Royals Hire New Coaches To Round Out Staff

The Royals have completed their coaching staff with a slate of new hires, per a team announcement (h/t MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan; Twitter links). Kansas City has shaken up manager Ned Yost’s staff a bit as the organization enters an offseason of no little uncertainty.

Terry Bradshaw has been hired as the new hitting coach. Last year’s hitting coach, Dale Sveum, was shifted to the bench coach role after the Royals parted ways with Don Wakamatsu. Previously, Bradshaw served as the K.C. organization’s minor-league hitting coordinator.

On the pitching side, Cal Eldred will run the staff as the pitching coach. Last year, the position was held by Dave Eiland, who was among the coaches that were not retained at season’s end. Eldred, a veteran big league hurler, had served as a special assistant in the Cardinals and Royals front offices.

Vance Wilson, a former big league catcher and recent minor-league skipper for the Royals, will serve as the new bullpen coach. Meanwhile, Pedro Grifol is set to function in a new role as quality control coach after previously serving as the catching coach. The Royals will also shift Mitch Maier to the first base coach’s box, per Flanagan.