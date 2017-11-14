Trade Rumblings: Padres, Ellsbury, Profar, Cardinals

The Padres have built up a number of options to use at second base or third base in 2018 and beyond, so much so that they’re receiving calls on infielders Yangervis Solarte, Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje, reports MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell. “That’s an area where we’ve created some Major League depth,” GM A.J. Preller said. “…It gives us a group of infielders that we’re excited about. And it’s a group that, other teams, they see that depth as well.” Solarte is the most established of the bunch and is cost-controlled through 2020 thanks to last offseason’s contract extension. He’ll earn $4.125MM in 2018 and has a pair of options valued at $5.5MM and $8MM for the following two seasons. Spangenberg is arbitration-eligible through that same period of time, while Asuaje can still be controlled all the way through the 2023 season.
- Though many Yankees fans may be hopeful that the team can find a way to shed some of Jacoby Ellsbury’s contract this winter, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports that there’s been no traction to this point on a potential deal. In fact, GM Brian Cashman tells Davidoff that he hasn’t so much as even broached the subject of Ellsbury’s no-trade clause with agent Scott Boras. “They have the full no-trade for a reason and I would walk through that process with the highest level of communication and respect because of it,” says Cashman. In addition to that full no-trade provision, Ellsbury is guaranteed more than $65MM over the life of the next three seasons, meaning the Yankees would have to pay down a massive amount of that remaining salary in order to facilitate a deal.
- Jurickson Profar is among the most oft-speculated trade candidates of the winter, but GM Jon Daniels stressed today that the Rangers don’t need to move him to another club this winter (link via MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan). Profar, 25 in February, will be out of minor league options next season and will need to be carried on the 25-man roster to avoid being exposed to waivers. However, Daniels notes that Elvis Andrus has the ability to opt out of his contract following the 2018 season — the same point at which Adrian Beltre’s contract will expire. To be sure, there’d be sense in keeping Profar around in a utility capacity next year while prepping him for a potentially larger role, though there still figures to be interest as teams look to buy low on the former No. 1 overall prospect.
- The Cardinals are looking to trade multiple outfielders given their logjam of upper-level talent, writes Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Phillies, Orioles and Giants have had interest in some of the Cards’ outfielders in the past, Goold notes, adding that Randal Grichuk is the outfielder that “comes up the most often.” Goold also reports that the Dodgers tried to pry Tommy Pham away from the Cardinals prior to the non-waiver trade deadline but were unsuccessful in doing so. In addition to Grichuk and Pham, the Cards have Stephen Piscotty, Dexter Fowler and Jose Martinez at the big league level. Beyond that, younger options include Harrison Bader, Magneuris Sierra, Randy Arozarena (who Goold profiles at the beginning of his column) and Tyler O’Neill.
any chance Rangers will work him into CF. seems like the best place for him to get significant time.
Gotta work him somewhere. Starting 2018, He can’t stay hidden in the minors.
Now it gets interesting… Trade/Keep/Position Played ?
Hopefully they trade grichuk to someone that can give him regular ABs.
Wow don’t know the Dodgers tried to get Pham, I wonder what that deal would have looked like
Same. I didnt realize Pham had a 6+ WAR season
Geez
Hmm the Cardinals are looking to trade outfielders while looking to trade for an outfielder in Stanton. Interesting
The Cardinals have alot of talented young outfielders. Too many of them are either riding the pine, or stuck in the minors because of the vast amount.
It really isn’t fair to them to not get the playing time they have earned. They won their triple AAA league by 20 plus games. I would rather see them get traded somewhere where they will get the playing time quicker to a team that needs talented young outfielders. They should net a very good return.
Profar and Grichuk each seem like solid targets for SD.
Profar is an interesting trade candidate and makes for a fascinating case in club service time manipulation.
Profar opened the year with 3 years 124 days of service time. He wasn’t called up, so it would leave him with just under four years of service, meaning the Rangers– or another team –if he’s traded — could control him through 2020.
Had Profar reached four years service time this year,(He didn’t) he would’ve been a free agent after 2019. (But Not for a lack of effort, he really tried to pressure Texas, force their hand)
Now, Texas can’t hide him in the minors, anymore. (He’s Out of minor league options) They have a lot of decisions to make.
Do they trade him? When do they trade him? Where do they play him? What do you get for him?
John Daniels is just posturing to improve the offer. The situation has become toxic and it’s definitely time for both sides to move on..
I can’t imagine the Os being interested in Grichuk unless the Cards are giving him away. The outfield was very slow last year so if they were going to take a further hit on obp it would be for Billy Hamilton whom they could get for cheaper and he would add much needed speed to both offense and defense. He also could play center allowing Jones to move to corner until Cedric Mullins is ready to take over. If the obp is more of an issue then the slow outfield play, I can see them targeting JD Martinez with Austin Hayes as the fourth outfielder and defensive replacement. They would then look to move Trumbo for nothing but salary relief allowing JD to spend more time at DH and more playing time for Hayes. The Os are looking for a trade partner for Zach Britton which would free up 12 million more giving them approx 60 million to spend in free agency, just enough for Martinez (25m), Cobb (13m), Chatwood (7m), Cashner (9m), and McGee (6m).