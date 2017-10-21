Theo Epstein Discusses Cubs’ Offseason Plans

Putting a wrap on the 2017 season, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein spoke with the media today (as covered by Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times and Patrick Mooney of NBC Sports Chicago, among others).
While the Cubs did not quite live up to expectations — the team won *only* 92 games and did not return to the World Series — Epstein suggests that any failure is only relative to the lofty standards the organization now carries. The team’s competitive window is still fully open, he argues, saying that the Cubs are “really well positioned for the future.”
That said, it’s tough to deny that the roster showed more weak points than had been anticipated — a subject also addressed today by Dave Cameron of Fangraphs. With several key pitchers heading to free agency, some bullpen failings, and questions in the outfield, it seems there could be an opening for relatively significant change this offseason.
Epstein hardly promised a shake-up, but did suggest a willingness to consider trading from a stock of players that may have been seen as mostly off-limits in the not-so-distant past:
“Sooner or later you reach a point where you have to strongly consider sacrificing some of that depth to address needs elsewhere on the club. We’re entering a phase where we have to be really open-minded to that if it makes the overall outlook of the team and organization better.”
That said, the approach doesn’t seem to be one where the Cubs will select a particular player and shop them around. Rather, Epstein suggested, the organization intends to take in a wide array of possibilities — “pursue all avenues to get better” — and consider each opportunity on its own merit. Generally, he said, the team is “prepared to make some tough choices” and is interested in exploring ways to address “obvious deficits” from those areas of “real surplus.”
It’s not to difficult to guess at some of the broad strokes here. Beyond the untouchable superstars, the team has a variety of talented young position players — Albert Almora, Ian Happ, Javier Baez, Addison Russell, and Kyle Schwarber, most prominently — that overlap to some degree with other members of the roster. And the Cubs believe they have more starting-caliber players than can receive regular time on one roster. Given the need to replace starters Jake Arrieta and John Lackey, as well as to find a new closer and add some “pure strike throwers” in the bullpen (as Epstein put it), the stage could be set for some interesting trade chatter over the winter.
Comments
Ully
Shohei Otani!!!
diehardcubfan
How about Tanaka and he can bring Otani along. Then we deal from strength. Move Schwarber or Russell or Happ. We know no one will take Heyward and that albratross of a contract
yankees25
good joke
SillyScully
With Lackey and Arrieta coming off the books, is it realistic they pursue Stanton for Happ and Russell while taking on all of his remaining salary to please Jeter to the fullest? It’d certainly make them the most powerful lineup in the game hands down.
Djones246890
As much as I like Baez, I really think he needs to go. The average is deceiving. He just isn’t clutch, swings at balls that are thrown 10 feet over his head, never walks, never has a productive out, doesn’t work counts, and just isn’t very intelligent — when it comes to hitting. He would yield a very good pitcher — which is what the Cubs need.
The bullpen basically needs to be gutted. Rondon has no business pitching in the major leagues. My kid’s 13U team could light this guy up for 4 runs.
turk3163
My goodness you guys are blind. You really think Miami would do that deal? Must be nice being in a large market, brushing off the loses of lackey and Jake….and thinking all your problems would be solved with Stanton. How’d that work when you had Sosa? Here’s to hoping the next streak lasts 200 years, you guys in a calendar year have become more smug than cards fans.
kyleschwarbersmom
The five guys that Jeff mentioned have not peaked yet. They plus Heyward, Zobrist, and Jay shared 3500 PAs at MI and OF. Almora and Happ need more playing time. Let Jay go and Zo becomes more of a utility player (instead of a super utility one). LaStella, Caratini, and Zagunis will pick up the crumbs that Willson and Bryzzo leave behind. Spend the $40-50 million available on pitching. Tseng and Maples may surprise.