Keyvius Sampson Signs With KBO’s Hanwha Eagles

The Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization have signed right-hander Keyvius Sampson to a one-year deal worth $700K, the team announced over the weekend (h/t: Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net, on Twitter).

Sampson, 27 in January, long rated as one of the more promising prospects in the Padres’ farm system but never made it to the Majors in San Diego. Cincinnati picked him up off waivers prior to the 2015 season and went on to give Sampson 31 appearances (14 starts) over the next two seasons. Sampson logged a 4.35 ERA with 9.6 K/9 through 39 1/3 innings in his second campaign in Cincinnati, but his overall numbers with the Reds were unsightly. In 91 2/3 innings, he turned in a 5.60 ERA with 8.3 K/9, 5.2 BB/9, 1.57 HR/9 and a 38.8 percent ground-ball rate.

Sampson split the 2017 season between the Triple-A affiliates for the D-backs and the Marlins, continuing his trend of strong strikeout marks (9.6 K/9) but troubling control (6.8 BB/9) en route to a 5.92 earned run average. He dominated Triple-A Louisville with the Reds as recently as 2016, however, and he has a strong track record pitching at the Double-A level as well.