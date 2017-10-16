NL Notes: Dickey, Finnegan, Puig, Marlins

The Braves are still waiting to see where the MLB investigation into international signing violations will lead. David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has the latest on that situation, though it’s mostly a holding pattern. O’Brien also notes that his expectation is that veteran righty R.A. Dickey will choose to walk away from the game even if the club intends to pick up his $8MM option. Per O’Brien, it “seemed since he last week of the season that [Dickey] was leaning heavily toward retiring.”
More from the National League:
- Reds southpaw Brandon Finnegan, who made just four starts this season due to trouble in both shoulders, tells MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon that he has “completely” healed and is anticipating a normal offeason and Spring Training. “I’ve got more rotation in my right shoulder than I had before I got hurt,” said Finnegan. “That’s a good thing. I’ll start working out in November and throwing in December. I’ll keep up with my running, and that’s it.” Finnegan twice suffered a strained teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder and also was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right (non-throwing) shoulder after an off-the-field fall in July. The Reds will be counting on the 24-year-old former first-rounder to come back healthy, alongside righties Anthony DeSclafani and Homer Bailey, to help stabilize the rotation.
- New Marlins owner Derek Jeter has already trimmed something in the vicinity of fifteen employees, Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald report. That includes a few recent scouting and player development cuts, with some other preexisting personnel still unsure whether they’ll be retained. In the post, the Herald duo also make an astute observation about star slugger Giancarlo Stanton: if the team is going to get to a payroll in the $90MM range, it’s all but impossible to hold Stanton (and his $25MM salary) since the team must also already spend $31MM on Edinson Volquez and Wei-Yin Chen. The former will miss the 2018 season while the latter is a major health risk, so those contracts aren’t movable.
- Scott Miller of Bleacher Report profiles the renaissance of Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig. Sources tell Miller that the relationship between Puig and former skipper Don Mattingly was broken beyond repair,” but it seems a second chance under new manager Dave Roberts has paid dividends for all involved — even if it took some time for that to come to fruition. Puig himself credits a newfound willingness to listen to Roberts and others within the organization, spurred by encouragement from his mother, for his improved performance in 2017.
crambone
What’s the word on why Dickey wants to retire? Just a general, “I’m done.”? Or is there more to it?
southi
From attempting to keep up with Braves news concerning Dickey over the last few weeks the biggest factor why he appears to be leaning towards retirement is to spend more time with his family. I think Dickey would be a good value if the Braves picked up his option (and he was willing to play of course), but most rumors have him hanging up his cleats.
terrymesmer
“Or is there more to it?”
Dude, he’s turning 43 this month.
Sid Bream
@terrymesmer What about it? He’s 43, he can still play. There are plenty of people that have played the great game of baseball, including MLB late into their forties.
terrymesmer
> There are plenty of people
Just looking at the eight seasons in the 2010-2017 period, where 30 teams played 162 games a year (give or take), MLB played 38,880 games. In all those games, only three players in their age-43 year (or older) started a game as a pitcher:
Tim Wakefield: 42 starts (2010-11)
Bartolo Colón: 51 starts (2016-17)
Jamie Moyer: 153 starts (2006-10, 2012)
That’s only 246 of 38,880 starts, age 43+, or just 0.63% (much less than 1%).
Only five of those eight seasons had any such starts — three in a row had none at all. Only one of those eight seasons had two starters age 43 or over.
So, no, there are not “plenty” of 43 year old starting pitchers. You’d have to look back over a century or more to name “plenty.”
cstevenson91
You took that way to far. No life?
JD396
There’s plenty more that didn’t play that long
rougned12
The dude’s 43
ffjsisk
Braves need to let Dickey walk and sign Arietta. His work ethic is perfect to lead the new young pitchers and would be productive for 3-4 years. They definitely need to be more competitive next year.
Joe Kerr
eek, the Marlins want to reduce the payroll to 90 mil and a third is locked up in Volquez and Chen. They need to make some major trades to have any hope of contending in the next couple of seasons
hawaiiphil
Puig to marlins with Forsythe fir Stanton and Dee Gordon.
Brixton
and this helps the Marlins?
hawaiiphil
Marlins can keep the rest of their good team and try to find pitching
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Except Gordon is not the type of guy they like and taking on that salary seems kind of laughable especially with them wanting to get under the threshold. That’s just a hard pass probably on both fronts actually there’s no probably even needed.
WalkersDayOff
Forsythe is better than Gordon and Marlins wont want Puig because Mattingly hates him
hawaiiphil
Puig is the problem I get it and mattingly is a yankee like Jeter, but are u serious about forsythe? Does he hit .300? Does he even start everyday for dodgers? Marlins need to dump payroll and Stanton would approve the trade. Dodgers have at a minimum of eithier and Utley coming off payroll. That is $22+ mil
WalkersDayOff
Forsythe is a much better asset when you factor in the contracts. The Dodgers front office hates dee gordon (as a player). Dee will never be a dodger again
jbigz12
Dodgers can afford whatever they want to afford. Money is no issue. See all their dead money contracts over the last few seasons.
hawaiiphil
Ok about dee. Do the dodgers need to “factor in contracts”
mannyl101
Haha! Don’t want Dee!
BlueSkyLA
Hope your fingers are getting some nice exercise.
ffjsisk
SundownDevil
Once the Coppolella investigation is over, it’ll give a clearer picture. The Braves might be prevented from signing free agents to Major League contracts for a season or two (in addition to losing key draft picks and/or top prospects being declared free agents) as punishment. “Coppy” has already lawyered up, so it’s just beginning. Not good for the Braves…this will set them back at least 3-5 seasons.
RunDMC
Like ATL needed an excuse NOT to sign a free agent. If that’s the penalty then Liberty Media paid Coppy to do this to make more excuses. Their last multi-year deal was Markakis and Jim Johnson – that alone should cost us prospects in penalties for crazy.
nymetsking
Losing draft picks and/or impacted minor leaguers may happen, losing the ability to sign MLB free agents will never happen
Out of place Met fan
Pretty sure that would be in violation of the CBA
timtim007
Puig wouldn’t listen to anyone but his mother, and she set him straight. Good for her.
NuckBobFutting
Did Jeter fire Benedict?
jimmyz
Benedict and Marc DelPiano, the two executives the Marlins signed from the Pirates two years ago have been let go by the Marlins. The Pirates got Trevor Williams for an organiztional filler type player, I forget who specifically, in a completely lopsided but agreed upon deal as compensation for the Marlins poaching two high level executives still under contract. Hope Dan Straily has a Cy Young type year because the Marlins could really use Luis Castillo and Trevor Williams right now.
912boy
No one is going to prevent the Braves from signing free agents. That will never happen agreed on signing Arrieta.
jbigz12
Yeah that’s a little insane. Manfred:” You can’t sign a single free agent, I hope you fill out your roster with waiver claims and minor leaguers.” That’d be real good for the game of baseball.
912boy
If Miami is going to be losing anyways might as well unload everybody and just make there farm awesome and start over with Major League ready or top 100 prospects
Solaris601
That’s really the only way to go. There is no point in taking years to move veterans like they did in PHI. Just move everyone you can within the next 9 months, and start from scratch like Houston did.
BlueSkyLA
No mention of Puig’s relationship with Turner Ward as a part of his turn around story? Hmmm.
bravesfan88
Please expound..I’m not familiar, sounds interesting..