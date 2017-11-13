The Red Sox have an obvious hole at first base in their lineup, and they’re set to begin the preliminary stages of filling that vacancy at this week’s GM Meetings. Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe tweets that Boston will sit down with Carlos Santana’s agents at Octagon, while Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports that the Sox have also lined up a meeting with Logan Morrison’s representatives at ISE Baseball.
Boston isn’t alone in eyeing that pair, however. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports that the Angels are considering a run at Morrison as they look to add some left-handed punch to their lineup. Morrison is one of multiple players on Anaheim’s radar, Fletcher notes.
Meanwhile, the Mariners have interest in bringing Santana into the fold, according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi (on Twitter). There have yet to be any “substantial” discussions between the two sides, Morosi cautions (as one would expect this early in the offseason), but first base is a definite area of need for the Mariners. Seattle saw both Yonder Alonso and Danny Valencia hit free agency when the season ended, and while Dan Vogelbach represents an internal option, he’s not considered to be a strong defender.
Santana, 32 in April, is widely considered to be one of the best first basemen available on the free-agent market this offseason. While he wouldn’t necessarily provide the huge power bat that many Sox fans covet — he belted a career-high 34 homers in 2016 but saw that mark fall to a more typical 23 homers in 2017 — Santana is an on-base machine who has also worked himself into one of the premier defensive first basemen in the league.
A switch-hitter, Santana batted .259/.363/.455 this past season and has never posted an OBP south of .351 in a season. Santana has walked at a 15.2 percent clip in his career against just a 17 percent strikeout rate (13.2 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively, in 2017). Originally a catcher, Santana eventually moved off the position to first base and has built up a quality reputation there. He was a Gold Glove finalist this past season after registering a +10 Defensive Runs Saved mark and a +4.8 Ultimate Zone Rating. The Indians made a qualifying offer to Santana, so he’d cost the Red Sox their second-highest pick in next year’s draft as well as $500K of their international signing pool. The Mariners would have a lighter penalty, only surrendering their third-highest pick.
As for Morrison, he’s a younger option that’ll play most of next season at the age of 30. A longtime top prospect, Morrison’s career never fully took off as hoped in either Miami or in Seattle. However, he rebounded from a slow start with the Rays last year to hit .275/.350/.498 with 14 homers over his final 303 plate appearances before a wrist injury ended his season.
Morrison returned to the Rays as a free agent on a one-year, $2.5MM contract this past offseason and proved to be one of the top bargains in all of baseball. In 601 plate appearances, Morrison posted a .246/.353/.516 line and 38 homers while receiving slightly above-average marks from DRS and UZR himself (+1 from each metric). He doesn’t come with the platoon issues that many left-handed hitters carry, either, as he hammers right-handed opponents and has been a bit above average against lefties over the past two years. Including his strong finish in 2016, Morrison has raked at a .256/.352/.510 pace (130 wRC+) with an 11.8 percent walk rate and a 23.1 percent strikeout rate in 904 plate appearances.
Despite that huge season, the budget-conscious Rays opted not to extend a QO to Morrison. Tampa Bay had already extended a QO to righty Alex Cobb and surely didn’t relish the notion of taking the risk, however small, of two players accepting one-year salaries worth $17.4MM. Morrison now benefits from that decision, though, as he won’t require interested parties to surrender a draft pick or international money upon signing.
Comments
24TheKid
As a Mariner fan, I’m tired of platoons. Bring in Santana.
Phil253
I feel ya.
Cory Jones
Correct me if I’m wrong but is Pujols the DH for LAA? OR does he play first still?
strostro
DH. they need a 1st baseman though
dynamite drop in monty
I still have faith in Casey Kotchman.
Oakley Dude
LMAO
sufferfortribe
Bring back Wally!
Tim McCollum
Isn’t he a little old to be a full time 1b now?
Michael Chaney
I️ really hope the Indians can bring Santana back. He’s long been one of my favorites; he can be really inconsistent and tries to do too much sometimes, but whoever signs him is getting a hell of a player. I’d take him over Hosmer any day of the week, especially when considering the contracts they’ll both likely get.
antsmith7
Vogelbach is not the answer trust me
redsoxu571
Lots of talk about Stanton, Martinez, Hosmer, and even Santana for Boston, but sign me up for Morrison. Because his success is only recent, his cost should be reduced relative to the other bats, and he wouldn’t trigger any lost draft picks. Meanwhile, he still brings upside to the table, especially considering that he was WAY better on the road than at home the past two seasons, so heading to Fenway might give him quite a boost.
bucknerforhall
Not 1 team of 30 would have made Morrison a qualifying offer.
Stop mentioning that.
He’s in the same bucket with Kris Davis, Chris Carter, etc
( non tender guys)
agentx
I like Morrison to KC if they’re willing to let Hosmer walk and still spend on a 1B.
Net effect would be Morrison plus the pick KC would get when Hosmer signed elsewhere.
cygnus2112
Agreed! It almost seem too logical…
Realtexan
The Red Soxs either need to bring back Mitch Moreland or sign Mike Napoli
Wrek305
As a cubs fan I hope dan vogelbach gets a chance to at least DH. It would be funny to see the Indians bascially start to wither out and start to leave. It’s a poor mans city anyway.
Michael Chaney
Why are you so salty when your team literally beat them in the World Series a year ago