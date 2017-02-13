Quick Hits: MacPhail, Biagini, Bumgarner, Bour

Phillies president Andy MacPhail shared his thoughts on the status of the organization’s rebuild with MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. Expressing his agreement with the offseason maneuverings of GM Matt Klentak, MacPhail emphasized that he’s expecting tangible progress, but won’t necessarily reduce his assessment to the team’s win-loss record. Notably, MacPhail suggested that the organization could be readying to further open its substantial pocketbook next winter. The organization’s fairly significant investment in short-term veterans this winter was driven by ownership’s determination to improve the on-field product, he indicated, and it seems that yet further spending is contemplated for the future. MacPhail acknowledged that the Phillies could “absolutely” boost their payroll into the top half or third of the league by the 2018 season.
Here are a few more notes from around the league:
- The Blue Jays intend to stretch out righty Joe Biagini as a starter this spring, as Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca writes. A surprisingly productive Rule 5 reliever last year, the 26-year-old could even end up starting out in the Triple-A rotation when camp breaks — though GM Ross Atkins says that’s hardly a certainty. Biagini’s status may impact the composition of the bullpen, which Davidi examines further. Mike Bolsinger and Bo Schultz are two out-of-options arms who’ll be batting for the final slots with a variety of other pitchers, he notes.
- A new deal for star Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner may need to wait until at least next year, owing to luxury tax considerations, as Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News writes. But the already fabled, still youthful southpaw says he’s not unhappy with the lack of contract movement as camp opens. As Baggarly notes, the team has suggested that it is ready to discuss a second extension whenever Bumgarner likes, but striking accord now would drive up the team’s tax bill because future years would be averaged in determining his CBA hit.
- Marlins manager Don Mattingly says that Justin Bour will be a regular at first base, as Tim Healey of the Sun-Sentinel reports. Though Bour’s limited trips to the plate against left-handed pitching thus far haven’t been very promising, the organization seems intent on giving him a chance to show he can be more than a platoon player. “This is a guy who has an opportunity,” said Mattingly. “We think he’s getting better.”
strostro
Bour obviously doesn’t get rave reviews against lefties
jimmertee
Good idea the Jays are stretching Biagini. The Jays need depth in the starting rotation. I hope this guy works out. He will be greatly missed in the bullpen, but Bo Schultz has a great arm and if he can get it together he will be a great addition. Schultz is a trooper. I still think we need to add depth signed from out of the organization. Sigh, this is not an decision or announcement that is a game changer.
bleacherbum
Bolsinger looked pretty good in the small sample size in 15′ with the Dodgers, his curveball was pretty unhittable at times. Would be nice to see him get on track with the Jays or a team that would be willing to slot him in the back of their rotation.
houseoflords44
Barring injury, Bolsinger has zero shot of starting the season in the Blue Jays rotation. Their rotation is set. His best shot is to make the team as a long reliever
tealmarlin
I think the Marlins should add a power bat to the bench, we have a lot of arms but the bench is really poor and powerless. Not even speed, only Yefri Perez has the ability to steal some bases. And they want to bring Francoeur who’s almost retiring.
mjmorales117
Fish seem likely to go with Ellis, Ichiro, Dietrich, and Miguel Rojas as their 4 man bench with a 13 man pitching staff. They have plenty of speed with Gordon, Yelich, Realmuto,
houseoflords44
I understand why the Blue Jays want to stretch Biagini out. They need rotation depth. However, I’m not sure sending him to AAA to start is the best thing for the Blue Jays. He was probably the team’s second most reliable reliever (behind Osuna) last season. Sending him to AAA weakens the bullpen. Schultz, Tepera & whoever else the Jays could theoretically replace Biagini with in the pen were nowhere near as consistent. If the Jays are in a win now mode, which I think they are, then keeping Biagini in the bullpen is the best thing for the team
patborders92
Weakens an already weak bullpen. He’ll be stretched out in spring but no way he doesn’t make the team.
SuperSinker
I hope he’s in Buffalo honing his skills. Gives the Jays more opportunities to see Sparkman/Schultz and Biagini might just be a league average starter. It’s worth it.
patborders92
If we’re in a win now mode this year, put your best guys on the MLB team. The bullpen blew so many games in the first half last year, it’ll be a shame if it happened again. If our starters are injured for a significant stretch we’re probably out of contention anyways.
SuperSinker
If the Blue Jays experience some injuries to their starter, wouldn’t you want Biagini in AAA as depth so he can protect against injuries?
You can compete and have question marks in your bullpen. Biagini was a nobody twelve months ago. Relievers are volatile.
patborders92
Our bullpen is basically Osuna, 2 new additions who are rebound candidates and Grilli who was awful before his Jays resurgence last year. We have one of the worst bullpens on paper, I think Biagini in the pen is a bigger priority atm. I hope we can rely on one of Greene or Reid-Foley as our 6th starter.
SuperSinker
Neither of those two are even remotely close to being reliable big league contributors.
Phillies2017
I don’t get the Jays trying to stretch him out. Why mess with a good thing?
TheBoatmen
The starting rotation can win a lot of games. Weaken the rotation and the bullpen in one move means out of contention by June which gives more time to sell off the major league roster to build the farm. Once the major league roster is sold off then they can start selling off AAA and rebuilding there. Then keep working your way down until you have the best low-a ball team anybody has ever seen. Go Shatkins!
SuperSinker
Seeing if Biagini can be a viable option for the 2018 rotation = apocalypse?
You’re completing disregarding the inherent volatility of relievers.
TheBoatmen
I’m saying there is a competitive core now in 2017. Anything can happen. Everything always doesn’t have to be about future years. I love seeing the fan base they have now. The dome is electric to watch again. It will always be maybe next year with Shatkins.
SuperSinker
Having Biagini in AAA for 8-10 weeks to see how he looks is not going to keep the Blue Jays from succeeding. And if he can start he’ll help the Jays in 2018 and beyond much more than he could in the bullpen.
patborders92
A win in April is as important as September. Look what a weak bullpen did to us last year. We gave up a ton of wins at the start of the year and just held it together at the end to sneak in. If Gibbons didn’t keep trotting Cecil out there in key moments we would’ve added another 5 wins
JDGoat
Stop with the Cecil hate, he was still above average last year
patborders92
He was the direct result of a lot of losses last year, how many leads and tie games did he give up?
SuperSinker
And Cecil was previously one of the best relievers in the game. But ya Biagini is a 100% repeat performer.
rmwrmwrmw
Jays will stretch Biagini because they don’t have any starting depth beyond their top 5. They dodged a bullet last year with no significant injuries costing their starters a lot of time on the DL. It’s hard to see that they will get that lucky again.
But it’s true that an already weak bullpen will be worse without him.
They need more in the bullpen but that’s not exactly a newsflash, is it?
patborders92
I think they will do what they did last year, pick up veterans that won’t cost anything that are having a down year (I.e. Grilli and Benoit)
What about Greene and Reid Folley, when can we start considering them as starting depth?
SuperSinker
Next summer. Greene’s a reliever anyway, not enough strikes. SRF isn’t even on 40-man