Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Jays, Nats, Rays, Twins, Royals, D-backs, Bucs

This week in baseball blogs:
- BP Toronto explains that third baseman Josh Donaldson isn’t the only member of the Blue Jays who’s buying into the fly ball revolution.
- District On Deck compares Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton’s contract to Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier’s new extension.
- Twins Daily wants Minnesota to take an aggressive approach in free agency next winter.
- Chin Music Baseball assesses Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.
- Inside the ’Zona breaks down Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker’s mechanical adjustments.
- The Point of Pittsburgh opines that the Pirates should have right-hander Tyler Glasnow begin the season at the Triple-A level.
- Clutchlings writes that Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is assembling “a top-flight organization.”
- Call To The Pen ranks the top 30 catchers in the majors.
- Rotisserie Duck wonders what the Baseball Hall of Fame will look like in 2025.
- Camden Depot uses the new Catch Probability stat to see the Orioles’ outfielders measure up.
- Pirates Breakdown has high hopes for Bucs utilityman Adam Frazier.
- Jays Journal offers some bold predictions for Toronto’s 2017.
- The 3rd Man In forecasts the top 10 picks of this year’s draft.
- Think Blue Planning Committee compares the Dodgers’ starting pitching depth to six other contenders’.
- The Runner Sports looks at the mini-feud between Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and the Rangers.
- Notes From the Sally previews the Rome Braves, who are Atlanta’s South Atlantic League affiliates.
- Everything Bluebirds suggests that defense-first center fielder Kevin Pillar is capable of providing more offense.
- Legends on Deck interviews Dodgers right-handed prospect Andrew Istler.
- Call To The Pen focuses on the Phillies’ camp battles, while The Runner Sports does the same with the Yankees’.
- Jays From the Couch is pleased that Toronto is exercising patience with its prospects.
- Underthought uses the Play Index on Baseball-Reference.com to find some under-the-radar streaks.
- Mets Daddy and Real McCoy Minor News share World Baseball Classic-themed pieces centering on Team USA.
- South of the 6ix names potential leadoff options for the Blue Jays if second baseman Devon Travis doesn’t return by Opening Day.
- Sports Talk Philly believes the Phillies should retire the numbers of Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins.
Comments
SamFuldsFive
Jesus, that “Call to the Pen” website is a mess. Between spam adds everywhere, random articles in the middle of the real one, and god awful slideshow style design…