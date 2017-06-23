Avila: Tigers Open To Trade Talks On Veterans

Tigers GM Al Avila says that his organization is willing to begin listening to inquiries on the organization’s players, Evan Woodberry of MLive.com reports (Twitter links). While that doesn’t mean the club is specifically seeking to make early deals, says Avila, it will be amenable to considering them.
It’s not particularly surprising, at this point, to learn of the Tigers’ current approach. The organization announced last fall that it intended to pursue a younger, less costly roster; while that never really came to pass over the winter, it obviously remains a broad strategic imperative.
With the club now bringing up the rear in the AL Central, with the second-to-worst record in the American League, contention seems unlikely. Instead, it seems, the team will look to add the kind of young talent that will support a more sustainable approach to contention in the future.
Comments
dbacksrs
Will they trade Avila?
marcogogo
Bout time, seems unlikely verlander or Cabrera will be dealt, but almost everyone else seems like a possibility.
nmendoza44
TRADE LITERALLY EVERYONE AND COLLECT AS MANY PROSPECTS AS HUMANLY POSSIBLE.
ahtigers
About time
bobbylaynesrevenge
I just hope Al has better luck in talent acquisition going forward then he has had in the past. So far, most of the players he has acquired have been bust. I am losing confidence quickly in his ability to run the Tigers.