Seeking Writers For ProHockeyRumors.com

In June of 2016, we launched Pro Hockey Rumors to cover each and every piece of NHL transaction-related news. Stationed alongside MLB Trade Rumors, Hoops Rumors and Pro Football Rumors, PHR has grown into a formidable force in the hockey news landscape, establishing relationships with players and media members alike. As the 2017-18 season gets underway, we’re looking to bring aboard multiple new writers with strong evening and weekend availability. The positions will pay hourly.

Requirements: