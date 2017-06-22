AL West Notes: Street, Shoemaker, Astros, Vogt

The Angels announced today that right-hander Huston Street has been activated from the disabled list. The 33-year-old Street has been out all season with a strained right lat muscle — an injury that initially led to just a two- to three-week shutdown in Spring Training but ultimately cost him more than a third of the season. The remainder of the season will be key for Street, who struggled throughout the 2016 campaign due in part to a knee injury and now has roughly three months to prove his health before the guaranteed portion of his contract ends. While his $10MM club option seems very likely to be bought out for $1MM at present, a strong finish to the year could still position him nicely as a free agent.
More from the American League West…
- Angels righty Matt Shoemaker, currently on the disabled list due to tightness in his forearm, underwent an MRI that didn’t reveal any structural damage, GM Billy Eppler tells reporters (via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register). Shoemaker has played catch twice this week and is hoping to return on Sunday, but skipper Mike Scioscia suggested that the Angels will proceed fairly cautiously to avoid worsening the issue. Shoemaker is fourth on the Angels in innings pitched and third in starts made, though he’s sitting on a pedestrian 4.52 ERA through 77 2/3 frames.
- The Astros are seeing the fewest four-seam fastballs of any team in recent history but are also throwing the fewest number of four-seamers as a team, observes Eno Sarris of Fangraphs. Houston players such as George Springer, Brad Peacock, Brian McCann and Josh Reddick all chatted with Sarris about the trend, offering potential explanations for the manner in which they’ve been pitched. Peacock, who is having a breakout season, described his deviation from the four-seamer as “playing keepaway,” and Sarris points out that Mike Fiers’ season turned around sharply when he began incorporating a sinker into his fastball mix. Springer suggested to Sarris that the move away from four-seamers is a league-wide trend — the Angels, for one team, have been moving away from four-seamers — while McCann suggests that perhaps the trend is merely part of the natural ebb and flow of pitching trends that takes place throughout the league every few years. It’s an interesting read with very good insight from several players that’s well worth a full look.
- The decision to move on from Stephen Vogt was an immensely difficult one for the Athletics organization, writes Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Vogt was beloved by his teammates, the coaching staff, front office, media and fans in Oakland, but the return of the younger Bruce Maxwell from an oblique injury and Vogt’s struggles at the plate forced the issue. Slusser reports that GM David Forst actually informed Vogt prior to yesterday’s game that it was likely to be his last with the team. “That’s what he deserved,” Forst tells Slusser. The GM adds that the move was so difficult “entirely because of who Stephen is.” Lefty Sean Doolittle calls Vogt the “unquestioned captain” of the A’s, and a number of teammates lauded his contributions to the team over the years.
Comments
Astros_fan_84
Wow on Vogt. I watched that game. He looked lost in the outfield. I had no idea that there might more on his mind.
josephejones
Apostrophe police!
“…the ‘unquestioned captain’ of the A’s, and a number of teammates lauded his contributions to the team over the years.”
DigirolamoDan6194
What he was quoting from Doolittle was ‘unquestioned captain’…..then to add a number of teammates praised him for what he did. I don’t think Doolittle said that whole part
josephejones
That’s not the error. It’s “A’s.” No possession here. The writer meant “A’s” to be short for Athletics, but strange as it may look, the apostrophe is incorrect (at least grammatically speaking).
Steve Adams
Sure, but “A’s” is a universally used short-hand for the Athletics. It’s even printed as such on their hats. People often write Orioles as “O’s” and Mariners as “M’s.”
From a purely grammatical standpoint, I suppose it’s true that they’re incorrect. However, the use of each is fairly commonplace — none more so than “A’s.”
josephejones
I totally get that, but it’s still not correct. I suppose there was little need or point to my raising grammar awareness in such venues
josephejones
It’s essentially the same problem with people writing “1990’s” or “the 50’s”. In such cases, the writer means to indicate plural rather than possession.
darkstar61
Someone in the Fister article was asking if maybe he was having a hard time getting his FB up to normal speed. While Fister wasn’t in the game I saw, I can say that Street was
It’s harder with relievers not throwing many pitches, and SLC doesn’t leave the speeds up but for a second, but was checking and highest I saw was on the wrong side of 85
Granted he’s never been a hard thrower to begin with, but Huston did not look like he is probably ready for this call up as late as Friday. Will be interesting to see how he does.