Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Bucs, Jays, Braves, Cubs, Royals

- North Shore Nine examines Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco’s career to date and looks at what’s in store for him this year.
- Dan Grant of Same Page Team shoots down comparisons between Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman and former major leaguer Tom Gordon. Stroman endorsed the piece on Twitter.
- Chin Music Baseball asks if Braves outfielder Matt Kemp will be able to sustain his late-2016 success going forward.
- Bleeding Royal Blue tackles the pace-of-play issue.
- Cubbies Crib previews Cubs infielder Javier Baez’s 2017.
- NatsGM (links: 1, 2, 3) ranks the Nationals’ 30 best prospects.
- Big Three Sports suggests Royals reliever Kelvin Herrera could eventually bring back a massive haul in a trade.
- Call To The Pen analyzes the Braves’ offseason.
- Mets Daddy argues against an extension for second baseman Neil Walker.
- Clubhouse Corner laments the underrating of Brewers outfield prospect Lewis Brinson.
- District On Deck projects the Nationals’ Opening Day roster.
- Underthought looks for a better way than saves to evaluate closers.
- Jays Journal assesses Toronto manager John Gibbons.
- Pirates Breakdown forecasts the Bucs’ batting order.
- The K Zone wonders how much batting order really matters.
- The Unbalanced measures Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper against Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
- The 3rd Man In speaks with well-regarded pitching prospect Jacob Heatherly, a left-hander who could go early in this year’s draft.
- Wayniac Nation chats with a couple under-the-radar draft prospects.
- Real McCoy Minor News interviews Rays righty prospect Brandon Lawson.
- Pinstriped Prospects profiles young Yankees righty Luis Medina.
- Off The Bench Baseball highlights five must-watch players for the spring.
- The Runner Sports (links here) looks into the Astros’ fifth starter choices and lists takeaways from the Yankees’ spring training opener.
- Outside Pitch MLB delves into the Royals’ second base possibilities.
- Bat Flips & Nerds (podcast link) talks with Jenny Fromer, the CEO of Baseball Softball UK, about baseball’s growth in the United Kingdom.
- Rascals of the Ravine details a trip to Dodgers FanFest.
- Everything Bluebirds and Jays From the Couch have pieces focusing on Toronto’s bullpen.
- The Loop Sports writes about the White Sox’s center field candidates.
- Camden Depot likes some of the Orioles’ recent pitching depth pickups.
- Call To The Pen expects lefty Sean Burnett to claim the last spot in the Phillies’ bullpen.
- Ladodgerreport reacts to the Dodgers’ recent signing of reliever Sergio Romo.
- Rotisserie Duck shares some baseball trivia.
