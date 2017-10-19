Seeking Writers For ProHockeyRumors.com

In June of 2016, we launched Pro Hockey Rumors to cover each and every piece of NHL transaction-related news. Stationed alongside MLB Trade Rumors, Hoops Rumors and Pro Football Rumors, PHR has grown into a formidable force in the hockey news landscape, establishing relationships with players and media members alike. As the 2017-18 season gets underway, we’re looking to bring aboard multiple new writers with strong evening and weekend availability. The positions will pay hourly.
Requirements:
- Ability to work at least ten hours per week covering NHL news, particularly with availability on weekends and between 5-9pm central time Monday through Friday.
- Exceptional knowledge of all 31 NHL teams and their players, with no discernible bias. Knowledge of all transaction-related concepts.
- A high school degree is required, and further education is preferred. Please include your highest completed level of education in your application.
- Writing experience is necessary, and online writing experience is preferred.
- Attention to detail and ability to follow the Trade Rumors style and tone.
- Ability to analyze articles and craft intelligent, well-written posts summing up the news quickly and concisely.
- Ability to use Twitter, Tweetdeck, and an RSS feed reader such as Feedly. In general, you must be able to multi-task.
- If you’re interested, email prohockeyrumorshelp@
gmail.com and explain how you stand out and qualify in a couple of short paragraphs. Be sure to attach your resume to the email. We often receive several hundred applications, so unfortunately we will not be able to reply to each one.
