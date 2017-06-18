Some hot stove tidbits from FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal in his latest Full Count video…
- The Nationals have yet to engage in serious talks with the Tigers about Justin Wilson or with the Athletics about Ryan Madson, though the relievers are “two of the Nationals’ prime bullpen targets.” There isn’t any indication yet that Detroit is open to moving Wilson, however, since the team is still in the race. If the Tigers do become sellers, however, they’ll get plenty of interest in the southpaw, who took over from Francisco Rodriguez as closer earlier this season. Wilson has a 2.67 ERA, 3.55 K/BB rate and 39 strikeouts over 27 innings.
- The Pirates aren’t likely to deal Andrew McCutchen if they feel they can contend, though Rosenthal reminds us that the Bucs dealt Mark Melancon last season despite being just three games out of a wild card spot. This season, it looks like Pittsburgh’s best path to the postseason is through the NL Central; the Bucs are just five games out of first place despite their 31-37 record (they’re 11.5 games back in the wild card race). Trading McCutchen also wouldn’t necessarily mean that the Pirates would give up hope of contending this year, as Rosenthal notes that the club actually played better after dealing Melancon before a swath of September injuries ruined their chances.
- The Cardinals are one of several teams that could be both buyers and sellers at the deadline. For instance, St. Louis could consider trading Lance Lynn (a pending free agent) and then replace him in the rotation with one of the organization’s several young arms. After missing all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, Lynn has rebounded to post a 2.69 ERA, 8.67 K/9 and 2.37 K/BB rate over 73 2/3 IP this season. Peripheral numbers (.207 BABIP, 86.5% strand rate) indicate that Lynn has perhaps been a bit fortunate, as his ERA indicators (4.75 FIP, 4.40 xFIP, 4.35 SIERA) are well above his actual 2.69 ERA.
- While plans could change if the Rangers fall out of the race, a Yu Darvish deadline trade seems pretty unlikely right now since the team is playing better. There are also longer-term considerations in play, as Texas wants to re-sign the star right-hander when Darvish hits free agency this winter and “the relationship between the Rangers and Darvish is deeper than most,” Rosenthal reports. There’s also the interesting wrinkle that Darvish’s presence could help the Rangers in their pursuit of Shohei Otani, as Otani idolizes Darvish.
Comments
Cardinals17
If the Cardinals trade Lance Lynn, it’ll show you the GM and owners have no intention of doing anything but sell. Which I guess is expected now that it’s obvious this bunch can’t play as a team together.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I remember the yinzer whining after the Melancon trade. “If the Pirates wanted to win, they would have kept Melancon.”
Yeah, keeping him for two more months and then losing him for nothing and being stuck with Tony Watson as the closer this year instead of having one of the best young relievers in baseball for the next 5 years would have been the winning move, huh?
Trade Cutch. Period.
TheWestCoastRyan
If they wanted to win last year they absolutely should have kept Melancon. Contenders don’t trade Major League contributors.
gneedoba
When you are a smaller budget team who can’t just replenish your roster on the free agent market you have to make those moves.
TheWestCoastRyan
No you don’t! When you are trying to contend you keep your Major League contributors. Trading your closer in the middle of a playoff push is unacceptable.
Kang Ho Polanco
Rivero was BETTER than Melancon last season, PLUS they still have him for several more seasons!
How in the world does that make any sense?
TheWestCoastRyan
Because they got several years of Rivero for two months of Melancon, obviously the perception was that Melancon is the better player. Trading a better player for a worse player in the middle of a playoff push makes ZERO sense.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Win what? Did you forget about the Cubs? The Pirates finished the year with 0 of the 5 starters who began the year.
Unless Melancon was going to start twice a week and bat cleanup…
Meanwhile, Rivero is a BEAST.
One of the best trades in recent memory.
TheWestCoastRyan
Two things:
1. Trading McCutchen most certainly DOES mean the Pirates’ season is over. You don’t trade a guy like that in the middle of a playoff race! It’ll be 2014 Yoenis Cespedes all over again.
2. Trading Darvish doesn’t make him 1% less likely to sign with the Rangers in the offseason than if they keep him. If the Rangers trade him then offer him the most money this offseason he’s not going to punish them by signing with someone else for less money.