. In what would be a stunning development, MLB could declare the 17-year-old Maitan a free agent if it finds improprieties in the signing, according to Passan.
The Coppolella-led Braves inked the Venezuelan-born Maitan to a $4.25MM bonus at the outset of last year’s international free agent period. Maitan was the top free agent in the 2016 class and drew comparisons to Braves legend Chipper Jones, Miguel Cabrera and Miguel Sano at the time of his signing. In the months before Maitan joined the Braves, he lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Florida for “a significant amount of time” with another teenage prospect who also signed with the team, Passan details. It’s unclear, though, whether the Braves funded the prospects’ stay in the U.S., Passan adds.
In 2017, his first season in the Atlanta organization, the switch-hitting Maitan played shortstop at the rookie level and slashed .241/.290/.340 with two home runs in 176 plate appearances. MLB.com ranks him as the No. 5 prospect in the Braves’ deep farm system and the 38th-best youngster in the game. Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs (No. 67) and Baseball America (No. 71) also regard Maitan as a top 75 prospect.
Coppollela may have skirted regulations when signing Maitan, but it seems he also disregarded MLB’s rules domestically. In August 2016, for instance, Coppolella allegedly contacted the representative for an impending free agent wanting to discuss the player well before the market opened in November, which would have violated tampering rules, per Passan. Additionally, Passan explains that Coppolella is alleged to have offered 2017 second-round pick Drew Waters a car in order to get him to sign a below-slot deal. The Braves signed the 18-year-old outfielder to a $1.5MM bonus that came in under the $1.675MM slot value of Waters’ pick, No. 41 overall, but his agent, Keith Grunewald, told sources Passan spoke with that Coppolella’s car offer was only made as a joke. Coppolella met with MLB officials in New York last week to discuss the accusations against him, Passan relays.
While it appears MLB could seriously punish the Braves for their actions under Coppollela, his career in the game may be over. Coppolella’s methods in Atlanta did not win him many fans among either his peers around the league or fellow members of the Braves’ front office, Passan writes. One high-ranking Braves official revealed to Passan that things became toxic with Coppolella around, saying last week that “this place is totally [expletive] up. I just hope when it blows up, it doesn’t take all of us down.”
CJBoze22
Are you kidding me? This is just getting worse and worse
Brixton
Well this could be huge… not every day a top 30 prospects hits the FA market unrestricted.
cygnus2112
You got that right!
Gret1wg
First of all, for those of you who don’t know, if they agreed early, it was done before Coppolella ever knew. So by the time it gets to the Gm, it is too late.
Caseys Partner
That will never happen. MLB in New York understand their mission and freeing Kevin Maitan to get paid what he’s worth is the opposite of that mission.
Gret1wg
You have no clue, their mission? Who Kim? Who Joe? Wake up, they have no clue, and that’s why the rules have been broken for 25 years
chesteraarthur
Go get em Cop…oh wait.
tharrie0820
I wonder what they can be investigating… They weren’t in the penalty box at the time, so they could give him as much as they wanted. Can’t be because they made a deal ahead of time, or they would have to make vlad Jr a free agent too, cause the Jay’s had a deal with him in place years before he became eligible
ImDaBaron
According to Passan. They were bundling the international pools,tampering with players and giving money under the table.
Caseys Partner
All the teams that want to win do that. It’s like John Middleton has become the Commissioner.
That was Bill Giles life goal, to become Commissioner of MLB. His father was President of the National League and fought player free agency.
lowtalker1
Maybe there was more money involved that wasn’t mentioned on here that would/could have put them into penalties
In not, the padres would have snagged him up
Gret1wg
No Gm or Int. Dir. would risk their careers over a few bucks, SD has cheated ML teams & have done the same thing for years, and AJ still has his job, go figure?
Kevin
It is VERY common for deals to be made ahead of time. Most of the players signing next june probably already have agreements in place. Yes it would be odd if the penalty was caused by financials, since they were not in the 300k restriction that year. But by the sounds of it, Coppy broke all kinds of rules. One article mentioned him asking agents about players, on other teams, months before free agency, which is blatant tampering. He obviously has no regards for the rules. Maybe there were other misdeeds that are less clear. Maybe some of Maitian’s money was actually destined for 2017 players with the same “buscon” as him, knowing they’d be penalized to stay under 300k
Caseys Partner
You seriously think Scott Boras has not had any conversations about Bryce Harper with other teams?
I must be conversing with a bunch of kids using Clearasil.
El Duderino
I hope you’re not talking to a bunch of 8 year olds.
start_wearing_purple
You should read the article. So far it looks like the charges include potentially tampering with future free agents from other teams. Running a scheme similar to what the Red Sox did a while ago, signing lesser players to larger deals to have them funnel the money to better players. As for Maitan, the Braves may have been paying for his expenses long before signing him, which would basically be paying him before signing.
So if even half of this is true Coppolella might even be getting temporary ban from signing with a new MLB team.
ImDaBaron
Rumor is he was staying with a player in a apartment that the Braves were paying for way before the signing period.
start_wearing_purple
Even if the Braves were unaware of Maitan staying there they’ll probably get him with some penalty. The appearance of impropriety alone can be bad enough. Throw in all the other accusations and it’s an issue.
ImDaBaron
Really they should lose him if this is as bad as it sounds. All these dismissals sound like actions a college football team would do to get infront of the incoming sanctions to try and invoke some leniency.
vacommish
They won’t lose him but they will face future draft pick hits and fines. What a cap to another lackluster season.
Gret1wg
Rumor, that’s all
Caseys Partner
Ben Badler of Baseball America has said everything you just wrote is common practice.
chesteraarthur
Remember when the red sox got punished for doing it? Yeah. It’s not some crazy notion that they will get punished for this, even if Ben Badler says it’s common practice.
ImDaBaron
and where did he even say this was common practice? He hasnt commented on this situation at all
tylerall5
Just because it’s “common practice” doesn’t mean it doesn’t violate rules. The MLB are making an example out of this, just like what happened to the Red Sox.
Gret1wg
Key word, potentially? But they have condemned people befor the details are out, typical MLB, BS, they can’t get jobs with the 30 teams!
majorflaw
From the above piece:
“In the months before Maitan joined the Braves, he lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Florida for “a significant amount of time” with another teenage prospect who also signed with the team, Passan details in a must-read piece. It’s unclear, though, whether the Braves funded the prospects’ stay in the U.S., Passan adds.”
They are investigating whether the Braves in any way funded the player prior to signing him. While handshake agreements in advance of signing are common, payments to players in advance of signing are not allowed.
southi
So I’m guessing that in addition to Maitan the other player was Abraham Guiterrez.
Why couldn’t it be Derian Cruz if the Braves have to lose anyone.
Gret1wg
If Passon knows, why didn’t he come forward? Exactly, he reports after the fact like the rest of the mediocre media
SundownDevil
Good! Karma.
Which teams have money to sign this kid?
rickyhinson88
Karma for what exactly?
SundownDevil
For ruining the Braves organization because he couldn’t play by the rules. The high-ranking official’s quote said it all: “This place is totally [expletive] up. I just hope when it blows up, it doesn’t take all of us down.”
Thank you “Coppy”.
Maitan can still have a successful Major League career, but it’ll be the first of many steps in granting him free agency to make the Braves (on Coppollela’s behalf) pay for what he did.
Always knew I didn’t like him (just a feeling), and now I know why. Sometimes gut feelings turn out to be true; there’s no magical sabermetric formula for some things in life. The sooner everybody remembers that, the better.
rickyhinson88
You do realize that half the other clubs are under investigation for the same thing for that particular part of his “wrong doings”, which also haven’t been proven at this time. So far, most of the reporting hasn’t been 100% confirmed.
And if this action is what you’re calling Karma, then that would apply to the other teams that are doing it as well, not just the Braves.
dunnetg
For winning a World Series 22 years ago, I guess?
baseball10
Say it aint so
MHanny17
If Maitan becomes a free agent, this could be the most interesting offseason in years with Otani likely coming over
thegreatcerealfamine
The kid is years away,so how would be an impact like Otani?
thegreatcerealfamine
*he be
Gret1wg
Otani, can’t even stay healthy in Japan against 3A talent, don’t make him Babe Ruth
Caseys Partner
With both available a team that has a good owner like the Red Sox would put on the Tom Cruise “Risky Business” shades…….”Sometimes you just have to say WTF”
hiflew
Rather ironic that you bring up the last team that lost players due to international wrongdoing as a “good owner.”
ImDaBaron
Rick Hahn must look like General Grievous right now
citizen
Hahn is not so innocent. Someone in the white sox org was siphoning off money in Latiin America under Hahn.
Bungalows
Hahn was only assistant GM Kenny was still top dog at that time
Gret1wg
Yeah, it’s called the clown from Cal, and they all knew
realgone2
Here comes the judge
MHanny17
Would he be unrestricted
CTBrowns
Yes. He gets to keep the Braves’ bonus money and would be free to sign with another team.
MHanny17
So we might figure out what the actual dollar sign on the muscle is
Coast1
Maitan is a 17 year old who struggled in rookie ball. Few 17 year olds play rookie ball, so that’s not discouraging, but it also means that Maitan is far away from the big leagues and just projectable at this point.
When the Boston players were declared free agents, they were subject to the same international bonus rules as any other player. No team has more than $3-$3.5 million left in international bonus money. So that’s the maximum he could get.
tad2b13
Never was much of a fan of the Braves but I feel bad for Braves fans. It sucks to have some (allegedly) unethical guy eff up their franchise.
Wainofan
Wait a minute. No one felt bad for cardinals when they had one unethical guy eff up? So why feel bad for braves? Wtf is the difference here? Except I’d say it’s worse because GM is much higher in ranks then loser that hacked ‘stros
JDGoat
They’re both cheaters…. but coppolella broke the rules. Correa broke the law and it’s very unlikely that no one else in the cards FO didn’t know about it
Lanidrac
Yes, Correa screwed up even worse, but all the evidence points to him having acted alone.
JDGoat
I’m not going to lie, I forget a lot of the information about that case. But I’m almost positive that he testified in court that others in the St Louis FO knew he was accessing Houston’s database. I don’t know who, but he admitted others knew
Gret1wg
The difference is that baseball has turned the GM from Houston into a hero, and the Braves GM into a crook, Houston had Correa signed to a deal before the draft, check it out
BAINES03
key word: draft.
chesteraarthur
They had him signed before the draft? Source?
SundownDevil
It’s no longer “alleged”. He wouldn’t be fired if it’s “alleged”. He’s as crooked as they come.
s2alliot
The question is, if Maitan becomes FA, are Braves allowed to negotiate a contract with Maitan?
tharrie0820
If it’s anything like what happened with the red Sox, no
emtae
Correct. They’d be barred from spending internationally all together. That would include him.
start_wearing_purple
Well there are some rules. I think if a player is over 23 or 24 then the Braves could sign him if hit with a ban.
dodgerfan711
This kid is going to get at least 50 million if he hits free agency. But MLB might restrict the amount you can spend on him
start_wearing_purple
My guess is they’d have teams treat him like an international free agent.
sss847
can you elaborate on this?
he played in rookie ball in Florida, so he’s not technically coming over as an international free agent. why wouldn’t they just treat him like a UFA?
Caseys Partner
Because someone might give Maitan $75 million.
Have you forgotten Yoan Moncada?
Brixton
Yoan didn’t even get half of 75M
Gret1wg
Yeah, overrated, in the meantime Sale is taking Bos. To the postseason
JDGoat
And moncada will likely take Chicago to the postseason in a few years lol. That’s how trades are supposed to work
jleve618
Yet they rarely do.
Gret1wg
Clueless, only LA spends 50 million on that, come back to earth!
dodgerfan711
Teams shell out big money to international players all the time that are risky. Your telling me one thats already a blue chip prospect wont? Your the clueless one
MHanny17
Any idea when the verdict will come?
SundownDevil
On Maitan’s free agency, or when Coppolella is prosecuted?
MHanny17
Maitan’s free agency
NL_East_Rivalry
Latest report looks like loss of draft picks or IFA money or both. Maitan looks like he is going to stay with the Braves unless they find evidence prior to him turning 16.
Cam
Interesting stuff. If even half of this holds up as true, it’s a sign that there was some pretty systematic rule breaking going on. By all accounts he’s a nice guy, but this is some very dodgy stuff.
Between this issue and the NCAA scandal that’s come up, the whistle is certainly being blown on corruption in sport. One fears that this is just the tip of the iceberg though.
darkstar61
Dang, this could be -really- bad for the Braves as each blatant rule violation may be treated seperate as far as punishment.
They lose International rights based off the main thrust, plus take punishment for collusion and tampering and such on top of it, plus who knows what all this guy did… could be kind of devastating in the end
whereslou
Give us Gohara back and you can keep Maitan. We probably won’t sign him anyway. If we do Dipoto will trade him away before he sees the majors. I wonder if he went to see Otani with real interest or just a trip to Japan? He could be wondering how many trades he could turn him into. He could get 5 guys that he could turn to 10 etc.
24TheKid
Were you trying to be funny? This is an article about the Braves, not the Mariners. And this article also has nothing to do with Otani, it’s about Maitan. And Dipoto doesn’t just make trades for fun, he does them to attempt to make the team better and to please fans like you that are always going to find something to be negative about.
Now I’m wondering, are there any other players that he broke the rules with that can become free agents?
MHanny17
Why does everyone seem to hate Jerry, he inherited an awful situation with a nearly bare farm system and he has, in my opinion, strengthened the system while keeping to team in contention and making the team younger. If he makes a lot of trades to do that, it’s fine with me
Gret1wg
You had Him, and could not help him, go back to sleep!
LA Sam
Wilson Betemit
holycowdude
So Coppy’s (short) “legacy” in Atlanta will be this mess AND the head scratcher of a trade for Olivera. Brutal. If it weren’t for the Shelby Miller trade, i don’t think the guy would make it out of Atlanta alive.
Braves Homer
He’s done way more than just the 2 big trades you’re only selectively remembering
JDGoat
Simmons?
jleve618
Biggest trade was not selling high on JT.
kbarn26
Time for Rick Hahn to swipe in
Gret1wg
Yeah, Right! What has he ever done?
William
If he’s found guilty , Punish the Braves Organization with a Heavy Fine and lost of Draft Picks , Make them and their actions a example to others if are of the Same mind !
Say :Yankees and Red Sox
Gret1wg
William, draft picks & Int. Signings don’t coincide.
Smoltzy16
I don’t think it’s what Coppy did that brought him down, it’s how he related to people. It’s one thing for other teams to not like him, but for people in the Braves organization to despise Coppy says a lot.
He sounds like Sheen on Wall Street, too hot too quick.
darkstar61
To an extent,
– quote
Jeff Passan ✔@JeffPassan
Early on in investigation, little evidence had been found to corroborate a number of accusations levied against Coppolella, per sources.
Jeff Passan ✔@JeffPassan
MLB was looking into everything from Braves’ int’l operations to its domestic draft to Coppolella’s treatment of Braves employees
– end quote
That kind of implies Braves employees were dropping dimes left and right on him, up to and including his mistreating of them.
…but, he had to have at least partially done those things for the dimes to be dropped and taken seriously as accusations, lest the accusations bring the accusing down instead.
Also heard rumor there might have been involvement with Latin mobs, so his issues might extend past just being a horrible boss and skirting baseball rules, moving even into some real legal messes too
lowtalker1
Very interesting though, I just read an article recently that was saying teams got these kids locked up already prior to the signing.. words from a few GMs. I get a scout checks out some kid before his due time, seeing what he gots/what he could have, but staying completely away from those kids.
I support an international draft.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The NHL and NBA manage to have both domestic and international players in the same draft AND wait until they are 18 and 19 (respectively) to draft them.
Who but MLB allows 16 year olds to sign contracts?
ReverieDays
This article makes it seem like some of them are trying to verbally sign 13 year olds. That’s crazy.
bballblk
Well duh, dozens of guys are signed the first day of the signing period. They all didn’t just suddenly agree to deals at the same time
BruceBochyistheMarlboroMan
At least we can all agree it’s awesome that we don’t have to Braves fans call this a**hole “Coppy” like he’s their best friend anymore…