Quick Hits: Otani, Rangers, Rays, Cozart, Paulino

Little is known about Shohei Otani’s preferred destination if he makes the jump to Major League Baseball this offseason, though in a profile of the two-way star, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times wonders if Otani’s reputation as a “yakyu shonen” (as Hernandez puts it, “basically, a kid who lives, eats and breathes baseball”) could provide some hints. Otani is believed to be intent on coming to MLB for competitive reasons given his outward lack of interest in money. For this same reason, Otani may not necessarily be swayed by a wealthy team like the Dodgers or Yankees, according to Hiroshi Sasaki, Otani’s former high school coach. When choosing schools, Otani chose to play for a lower-profile high school closer to home rather than accept offers from larger programs.
Here’s more from around baseball as we head into the postseason…
- The Rangers seem like one of the four or five teams most likely to sign Otani, and possibly the favorite “if it comes down to the dollars available and a college-recruiting like pitch,” Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes as part of a reader chat. Still, Grant doesn’t believe any team has more than a 15-18% chance of signing Otani, since any number of factors could influence his choice.
- Perhaps with this in mind, the Rays are also “sincere” about their interest in Otani, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times writes. The Rays usually don’t have the financial resources to compete for blue-chip international talent, though Otani’s situation presents a unique opportunity. The Rays can offer Otani a chance to both pitch and hit, and they can point to their willingness to let fourth overall pick Brendan McKay be a two-way player as an example of their flexibility.
- The Nationals have shown interest in Zack Cozart in the past and could be a fit for the free agent shortstop this winter, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe opines. It may hinge on whether or not the Reds issue Cozart a qualifying offer, though if the Nats did make a move, Cozart would take over at short and Trea Turner could shift to center field. (This would also move Adam Eaton to left field to replace free agent Jayson Werth.) Defensive metrics indicate that Turner’s glovework is better as a shortstop than as a center fielder, though it may still be too early in Turner’s young career to make that call one way or the other. Cozart, of course, is one of the game’s better defenders and is coming off an outstanding season at the plate.
- Astros righty David Paulino recently underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his throwing elbow but is expected to be ready for Spring Training, the team announced (MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart has the details). Paulino was placed on the 60-day DL just as he was eligible to be activated following an 80-game PED suspension. The 23-year-old was cited on top-100 prospect lists from Baseball America (51st), MLB.com (54th) and Baseball Prospectus (83rd) prior to the season and he has gotten cups of coffee in each of Houston’s last two seasons, with a 6.25 ERA over 36 big-league innings.
Comments
jbigz12
A game that is moving toward extreme specialization and we have 2 guys who are going to be pitcher/hitters. Funny timing. More power to them if they can do it, but I don’t see how A guy can do both at the highest level.
jbigz12
If the stros wanted Britton I’d take paulino in any package. Seems like now would be the time to buy into him while his value is really low.
scottbour
The Astros have no chance to get Britton. They refused to give up any of their top 5 prospects. Screw Houson.
xscalabr
Otani to NYY
Caseys Partner
“Little is known about Shohei Otani’s preferred destination”
Yet everyone agrees that it won’t be the Phillies. Has nothing to do with Otani, it’s just that the Phillies are the only MLB team that has ZERO interest in Otani and the corrupt MLB writers all pretend they don’t see this.
These same writers will be churning out crap about the Phillies pursuing pitching and their big need for starting pitching talent, yet somehow they will never notice that the Phillies were the only MLB team that pretended Otani did not exist while most of the others devoted a major part of their planning to craft a pitch to Otani, the most talented Japanese player ever.
Watch the movie “42” and see if you can figure it out.
Modified_6
Ever think a lot of teams would rather get 6-7 years of a pitcher cheap, rather than go into crazy money in his second year?
tbonenats
The Nats aren’t moving Turner to CF for Cozart
gojira15
Why not? Eaton has always performed better as a corner outfielder anyway. It could be the strongest defensive lineup.
brothbart
Because Michael A. Taylor will be playing CF next year.
gojira15
That makes sense, especially with Goodwin around as depth. I think Cozart would be a great addition, but Taylor brings a lot of speed value.