Quick Hits: Manfred, Rockies, Padres, A-Rod

Rob Manfred “doesn’t realize the fight he is picking,” a player told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal in light of the commissioner’s plan to implement rule changes against the union’s wishes in 2018. The player also suggested Manfred’s actions could lead to serious labor strife when it’s time to negotiate the next collective bargaining agreement in 2021. “Four years from now, he will see absolute wrath if he makes the moves himself,” the player said, also adding that “the union is listening to the players, and the players don’t want the changes.” Unlike Manfred, MLBPA chief Tony Clark doesn’t believe the league has pace-of-play issues. However, Rosenthal points out that the average time of game went up by 4 minutes, 28 seconds last year. At the same time, balls in play hit an all-time low and relief pitcher usage reached an all-time high. Thus, despite the union’s objections, changes are on their way, writes Rosenthal, who opines that they’re “necessary.”
More from around the majors:
- After adding Ian Desmond, Greg Holland and Mike Dunn in free agency, Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich expects the club to make a postseason push in 2017, writes Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post. “I do feel like we’re ready to take that next step,” said Bridich. “We accomplished that goal of playing meaningful games in August and September (during 2016). It didn’t work out for us in terms of postseason last year, but we accomplished that. It’s time for us go from a talented group to a good team that challenges for the playoffs and truly is a playoff team.” The Rockies haven’t won more than 75 games in a season since an 83-victory 2010 – their latest plus-.500 campaign – and are mired in a seven-year playoff drought. Colorado will have to take enormous steps to meet Bridich’s expectations this year, then, though it undoubtedly possesses some enviable talent.
- Given their underwhelming selection of rotation candidates, the Padres are open to trying a radically different approach with respect to starting pitcher usage this season, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Manager Andy Green could opt to deploy a certain starter once through the order before switching to another one, perhaps based on handedness, Cassavell explains. On why that’s not a popular strategy, Green offered: “My perspective would be it’s a little bit more counter-cultural than anything else. It hasn’t really been done before. But matchups are becoming more and more prevalent.”
- The officially retired Alex Rodriguez doesn’t have any interest in becoming a major league manager, he told Jack Curry of YES Network (Twitter link). Despite his controversial past, Rodriguez’s much-ballyhooed baseball IQ could have made him an interesting candidate down the line. The 41-year-old is currently working with his longtime team, the Yankees, as a spring training instructor – a role he seems to relish, as Billy Witz of the New York Times details. “I think my value for these kids is going to be taking them out to dinner, a three-hour dinner,” he said of mentoring the team’s young players, “and the first hour and a half recognizing that they’ll probably be pretty nervous and pretty tight, and by the second half of that dinner, they’ll start asking real substantial questions. There’s so much that’s expected here in New York, and it’s so difficult to play in New York. And I think as staff mentors, that’s the best thing we can do, is get them ready for what’s expected, because it is a handful.”
- Free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez feels “great” and plans to throw for major league scouts in March, tweets Manolo Hernandez Douen. Alvarez, who will turn 27 next month, revealed that seven teams have checked in on him as he attempts to work his way back from two shoulder injury-plagued years. In 2015, the then-Marlin threw just 22 1/3 innings. As an Athletic last year, Alvarez didn’t throw a pitch above the Triple-A level, where he only logged 18 2/3 frames.
Comments
start_wearing_purple
Great… the best labor peace in sports and both sides trying to play chicken again. It’s millionaires versus billionaires, even the most ardent fans will be pissed off because we’d see you all as jerks if a strike happens.
johnsilver
Don’t always blame it on millionaires vs billionaires. that’s nothing more than some crappy pc excuse that is nonsense.
I do agree tho that most of the changes are not good and myself? Who cares if Boston_NYY games take 4 plus hours? That’s how they have been forever, let ’em stand that way!
Can see some possible rules on back to back pitching changes, or maybe limit to 2 per inning, that will stop the roulette some NL teams employ which makes those games more boring on occasion, but that’s got nothing really to do with proposed changes. Only one that needs to be changed is dump pitcher’s hitting.. that’s as boring as it gets.
sufferfortribe
So average game time went up 4 minutes 28 seconds? That’s enough time to sell how many more beers and hot dogs?
Manfred better realize that he will be hurting the pocketbooks of stadium concessions, on top of pissing off the players……and the fans.
babyk79
I don’t agree with unilateral rulings in general but the players have to realize they need the fans to enjoy the game just as they do, and I understand apprehension with these rules but you can always change back, it’s not like they haven’t varied in the last and been adjusted
TheGreatTwigog
I hate strikes as much as the other guy but I’m more than ready and willing to sit through one to prevent these bigger rule changes. Applause to the players for standing up for themselves as he fans (even though yes, they are already millionaires)
babyk79
What realistic rule change that’s on the table is anywhere worth the cost of a strike….??
pukelit
I don’t think it’s the rules in particular that has the players pissed, it’s that the commissioner is going over their heads to do something that they don’t agree with.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Have Bluetooth communication set up between the manager, pitcher and catcher. Let the pitchers call the games.
This will speed up the game and provide MLB’s TV partners with great content.
TMoneyDogVIP
Leave the game alone..The only rule I’ve read about that I’d be OK with is throwing no pitches or one pitch for an intentional walk.
bykoric
Let’s just cut to the big problems that lead to these issues:
(1) Mound visits. All those Bos-NYY games that feature 3 catcher-pitcher conferences in a single AB. (And yes, I am picking on those two teams). You can impose the same limits on these as with coach/manager meetings.
(2) Panicky managers. I’m a Cubs fan, but the way Joe Maddon uses a bullpen kills me. Francona was no better. First base runner after the 5th and then here comes the hook, commercial break, and 50-billion pitching changes. You can’t legislate strategy, but baseball as a culture has to go back to letting starters go deep. None of these innings that have 4 different pitchers to get 3 outs. Start teaching your prospects to think 7 or 8 innings. And tell your managers to sit down and let the players play!
(3) Let’s be honest, commercial breaks suck. You don’t need a 2-3 minute break every pitching change. Yes you get $$$, but if you want to get serious about pace of play.
(4) And here’s my biggest issue: STOP WALKING! Ever since Moneyball, hitters now seem to be looking to go up and take a walk. They’re not really swinging anymore. It seems to me that hitters are really being taught to “not make an out” as opposed to finding their pitch and hacking at it. Probably also related to the uptick in strikeouts: batters wait, pitchers get ahead 2-strikes, then it’s an easier K. How many broadcasts have we all sat through where they highlighted how many pitches per AB a batter sees?
Well there are my 4 big peeves with this whole “pace of play” debate. I don’t personally have a problem with 4-hour game as long as it moves (see 1 & 2 above). But you know…
alexmiller6677
I agree with TMoney. There is nothing wrong with the game as it relates to the stuff like strike zone, pitching mound conferences, etc. The games are longer because of commercial breaks too, and I’m not hearing Manfred say less commercials.
The only thing I would like to see is Joe West, and any of his ilk be pushed out of baseball for good, no one goes to games to see the umpire, especially when he acts like Yosemite Sam.