West Notes: Giants, Cueto, Padres, Hand, Rangers, Profar

Following his final start of the season, Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto wouldn’t tip his hand regarding his opt-out decision when asked by reporters (link via Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area). It seems unfathomable that Cueto will opt out of the remaining $84MM on his deal on the heels of the worst season of his big league career, and Cueto suggested that he’s enjoyed his time as a Giant and believes there’s a winning core in place. Backstop Nick Hundley also told the media that he “loves” San Francisco and his teammates, Pavlovic continues. His declined to elaborate on the opportunity to pursue a larger deal in free agency this winter or a potential starting role but certainly sounded open to a return.
More from the majors’ West divisions:
- Padres general manager A.J. Preller told Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune and other reporters on Monday that upgrading at shortstop and in the rotation will be offseason priorities. The Padres will also “look to tinker with the bullpen,” Preller said. Trading left-handed closer Brad Hand would qualify as much more than tinkering, but Preller didn’t rule out dealing him. “He was similar to a few years ago when we had (Craig) Kimbrel,” Preller said. “We talked to teams about Kimbrel at the trade deadline in ‘15. There were teams that reached out early in that offseason and said, ‘OK, we’re still interested.’ I would expect that to probably be the case, but we’ll see how that plays out.” Despite vast interest, the Padres decided against trading Hand at the deadline in July. The 27-year-old obviously comes with less team control now than he did over the summer, when an acquiring club could have viewed him as an integral piece for a playoff run, but he’s still signed through 2019. Hand made a relative pittance – $1.38MM – in his first year of arbitration eligibility in 2017.
- The Rangers just wrapped up a disappointing campaign, one that ended without a playoff berth for only the third time in the past eight years, but it’s not going to spur an offseason rebuild, according to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Instead, the Rangers will do their best over the winter to return to contention in 2018. Sullivan writes that they’ll focus on bolstering their rotation via free agency and/or trades, perhaps add an outfielder, and decide where to put 41-home run corner infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo.
- One thing the Rangers must do this offseason is trade infielder/outfielder Jurickson Profar, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News argues. Profar, 24, was once among the game’s premier prospects, but injuries and poor performance have defined his time in Texas. The switch-hitting Profar, who has batted an ugly .229/.309/.329 in 718 major league plate appearances, spent most of 2017 at the Triple-A level and was not one of the Rangers’ call-ups when rosters expanded in September. Further, Profar will be out of options next year, making it seem all the more likely that the Rangers will cut ties with him in the coming months.
thegr8
Trade Profar
thegr8
Trade Jurickson Now PLZ
CardsNation5
The Cardinals should take a chance on him. You then could move DeJong back to 3rd put Gyorko at 1b and trade or use Carpenter like Zobrist is used.
cxcx
So you want to replace Carpenter with Profar…going for the number one pick in 2019 I guess..
STLShadows
Yeah that doesn’t make much sense, if they were to trade for Profar he would be used as a utility player. I think Profar might make sense for the Padres since peeler said they want to upgrade at shortstop. He really isn’t much of an upgrade over Ayebar though but worth a shot
TheWestCoastRyan
Wait for it…
kyleschwarbersmom
Go get ’em Coppy?
TheWestCoastRyan
Was actually waiting for the “Profar to the Padres” trade proposals. I wanted to preempt them with “Padres aren’t trading top prospects for Profar” but I didn’t want to sound like Bigpapi4ever so I decided to hold off until others brought it up first.
arc89
The Giants are hoping he opts out of the contract. Unfortunately they will be stuck with a over paid mediocre pitcher for the next 4 years.
cxcx
Only reason they would hope he opts out is so they could try to re-sign him for a little less coming off a down year.
Even counting his down year (1.8 reference WAR) he has still been a top-20 starter over the past five years, probably over the past three years, too.
He is probably about as “washed up” now as Verlander was a couple of years ago. His contract is fine and potentially a bargain for a team that is able to spend.
TheWestCoastRyan
So… He’s not opting out
Antitoxidote
Nobody “opts out” to receive less money. Nobody with an agent that’s worth a damn. Those Panda hats must really just be fancy dunce caps.
arc89
That makes no sense he opts out to get paid less. The giants need to free up some money and bring in some outfielders for next year. They also need a 3B and some relievers. The giants are paying Cueto for pass performances he will not get better because of his age.
Wolf Chan
When it comes down to it the Giants actually need 2 position players, one outfield and one infield and need to let internal guys compete for the open positions ( eg you trade belt or panik and it opens an if position, you move span to left, sign either right or center and compete for the open position) that let’s some young guys or some invitees get some time and would let you as a needed piece in the pen. If everyone is healthy you have Smith, Dyson, melancon but the rest of the guys have been super shaky.
tad2b13
The Giants are absolutely not hoping he opts out. Where do you get this stuff?
TheWestCoastRyan
Considering the injury concerns, his performance this year and how much he’s owed, I don’t think the Giants would mind him opting out.
tad2b13
Considering what Cueto did in 2016, and that his injuries were primarily blisters, that Rich Hill recovered quite well from his, that Cueto would need to be replaced, probably with a FA, and that he is a reasonable bounce-back candidate, I think the Giants are hoping he opts in.
TheWestCoastRyan
Even if they’d prefer him opting in I don’t think they would be too upset if he were to opt out, or offer him much more money to come back.
Also, he experienced “forearm tightness” two months ago. That is a precursor to Tommy John surgery more often than not.
tad2b13
The forearm tightness was diagnosed as a mild flexor strain; no ligament damage, so your “precursor to Tommy John surgery” is a bit alarmist.
Plus, not being too upset if Cueto opts out is a long way from them hoping he does.
TheWestCoastRyan
Call me alarmist all you want. I’m not giving a pitcher with “forearm tightness” the kind of money Cueto is owed if I have any choice in the matter.
If I had to guess, the Giants are probably pretty indifferent to him opting out. There was some talk on Mccoveychronicles of him asking for a no-trade clause in exchange for not opting out but I don’t see the Giants making any kind of concessions to try and influence him.
tad2b13
Well still, you’re responding to me taking exception to another person’s comment that the Giants are “hoping” he opts out. I seriously doubt that any FO would be indifferent to a big decision like his opting out is. But, it’s still a long way from hoping he opts out, to being indifferent.
TheWestCoastRyan
They would be indifferent if the money he’d be opting out of is more or less what the Giants feel he’s worth. Like, if the Giants are willing to pay him the $84m he has left but not any more then they would be indifferent to him opting out.
tad2b13
And if the Giants think the 2016 Cueto is the one they’ll get in 2018 I think they would think he was worth it. As I stated before, any money they would save with him opting out, would have to go to replacing him. With Crick more suited to the pen, and Beede not ready, replacing him will not be cheap, and given the injury rates of all pitcher’s, is still a gamble. What’s the delta between a Cueto gamble and some other FA pitcher?
TheWestCoastRyan
It wouldn’t be cheap, but with $84m extra money to spend it wouldn’t be too hard. Cueto returning to 2016 form is also far from a guarantee.
As for that last question, your guess is as good as mine.
cxcx
Herrera for Profar…another Royals reliever on an expiring contract for a down on his luck former prospect.
bravesbeast95
Why would the royals make that trade
bkbkbk
Man, he’d be a PURF’ect (see what I did there) for the Angels once Phillips goes back to Atlanta or retires. Im certain the Rangers would avoid interdivision with such a potential downside if he figures it out though. :/
padreforlife
That Kimbrel trade looks great not
dodgerfan711
Sure they could have held on longer but they wouldn’t have got much more than they did. Margot + is a good haul
TheWestCoastRyan
Just ignore him. What most of the other commenters have learned to do
Catch tha Taste
Rangers really screwed up in holding onto Profar and Gallo for as long as they have. A few years ago they could have acquired some significant players for them.
Breezy
I disagree on Gallo. It’s all a gamble whether prospects pan out or not, and I’d say he played pretty dang well in his 1st full season. He did what scouts said he’d do, hit for power, and did it well. Avg may climb to the .240- .250 range with experience. Profar was a former #1 prospect that they had high hopes on, and didn’t want to give up before they had a good grasp on what he could do at the highest level. Unfortunately injuries prolonged that, and in the end they found out he couldn’t hit Major league pitching. It happens. They still wouldn’t have gotten value from him a few years ago like you say, you’d have to go back to 2013 for that. By 2015 his value had already plummeted.
stymeedone
And I forgot to study.
jacknbd
Padres should take a flier on profar. Yea he only has one year left but with the progress our other prospects made this year you never know what the roster will look like a year from now. Profar has nothing to lose playing ss for the padres since his career is already looking bleak
TheWestCoastRyan
No no no no and again no
cygnus2112
Profar as a Fryar would be interesting and worth the gamble considering though San Diego is heading in the right direction, it’s pretty hard to see them competing for a playoff birth next season meaning there’s a little time left to experiment before loftier expectations set in after next year…
cygnus2112
TheWestCoastRyan
Nah. If the Padres really want Profar the smart thing to do is wait until he is a free agent and sign him.
madmanTX
Laughing at all the fans wanting Profar so badly at the same time they diss him and Gallo, who hit 41 HR. I’d hate to see how you all hit on women at the bars: “you’re pretty fugly, but why don’t you come home with me anyway.”
chesteraarthur
Laughing at you thinking any fans want profar “so badly”.