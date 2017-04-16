Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Lindor, Jays, D-backs, Bumgarner, Bucs, Mets

This week in baseball blogs:
- Chin Music Baseball looks into Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor’s early season power surge.
- The Runner Sports pays tribute to two pioneers, Jackie Robinson and Willie Wells.
- Jays From the Couch talks with a source in the Blue Jays front office who explains why the team signed first baseman Justin Smoak to an extension last summer.
- Inside the ’Zona details the potential effects of the humidor the Diamondbacks are installing at Chase Field.
- The Unbalanced checks how Giants ace Madison Bumgarner stacks up against some of the best hitting pitchers of all-time.
- The Point of Pittsburgh suggests that trading Francisco Liriano helped the Pirates keep Ivan Nova and David Freese.
- Pirates Breakdown is optimistic about the change in approach Freese has shown this season.
- BP Toronto highlights some of the Blue Jays’ all-too-familiar problems.
- Extra Innings: Baseball Around the World chats with former major league pitcher Jim Kaat.
- The 3rd Man In profiles and interviews draft-bound shortstop prospect Ricardo De La Torre, who has received guidance from Lindor and the Astros’ Carlos Correa.
- Notes From the Sally scouts Mets Single-A outfield prospect Desmond Lindsay.
- Call To The Pen focuses on the trade challenges that lie ahead for Phillies general manager Matt Klentak.
- Camden Depot is puzzled by Orioles manager Buck Showalter’s usage of outfielder Hyun Soo Kim.
- Mets Daddy doesn’t expect top prospect Amed Rosario to make his major league debut until at least June.
- South of the 6ix isn’t panicking over the Blue Jays’ rough start, while Jays Journal asks how long they’re capable of contending.
- MLB451, inspired by the Astros’ Brian McCann and Evan Gattis, names some strong catcher tandems from the past.
- MetsMind wonders if center fielder Juan Lagares is capable of regaining his once-solid offensive form.
- Motor City Bengals writes that the Tigers’ decision to trade Cameron Maybin has worked out well thus far.
- District On Deck wants the Nationals to hit third baseman Anthony Rendon lower in the lineup.
- Total Sports Live advises fans of the rebuilding Phillies to trust the process.
- Rum Bunter assesses the early season performance of the Yankees’ offense, while The Runner Sports does the same with the Yankees’ hitters.
- Outside Pitch MLB sees signs of life from Red Sox Triple-A outfielder Rusney Castillo.
- Nyrdcast compares Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez’s first two starts of the year.
- Climbing Tal’s Hill shares an Astros podcast and notes that the team just did something it hadn’t done since 2012.
- Everything Bluebirds looks at the rivalry between Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast (link to Stitcher) speaks with Sean Lahman, founder of the Lahman Database
- Rotisserie Duck explains the effect former major league pitcher John Littlefield has had on baseball card collectors and rotisserie league owners.
Comments
Phillies2017
The Phillies article does a great job explaining what I was talking about yesterday on the Mariners with trade deadline. You really have no leverage in trading 1-year pieces and frequently have to deal for either high upside A ballers (Chris Paddack, lupe Chavez from last year) or low upside AAA guys (Pat Light, Colton Turner).
Either way, its better than getting nothing.
Mattimeo09
Even though it’s a small sample size, Lindor has been on fire recently.
I’m sure it’s unsustainable but I think these are signs that his power is coming through
johnsilver
Should have asked “kitty” Kaat why he thinks has been passed over for HOF enshrinement the past 30y.. Kaat is my *1st* response for anybody someone wants to bring up they think belongs and isn’t a member.. Other than cpl years early in his twins career when the twinkies had Tony O, Killer killabrew and Zoilo? Kaat had the misfortune of playing for awful teams.. like cellar dwellers, other than end of his career as a long man/5-6th SP with some decent phillies teams when he was late 30’s and nearly done for..
A truly deserving individual who deserves it a ton more than Jim Rice, Andre dawson and the not yet elected jack morris, which i feel is the next border line pitcher and had the good fortune to pitch for contenders throughout his career.
petersdylan36
I love these posts every week so I can read about the teams I don’t follow. But as a Padres fan, I never see outside sources on here compared to the Blue Jays always seem to have 3-4 sources on here each week.
Oh well, glad to be reading about baseball
JFisnasty
That’s because the Padres suck and the Blue Jays are competing for a playo… Oh wait