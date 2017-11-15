Giancarlo Stanton Rumors: Wednesday

The Giancarlo Stanton rumor mill was churning yesterday as teams jockey for position with the Marlins — and, perhaps, with Stanton himself, who can veto any trade. At the end of the day, though, it seemed there was no greater clarity as to where he might be dealt and when a trade might go down.
We’ll use this post to track any new developments today …
- Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says he has not yet spoken with Stanton, as Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald was among those to report on Twitter. “If there’s a reason to call him, I’ll call him,” said Jeter. (Of course, president of baseball operations Michael Hill sat down with Stanton and says he has a sense of what the slugger is interested in.) The new Marlins boss did not commit to dealing Stanton and noted that such a move would be complicated, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets. But Jeter also suggested that the team cannot continue operating in the same manner financially as it did under prior ownership.
- There’s “little momentum” regarding Stanton between the Dodgers and Marlins, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports on Twitter. Of course, the most notable point at this stage seems to be that the Dodgers are involved at all. Los Angeles seems like a solid fit for Stanton, though it’s also not difficult to imagine the organization preferring not to tie up such a significant portion of its payroll in one contract.
- John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle ran down the latest on Stanton from the Giants’ perspective. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch did the same with regard to the Cardinals. And WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford explained why he still thinks the Red Sox could be in Stanton (or another superstar hitter) despite some indications to the contrary.
WazBazbo
Methinks Stanton is a solid candidate for this hot stove season’s coveted “Tanaka Award…”
BlueSkyLA
Speaking of solid fits, wouldn’t Giant Carlo figure to be an upgrade in any outfield and lineup? The only obvious reason to talk about the Dodgers as being any more of a solid fit than any other team is their financial resources, and I suppose the ability to send them a valuable prospect if Miami is prepared to eat a significant piece of Stanton’s salary.
WazBazbo
And Stanton’s reported preference to play on a coast…
BlueSkyLA
That was the strangest player preference I’ve seen expressed in awhile. He needs to play near salt water? Too bad they don’t have a team in Utah!
mikep
He’s probably claustrophobic and doesn’t want to be land locked
WazBazbo
Yeah, NO idea why that request was made. Maybe he just loves the beach on days off?
Vedder80
He is from LA.
mrnatewalter
Well, the Angels are a possibility. When they demote him, Salt Lake is still a fit.
Joe giovengo
This isn’t news it’s the same crap from other days
agentx
You better write Jeff Todd for a refund, then.
tsolid
You can always go elsewhere for your free news updates.
nashvillecardsfan
You sure that was the correct link for the St. Louis article?
It briefly mentioned Stanton, but was more an article about Dexter Fowler.
traverave
It feels like Jeter is going to be a terrible baseball executive. He hasn’t even talked to his star player yet? He obviously has reason to call him to inform him of his planned direction of the franchise since that direction directly relies on what they do with Stanton. Between this and how he handled the firing of Jeff Conine and co. he really is leaving much to be desired.
WoolCorp
I get a Michael Jordan vibe from Jeter
Wrek305
So like Jerry Stackhouse for Richard Hamilton but in this case Stanton for koji uehera ( or someone like that. ) uehera is a Free Agent but you get the point.
teddy
What are your credentials? “It feels like” you wouldn’t be fun to be around.
stretch123
Jeter has no choice but to be hard-nosed as an exec… Obviously he’s being that way to Stanton because the goal is to trade him… it’s a business and… What he inherited is a mess. No question about it and the Marlins based on there market, can only afford to have a limited payroll. Very questionable decisions under loria… that’s why he has to do things to get the ship going in the right direction, both on the field, and on the financial end of it. The contracts given to Dee Gordon, Prado, Chen and Tazawa, specifically, were a bit preposterous given Stanton’s deal on the ledger.. Those four guys combined will be making 42 million next season. Only Gordon was productive but Derek Dietrich would’ve also been a good every day option. Or J.T. riddle (while keeping Hechavarria). Without those contracts, we would be able to keep Stanton and supplement weaknesses of the team were needed headed into 2018. In the case of the 2017 team, it was pitching. Losing Fernandez was a huge blow, but if Miami had two more starters last year, they would’ve likely secured a wild card spot given the offense they had.
WazBazbo
It adds to your point I think, to remember that Jeter more bought-into a mess than inherited it. They had PLENTY of chances to go over the books before money changed hands. The ownership group, in my opinion, MUST have had a plan in mind to make the Marlins profitable, knowing in advance that some decisions would be difficult and unpopular. If they stay the course, it’ll be interesting to see how well it works and how long it takes.
macka
He didn’t inherit nothing. He bought into this team. Now he needs to be accountable with his players so far I don’t get the impression he cares about them. His only concern is to lower payroll. Not good for him so far.
jasbcar
If Jeter is determined to remove Stanton’s contract then there isn’t much need to worry about having a talk with him. Plus I’m so over this idea that players need to be involved in offseason plans. You’re a ball player.. You show up for spring training and do your job.
philsphan1979
The Phillies are taking a backseat, letting everything swirl around. Once the smoke clears and Klentek actually has an idea of what the Marlins asking price is, the Phillies will emerge as the dark horse. I’ll explain why…rumors are the Phillies are waiting for Harper or Machado for next years FA, but I think The front office feels like The Yankees will outbid everyone for Harper, or Machado as well as every other team. Getting a guy like Stanton now (for 150-200 million cheaper) when and while only a handful of teams have the payroll to do so, puts them in a much better situation to “get a game changer”. At first I was against Stanton, but the more I think about it the more I realize its the best option for a quicker rebuild
portopotti
Except your biggest assumption is that Stanton wants to go there…
philsphan1979
Stanton never mentioned the Phillies as a team he would not play for. In June/July he mentioned he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild, but Stanton player his entire career in NL east, and I think he’s comfortable here. Plus the Phillies are not in early stages in rebuild anymore and he knows we have the financial support to turn into a contender quicker than most teams. Besides what better way to stick it to the Marlins by staying in the division
Teufelshunde4
Dodgers should and proly will wait on Harper.. That would be an excellent fit for both..
antsmith7
I like how every day there is a Stanton “update” but it pretty much just says the same thing over and over again.
philsphan1979
Put on your seatbelt because it’s going to drag on awhile. Especially considering the fact that the marlins aren’t being specific with what their asking price is. I can see this dragging on until mid December/Xmas time
Joe Kerr
Yeah I don’t get it either since there is no new info but it’s not going to stop me from looking. Hopefully he gets traded real soon.