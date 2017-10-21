NL Notes: Braves, Bosio, Righetti

The Braves are in an unfavorable position headed into the offseason. John Coppolella has already resigned due to a breach of MLB’s rules regarding the international players market, leaving a dark cloud hovering over the organization and rumors swirling as to whether or not John Hart will remain with the organization. Braves beat reporter Mark Bowman of MLB.com writes about some of the inconveniences the organization faces due to this uncertainty. Because the Braves don’t know who will be “steering the ship”, as Bowman puts it, the club cannot yet decide on its direction for the upcoming winter. Decisions such as R.A. Dickey’s contract option and potential trades to clear a spot for top prospect Ronald Acuna are floating in baseball operations limbo. In the meantime, director of player personnel Perry Minasian and assistant general manager Adam Fisher have scrambled to learn as much as they can about the club’s assets and needs, having been with the organization for just one month. The club will hope for answers on Hart’s future in Atlanta sooner rather than later in order to gain clarity on the club’s direction for the offseason.
- The Cubs have dismissed longtime pitching coach Chris Bosio, according to a tweet from Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Robert Murray of FanRag sports later confirmed the news. Bosio had been the club’s pitching coach since 2012, including earning a World Series ring with the club just last season after guiding the Cubs pitching staff to a 3.15 team ERA. Murray names Jim Hickey as a potential candidate to fill Bosio’s role.
- Earlier today, Nightengale also tweeted that the Giants dismissed pitching coach Dave Righetti, shifting him to a role in the front office. Murray was able to confirm the reassignment of Righetti through his own sources. Righetti had been the pitching coach in San Francisco for 17 years, making him the longest-tenured pitching coach in major league baseball before his reassignment, as well as the longest-tenured pitching coach in all of Giants history. Murray notes that the club’s 4.50 ERA in 2017 can’t all be blamed on Righetti; ace Madison Bumgarner missed a large portion of the season due to a shoulder injury sustained in a dirt bike accident. According to a later tweet by Jon Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, Righetti will serve as a special assistant to GM Bobby Evans. Shea also adds that bullpen coach Mark Gardner will also be shifted to a special assignment role in the front office, while assistant hitting coach Steve Decker will take on a special assistant role in baseball operations.
octane51
Bosio will find another job very soon. He was great with the Cubs staff right up to the collapse from the bullpen in the playoffs. There is a good chance that whoever picks up Bosio, would have a great chance of signing Arrieta. Looking at STL to push for both.
steelerbravenation
I wonder what the Braves could get from the Cubs for Tehran or Folty
aff10
Probably not much. Can’t see why the Braves would want to trade Teheran this off-season after his miserable year
steelerbravenation
Yeah I could see them not dealing Julio but I would think Folty could bring something good back.
Anybody think that the Yanks would be interested in Kemp to play the role Holiday played this year for them if the Braves picked up some salary and or added a prospect ??? Or maybe Boston to DH ???
And is Bmore a realistic destination for Markakis ???
NL_East_Rivalry
Not happening. Yankees are getting under the limit this year and next year signing multiple top Free Agents. Kemp’s contract will be off the books by the time they are willing to buy off contracts again
biffpocoroba
Sounds like Evans was able to convince Larry Baer that the team’s hitting and pitching problems had nothing to do with the players Evans counted on, but rather the coaching. What a joke. So why does Hensley Muelens still have a job?
JoeyPankake
He doesn’t. They don’t mention it here for some reason but he was reassigned as well.
nentwigs
Giants bigwigs gotta blame someone for the team’s collapse; it certainly can’t be an unwillingness to SPEND. Sometimes, it’s not how much money or how many stars, it’s just the ability to perform as a team. Evans and Sabean won’t blame themselves for saddling the team with overpaid, under performing,aging, while curtailing the minor league talent as a result of trades in a vain attempt to make “one more run”. Well, now that the wheels have fallen off, it’s not the players cause they are making a mint, it’s not team executives cause they are flawless, so it MUST be the coaches that are no good. Starters under performed = fire the Pitching Coach!. Bullpen sucked = Fire the Bullpen Coach!!. (Most) Hitters failed to deliver in the clutch = Fire the Asst Hitting Coach!!!I agree with the comment on Muelens. Perhaps it’s as simple as Righetti and/or Gardner getting interest from Jeter in Miami and they are both tired of the travel associated with their on field positions.
lonestardodger
I’m thinking Hickey gets the Cubs job and reunites with Madden.
JKB
Hickey seems the obvious choice and his availability may be the main reason for Bosio’s dismissal or part of it.
JKB
I am guessing Bosio to KC. Hickey to Cubs. Mike Maddux to Cardinal unless he gets Nats manging job
CubsRebsSaints
Cubs should’ve held onto Bosio. He did some great things every year but this one.
JKB
As for Arrieta he will just go to highest bidder without regard to the pitching coach in my opinion
ray_derek
Agreed, he wasn’t coming back to Chicago either way.
Sweet Home Chicago
Honest question here. How do you evaluate a pitching coach? I always see reporters talk about team ERA and not much else. Is that really the best way to judge a pitching coach?
hiflew
Trading Acuna would be the best bet for the Braves. His value is crazy high right now. He could easily lead a package to get a guaranteed impact pitcher. Yes, he might turn into a superstar, but right now he could get a far more sure thing like a Marcus Stroman or Jacob DeGrom. .This time last year Acuna was barely on the radar. It could just as quickly reverse next year.