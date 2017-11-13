Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger Win Rookie Of The Year Awards

In news that won’t come as a surprise to many, Aaron Judge of the Yankees and Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers were named the rookies of the year in the American League and National League, respectively. Each received unanimous support from the voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox and Trey Mancini of the Orioles followed Judge in the A.L. ROY voting. The other finalists for the N.L. award were the Pirates’ Josh Bell and Cardinals’ Paul DeJong.
Judge was as obvious a victor as you’ll ever see. The 25-year-old slugger swatted 52 home runs and posted a .284/.422/.627 batting line in 678 trips to the plate. That output was good enough to make him a finalist for the MVP award — the results haven’t yet been tabulated — and a shoe-in to be chosen as the top rookie.
Over on the National League side, Bellinger was an easy choice for the hardwear after 548 plate appearances of .267/.352/.581 hitting to go with 39 dingers and ten steals. A 2013 fourth-round draftee, Bellinger only turned 22 in mid-July and opened the season at Triple-A, adding to the impressiveness of his accomplishment.
Because he did not start the season in the big leagues, Bellinger will fall shy of a full season of MLB service. That means he won’t reach arbitration until 2020 (as a Super Two) and will be controlled via the arb process through 2023. Judge had already spent some time in the majors in 2016, so he’s set to reach the open market a year earlier, though he also won’t see an arbitration pay bump until 2020.
Comments
JoshBoman2001
Yankees^^
Brixton
I am absolutely SHOCKED by this outcome
kaido24
Obvious result is obvious. They both deserve it though.
I wonder who would’ve won if Rhys Hoskins was up earlier in the year.
davidcoonce74
Hoskins started tailing off a bit but still put up 2 wins in only 50 games, which is pretty terrific, so he might have made it close.
kaido24
so did Bellinger really
qbass187
**Yawn**
Boring lazy choices
davbee
**Yawn**
Boring lazy post
srechter
Troll or fool? Both? A tool perhaps?
formerdraftpick
I’m happy that Judge won, but he didn’t come out a winner in his latest endorsement deal with “I’m sorry is Pepsi okay.?”
DimitriInLA
Congrats to the winners.
Mancini should have beaten out Benintendi.
DimitriInLA
I take that back.
DimitriInLA
(Except the congrats to the winners part.)
tad2b13
Glad you said that. I had written a response disagreeing which I have since deleted.
morgannyy
At least Mancini had the guts to show up (via satellite) unlike Benintendi …
acarneglia
Totally didn’t see that coming
thegreatcerealfamine
Notice on the telecast they said Benintendi “chose not to appear on the program” not couldn’t or wished he could. That right there is very petty of the young man…
JDGoat
Just because he chose not to doesn’t mean he couldn’t. And even in really just didn’t want to, are people going to get upset about it? If they do, this will easily be the stupidest controversy in sports.
driftcat28
Awesome winners, I think we all witnessed something really special with both these guys. I think it’ll be a long time before we see rookies again take the league by storm like Judge and Bellinger