Rays To Sign Derek Norris

Free agent catcher Derek Norris will sign with the Rays, reports Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports. Norris chose the Rays over four other suitors (Twitter link). It’ll be a one-year deal, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays could control Norris for two years, though, as he’ll be arbitration eligible for the last time in 2018.
The Rockies and Cardinals had also been mentioned recently in connection to Norris, who reached the open market when the Nationals released him March 15. That came after a failed attempt to trade Norris, who would have been due $4.2MM. Instead, he’ll presumably earn a significantly lower salary with the Rays. Norris picked Tampa Bay over other teams because he expects to receive more playing time there than he would have elsewhere, according to Brown.
The Rays signed a high-profile backstop, Wilson Ramos, in free agency over the winter, but after suffering a torn ACL last season, he probably won’t debut until May or June. Even when he is healthy enough to return, Ramos could break back in as a designated hitter. Thus, as opposed to going with the unexciting duo of Luke Maile and Curt Casali as their primary catchers, the Rays are adding Norris, who’s easily the most proven of the three.
The 28-year-old Norris isn’t without his flaws, having batted an ugly .186/.255/.328 with a career-worst 30.3 percent strikeout rate in 458 plate appearances with the Padres last season. However, Norris isn’t far removed from slashing a palatable .246/.336/.392 in 982 PAs with the A’s and Padres from 2012-15. Norris is also coming off his second straight season in which both Baseball Prospectus and StatCorner assigned him plus pitch-framing marks behind the plate. That surely added to his appeal from the Rays’ standpoint, as the organization is known to value framing.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
RaysFan2021
Is this good or bad?
rols1026
Good. He’s better than Maile, Sucre and Casali and can share time with Ramos once he’s back.
alufkin21
I think it’s good. Best case scenario, he rebounds at the plate to his 2013-2015 levels and he’s good for about 2 WAR this year. Worst case scenario we still have an excellent defensive catcher and a great pitch framer who isn’t that much worse at the plate than the catchers we have now, and he can ride the pine when Ramos is healthy enough to catch again. Haven’t seen the financials yet but this seems like a low risk/high reward deal to me
rols1026
Good buy-low pickup for the Rays. Not sure why the Rockies didn’t pounce after Murphy broke his arm. Seemed like the logical fit.
Dookie Howser, MD
Way to be credible, Marc Topkin!
alufkin21
In Topkin’s defense, all his sources are in the Rays front office and I can definitely see why the they thought they were on the outside looking in. Norris took less money to come to Tampa
kc38
Yeah I can’t find one reason it’s bad. Assuming he was had cheap he has more experience and pop than all are other options to start the year. I see sucre and Norris starting season on 25 man
sunshipballoons
“Thus, as opposed to going with the unexciting trio of Luke Maile and Curt Casali as their primary catchers”
um??
Connor Byrne
Thanks. I had Sucre in there – hence “trio” – but removed him and neglected to change it to “duo.”
david722
Not sure why Halos did not pick him up. Not exactly like they are solid at catcher.
a37H
I don’t know if you are joking but the Angels have never made a free agent mistake or made a bad roster move in general in the past 20ish years…