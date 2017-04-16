Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Lindor, Jays, D-backs, Bumgarner, Bucs, Mets

By | at

This week in baseball blogs:

Please send submissions to ZachBBWI @gmail.com.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. The Phillies article does a great job explaining what I was talking about yesterday on the Mariners with trade deadline. You really have no leverage in trading 1-year pieces and frequently have to deal for either high upside A ballers (Chris Paddack, lupe Chavez from last year) or low upside AAA guys (Pat Light, Colton Turner).
    Either way, its better than getting nothing.

    0
    0

  2. Even though it’s a small sample size, Lindor has been on fire recently.
    I’m sure it’s unsustainable but I think these are signs that his power is coming through

    0
    0

  3. Should have asked “kitty” Kaat why he thinks has been passed over for HOF enshrinement the past 30y.. Kaat is my *1st* response for anybody someone wants to bring up they think belongs and isn’t a member.. Other than cpl years early in his twins career when the twinkies had Tony O, Killer killabrew and Zoilo? Kaat had the misfortune of playing for awful teams.. like cellar dwellers, other than end of his career as a long man/5-6th SP with some decent phillies teams when he was late 30’s and nearly done for..

    A truly deserving individual who deserves it a ton more than Jim Rice, Andre dawson and the not yet elected jack morris, which i feel is the next border line pitcher and had the good fortune to pitch for contenders throughout his career.

    0
    0

  4. I love these posts every week so I can read about the teams I don’t follow. But as a Padres fan, I never see outside sources on here compared to the Blue Jays always seem to have 3-4 sources on here each week.
    Oh well, glad to be reading about baseball

    0
    0

    • That’s because the Padres suck and the Blue Jays are competing for a playo… Oh wait

      0
      0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top