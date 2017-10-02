Phillies Notes: Galvis, Hernandez, Bowa, Mackanin

Freddy Galvis’ pinch-hit double for the Phillies on Sunday may very well have been his final plate appearance with the team, writes CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury. Top prospect J.P. Crawford arrived in the Majors in September, and while he hardly set the world on fire with the bat (.214/.356/.300 in 87 plate appearances), he still could land the team’s Opening Day shortstop job next year. It’s likely that general manager Matt Klentak will shop both Galvis and second baseman Cesar Hernandez this winter, writes Salisbury, as the team will want to get a look at its potential middle infield of the future — Crawford and top second base prospect Scott Kingery — in 2018.
Galvis, 27, posted an uninspiring .255/.309/.382 batting line in 2017 but played in all 162 games and has generally received strong marks for his glovework at short. He’ll be due a raise on this year’s $4.35MM salary and is controlled through 2018. Hernandez, meanwhile, posted a .294 average that is identical to his 2016 mark with a .373 OBP (up marginally from .371) with improved power output. After slugging .393 last year, the 27-year-old slugged .421 with 26 doubles, six triples and nine homers in 2017. A solid defender himself, Hernandez is controlled through 2020 and will be arb-eligible for the first time this winter.
More on the Phils…
- The Phillies have informed bench coach Larry Bowa that they want him to remain in the organization next year, reports Bob Brookover of the Philadelphia Inquirer. However, it doesn’t seem likely that it’d be in the same role, as the team has also informed the coaching staff that whoever is hired as Pete Mackanin’s replacement in the dugout will have the ability to name his own staff. Bowa could be retained as an instructor at multiple minor league levels next year, per Brookover, though he’s yet to make a decision and likely won’t do so until he meets with the team later this week. Bowa could certainly have value in that capacity; Galvis told Salisbury in the previously linked column that Bowa played a significant role in honing his own defensive skills.
- Recently dismissed manager Pete Mackanin spoke to MLB.com’s Ben Harris about his new role in the Phillies’ front office as a special assistant to Klentak. In his new role, Mackanin will evaluate players both in the Phillies organization and on other teams to help the front office in trade decisions, and he more generally stated that he’ll be an advisor to Klentak and his staff on a variety of baseball operations issues. As Mackanin points out, he’s played, coached and managed in both the minors and Majors in addition to previous work as a big league scout, so he’ll have plenty of experience to offer the Phillies. Mackanin revealed that he’s been given permission to pursue other opportunities with other teams if presented, but the 66-year-old also suggested that he doesn’t have plans to do so. “I would truly like to be here when this team wins,” he said.
Dark_Knight
I think they should have Bowa be an instructor that bounces around the affiliates like Charlie does.
For as much criticism as he gets for his personality, he’s a great coach and could impact the team for years to come in that role.
NotCanon
I really haven’t seen anybody except Rollins call him a great coach, and Rollins seemed to feel that way primarily after Bowa left.
In his last runthrough as manager, he alienated all the players because of his coaching style: abrasive perfectionist. He’ll point out everything he thinks you did wrong, and drop a couple-dozen F-bombs on you while he does. This works for a very select number of guys (especially ones who play the same position as him), but doesn’t seem to be very effective, writ-large.
That said, he seems to have mellowed significantly since his return as a bench coach. He’s still abrasive, but at least now it appears less visible on the field (except when he’s going after umps or other teams’ players).
Dark_Knight
Galvis just raved about him and he’s been credited for Cesar’s breakout last year.
eilexx
I think the evidence of Bowa’s coaching ability was obvious the moment he stepped into the Phillies’ manager’s office. He took a team that was losing 90 games per year and instantly turned them competitive. Yes, his fiery attitude may have been his undoing, but it also sparked arguably the most dominant/best run of Phillies baseball in history. Like him or hate him, he got results that continued to produce after he left. (Not that I was a fan of his managing style, nor wanted him to be hired in the first place. And I believe he overstayed his welcome in the manager’s office, but there should be a place for him in the organization.)
Leemitt
I really liked watching Freddy at short and Crawford at third. I hope Franco’s late season surge doesn’t fool anyone into thinking he’s figured something out. Of course, with Crawford at third they’re giving away power at a corner position, but defensively, wow!
NotCanon
Franco is actually a pretty decent defender at 3rd, though obviously not as good as either Crawford or Galvis. But the defensive upgrade of either over Franco is not worth the offensive downgrade of Galvis over Franco.
Especially since improvement is far more likely to come from a just-turned-25 Franco (who’s had success in the past) than a soon-to-be 28 Galvis, who still hasn’t finished a season with a .700 OPS.
Caseys Partner
As long as Machado hits the market Franco doesn’t matter.
When the Winter Meetings convene in 2018 Boras, Casey Close and all the rest will be in line outside the Phillies suit.
That’s where all the money is.
mstrchef13
You’re kind of delusional if you think the Phillies have a shot at Machado. If he leaves Baltimore, it will be for New York, Boston, or Miami. Now Trout, on the other hand, would make sense as a target for the Phillies given his South Jersey roots.
Coast1
You’re a front office apologist if you’re peddling the Phillies will sign Machado.
eilexx
I don’t think anyone has been more critical of Franco that I have—I think he’s shown he’s two steps below the player Ryan Howard was post-achilles—but there is no reason in the world to give up on him now. Was the end of season production a mirage? Most likely. But he costs them nothing to keep on the off chance that it wasn’t.
I don’t get the love-affair with Freddy Galvis. He’s a useful piece, but not some great player, and not a cornerstone. He plays a good shortstop, but he’s not Ozzie Smith or Omar Vizquel. And he’s terrible offensively. Sure, he’s got some pop in his bat, but hitting 15 home runs does not make up for failing to reach base 72% of the time.
The Phillies should absolutely look to move, and part with both Galvis and Cesar Hernandez. If they move both in the winter that’s fine; if not one can hold the fort down at second until Kingery’s free agency clock ticks away sometime in May. But Crawford should be the shortstop going forward, no question.
Caseys Partner
Moved for prospects with ceiling, Hernandez.
Galvis has little value.
Phillies2017
Everyone saying that the Phillies should cut bait with Franco should look at his BABIP, which was insanely low. Even despite that he still managed over 20 home runs. Im not saying he’s an all-star, but dont read into the bottom line numbers too much. Keep in mind, he’s still very young.
CJKubak
That, and his 15% K-rate is on the low end for guys that display similar power profiles.
eilexx
Franco is horrible, but there is on reason the Phillies should cut bait with him. On the off chance that he learns how to hit—don’t give me his BABIP was low and it’ll average out; his BABIP is so low because he doesn’t know how to hit or recognize pitches. He swings in the same place, at the same intensity no matter what type of pitch it is or where it is…if it’s a 95MPH fastball down the middle, great, but if it’s a 80 curveball 3 feet outside and one the ground he swings the same way in the same place….every once in a while one’s going to connect with the bat.
Hiro
Maybe Padres can trade for Hernandez or Galvis? May sound ridiculous, but they do need a SS until their top prospect is ready, which will be in 2019 eta
Coast1
Hernandez is a 2B, not a SS, and Galvis is a free agent after 2018. Unless they have him signed to an extension Galvis doesn’t make sense for them.
NotCanon
I would bet Galvis would be pretty ready to sign an extension if offered by an acquiring team. He’s not a good enough hitter to make a ton of money, so he’ll likely look to lock in a reasonable sum rather than go year to year and risk injury causing his stock to crater.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Wonder what it would take to get some of these young players from Philly. Halos would surely be interested in guys like Herrera/Franco/Hernandez/Knapp. Maybe a Tyler Skaggs or Andrew Heaney headlined package could get Franco/Knapp?
Caseys Partner
I’m really interested in Jordon Adell. I would have picked him.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Obviously Adell wouldn’t be available though. The only way I could see LAA moving him is in a package for a young controllable ace (not happening)
Caseys Partner
There are a lot of possibilities there for an Adell deal, seemingly unlimited given what the Phillies have and what the Angels need.
AngelsintheTroutfield
I guess if the Phils want to package multiple young & promising players for a guy who’s 3-4 years away. I don’t see it as likely though I have been wrong plenty of times.
luvbeisbol
Who wants a good fielding so-so hitting shortstop for $5M a year? Take your pick, Galvis or Iglesias. Neither will be re-signed.
Bob
No one is trading for him. He will get non tendered inevitably.
Bob
Phillies need to get Alex Cora before the Mets do. If they want a forward thinking manager who will work hand in hand with the FOs vision. There is no better man then the guy who sat next to AJ Hinch all season. He also speaks perfect English and Spanish.
Caseys Partner
Mackanin speaks Spanish too.
I don’t have much of a reaction to manager hires/fires but Mackanin really stands out as one of the dumbest such firings ever.
Brixton
He was terrible at managing the bullpen, and refused to discipline anyone. Good riddence
sandman12
Let’s make a deal Philly fans!
Miami trades 25-man roster and DL players to Philly for the same. Net savings to Miami: $55-65
Can Philly afford it? Of course. Would they become a better team? Probably. Would they draw more fan interest? Definitely.
Would Miami field a competitive team? Absolutely. Would the team make money? Of course.
Now, the question could be raised: Would Philly do this? The answer: Let them keep a player or three if that’s what it takes. This deal takes care of Miami’s needs and lights up Philly.
franx
Would love to see the Jays go for César Hernández as the new utility infielder. Being able to play second and third with his bat is amazing. Plus if they trade Morales, they can shuffle around some players for DH. Unfortunately I think the cost of getting him is to high